Vehicle overview

You know a technology movement has arrived when it spawns its own catchphrase. For electric vehicles, "range anxiety" -- the phrase that accompanies most reporting on the subject -- may represent the largest obstacle to mainstream acceptance. Plug-in hybrids, like the 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid, skirt this issue by taking established hybrid technology and embellishing it with pure electric drive. In theory, it's the best of both worlds: full electric propulsion to minimize gasoline consumption, and a time-tested fuel burner that kicks in when the electrons run out.

The new Prius Plug-In is essentially a standard Prius with recharge-at-home capability and a lithium-ion battery pack that offers higher capacity and improved efficiency over the nickel-metal hydride array in the standard Prius. One advantage for the Prius Plug-In is a fast recharge time: about 3 hours on a standard 120-volt home outlet, says Toyota, or half that time on a larger 240-volt outlet. A 24-foot cable charger is included, and there's also an optional third-party home charging solution.

But the Prius Plug-In Hybrid trails its main competitor, the Chevrolet Volt, on a significant count: electric range. Thanks to its much larger battery pack, the Volt can regularly exceed 40 miles on battery power alone. Toyota says the Prius Plug-In Hybrid, by contrast, can only travel up to 15 miles before its battery is depleted. Also, the Prius' all-electric mode is only good for up to 62 mph, whereas the Volt can stay all-electric for much faster speeds.

These are notable shortfalls if you're considering a plug-in hybrid, particularly if the all-electric mode is the main draw for you. Nor does the Prius cost significantly less -- it has a cheaper base price, but the Volt is eligible for a larger federal tax credit. Then again, the Prius Plug-In potentially outshines the Volt in hybrid mode fuel economy. Toyota claims the Prius Plug-In achieves 49 mpg when driven primarily by its gas engine (with some electric assistance through regenerative braking). The Volt, by the same measure, averages about 33 mpg.

Deciding which one you want will likely come down to your desires and what kind of driving you normally do. But if you make a lot of very short trips and like the idea of reducing your fuel costs with at-home plug-in capability, the 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-In should work out well.