  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Prius
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(56)
Appraise this car

2001 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Environmentally sound sedan, competitive price, full load of equipment, excellent warranty coverage.
  • Funky styling, weak performance compared to gas-engine cars, technology doesn't come cheap.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Prius for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,360 - $3,110
Used Prius for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2001 Toyota Prius is currently the best hybrid on the market.

Vehicle overview

Commend Toyota for taking the gasoline/electric hybrid one step further than Honda did when it released the two-seat Insight last year. The new Prius, though it gives up ultimate fuel economy for increased utility, holds five passengers and a good bit of cargo, meaning it functions as a useable family car.

On sale in Japan since 1997, Toyota is keen on pointing out that Prius, and not Insight, was the first mass-produced gas/electric hybrid vehicle in the world. The company held off on introducing the model to U.S. customers until it could gauge consumer interest and boost power levels.

An all-aluminum 1.5-liter gasoline engine makes 70 horsepower at 4,500 rpm, 12 more than Japan-market models. Torque is less than robust, measuring a meager 82 foot-pounds at a rather high 4,200 rpm. Variable valve timing with intelligence (VVT-i) helps maximize engine efficiency while minimizing emissions, and power is put to the ground via a continuously variable transmission driving the front wheels. With a curb weight of 2,765 pounds, we're thinking Prius is for use primarily in the city and not for blitzkrieg runs to Vegas.

Like the engine, the sealed nickel-metal hydride battery pack powering the supplementary electric motor has been boosted 20 percent to 25 kilowatts (kW), resulting in 34 supplementary horsepower. Lighter than Japan-market batteries, U.S. spec power packs are also smaller, providing increased cargo area in the trunk, amounting to 11.8 cubic feet of space. Regenerative antilock brakes recharge the battery pack with each use, and if the electrical power completely depletes, the gas engine will help energize them.

Driven with care, Prius will achieve 52 mpg in the city and 45 on the highway while meeting SULEV emissions standards, according to the EPA. With its 11.9-gallon gas tank, that gives the car a maximum city range of just over 600 miles.

A single model is available, loaded with amenities like air conditioning, remote keyless entry, cassette stereo, power windows/locks/mirrors, height-adjustable front seats, and 14-inch alloy wheels.

Gauges and controls are located in the center of the dashboard, like in Toyota's goofy Echo subcompact, to make Prius easy to configure for multiple world markets. Thanks to a tall stance, seating is upright with plenty of head- and foot room. Toyota likes to refer to Prius as a "real car," intimating that Honda's hybrid Insight is not a real car. If the definition of "real" is capacity for more than two people and 10 cubic feet of stuff, then they're not fibbing.

Whatever the case may be, it is obvious that hybrids are meeting with acceptance in the court of public opinion. Like Insight, Prius offers a viable alternative to gasoline power plants without the limitations posed by electric-only cars like the GM EV1. If your blood runs green and not red, drop by your local Toyota dealer for a test drive.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Toyota Prius, a gas/electric hybrid that follows in the more expensive Honda Insight's footsteps, offers space for five adults coupled with class-leading fuel economy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Prius.

5(77%)
4(12%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Decent car
norcal prius,08/12/2010
Bought this car at 75K miles, now have 115K miles on it. During this time, all the car has needed is gas, tires and oil changes. Only problem encountered is when I start the car, if I have the AC or Defrost on high, the gas engine sometimes conks out and I get the "triangle" warning. I turn off the car, wait a minute and then it is fine, triangle is gone.
Disposable Vehicle
Mary Mendence,03/19/2006
I have not had good experience with this vehicle. I had intial problems with this vehicle that were minor but irritating. It took two years for a service tech to figure them out. I had the inverter replaced at 92K miles. It was covered undered warranty but I was quoted 7K for the repair had I have to do it myself. At 122K miles I had the main computer replaced at $1,250 and it is in the shop now for a trans axle and another inverter replacement. Total repair costs are $12,000 and I was advised to junk the car. I was also told that it had $0 trade-in value and now I have no car and nothing to sell. What I think happend is that something was wrong and further research indicated motor windings and thats what burned out parts. What they did was replace the burned out parts without fixing the real problem. Now they tell me to junk the car because it is out of warranty. I don't believe in Toyota.
Not worth it
photo123,11/24/2011
To buy a new hybrid is OK if parts are under warranty. It seems that the HV battery (High Voltage batter) at a cost of $4000.00 installed dies after 8 years and around 150,000km . Just when the warranty dies. Hmmmm!! The car is nice to drive, but, so is a Elantra and the Elantra is way more reliable and coat effective to fix for the same year. Then there is the converter!!! Another $4000.00!! Please read carefully the reports about the 1 gen Prius. The HV battery will go on you and they were a poor quality. If you are buying a Prius to save the planet, forget it! The cost and consumables related to keeping it going including maintenance and repairs will far out weigh the savings.
9/10
Katrina,04/26/2010
I have had my prius for about 4 years now. When I bought it I had to fix a few problems with it but since the car has been wonderful. I read a lot of comments about catalytic converters and oxygen sensors. I am also having problems with that, but I am convinced that in the 2001 that is one of few problems with the vehicle. I now have 227,000 miles on my car and she is still runnning great! My advice is to take good car of your prius, fix the minor problems... DON'T PAY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to the dealer for parts, buy them online or from junk yards and the fix up won't be so pricey and your car will run for years!
See all 56 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
42 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
114 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Toyota Prius
More About This Model

Last night I did some exhaustive research. According to my findings (obtained by renting "Sleeper" and "Blade Runner" from Blockbuster), the cars of the future will either be flying cars or these white, sanitized globular-looking people pods with as much appeal as a bowl of tapioca. Funny, after driving the 2001 Toyota Prius, I thought it was the car of the future.

Automakers have been looking for ways to meet increasingly stringent demands for cleaner tailpipe emissions. In the '90s, electric cars like GM's EV1 were thought to be the answer, but they are limited by poor range and the fact that they have to be "plugged in" in order to be recharged. Hydrogen-fueled fuel cell cars will some day be the ultimate evolution of the automobile, as their exhaust byproduct is essentially water vapor. But the technology for fuel cell cars is still young, and mass-produced fuel cell cars are years away.

For today and the near future, the best hope is hybrid vehicles. The Prius is a hybrid-electric vehicle, only the second such mass-produced car to be available in America (Honda's Insight was the first). Hybrid cars combine a gasoline engine with an electric motor. Since hybrids are still fueled by gasoline, they don't have to be plugged in or recharged. In the case of the Prius and Insight, the result of hybrid technology is reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency when compared to a normal gasoline-powered car. The only fear has been that a hybrid vehicle would never be useful as a real car that real people would want to buy. With the Prius, Toyota has largely quieted those fears. Hybrids, we think, are here to stay.

While the Prius is new to the American consumer for 2001, Toyota has been selling them in Japan since December 1997. Since that time, the company has been tinkering with the car and making changes that would better suit the higher sustained speeds, longer driving distances, more stringent emission requirements, and harsher climates found in the United States. Compared to earlier Prius models, U.S. versions feature more horsepower, additional emissions equipment and a more powerful battery pack that is also smaller and lighter.

It might have more power, but the U.S. Prius is still a few fries short of an automotive Happy Meal. Its aluminum, 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 70 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 82 foot-pounds of torque at 4,200 rpm. The electric drive motor is worth another 44 peak horsepower, bringing the maximum potential horsepower output to 114. At the test track, our car accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 12.8 seconds and cleared the quarter-mile in 19.3 seconds at 75.3 mph. Your average V6 family sedan with an automatic transmission (like a Toyota Camry) will do zero to 60 in about 8 seconds, and a four-cylinder economy sedan's time is around 10 seconds.

OK, so it's slow. But if all you are interested in is drag racing, big smoky burnouts and collecting John Force T-shirts, you've come to the wrong road test. Go buy a Camaro if that's you. What makes the Prius unique is that it is able to provide tolerable acceleration while also offering exceptional fuel mileage, squeaky-clean emissions, seating for five passengers and a good list of standard features. The EPA rates the Prius at 52 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway, theoretically allowing over 600 miles between fill-ups. We officially observed a combined average of 41 mpg out of our test car, with one of our editors reporting that he was able to get higher amounts (around 47 mpg) during his driving stints. To learn about the Prius' unique technologies and components, we encourage you to read our Hybrid Highlights section.

The Prius is available only as a four-door sedan with one trim level. With this, you get plenty of standard equipment, such as automatic climate control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, power steering, antilock brakes, keyless entry, and dual front airbags. The only options of note are floor mats, a single CD player, and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Though there is a button on the dash labeled "map," GPS navigation is currently not available in the American market. Cruise control is another MIA feature. You can't even get it as a dealer-installed accessory. We do know it exists, though, as Prius models sold in Canada can be had with cruise control. We're not sure what Toyota bean counter made this decision, but if there was ever a country whose wide-open geography and Lay-Z-Boy attitude demanded cruise control, America is it.

Visually, the Prius (which is Latin for "to go before") looks a little like Toyota's Echo Sedan. They both have a pug-faced snout, a high roofline and short front and rear overhangs. Nobody on our staff thought it was particularly attractive, but it's certainly not ugly, either. In terms of overall size, the Prius is closest to the Corolla, though it's taller and shorter. It has a 169.6-inch overall length and a 100-inch wheelbase compared to the Corolla's 174.0-inch length and 97-inch wheelbase. Despite being shorter, the Prius has a slight edge in interior passenger volume compared to the Corolla, and it has more rear legroom, too. Accommodations are surprisingly good for a small car, with upright seating positions and good outward visibility. Two adults will fit in the backseat without too much complaint, and the trunk holds 11.8 cubic feet of cargo, a capacity that is similar to cars like the Honda Civic and Nissan Sentra.

The rest of the car, however, isn't very similar to a Sentra, or any other car, for that matter. The bridge on the Starship Enterprise is a better match. Hop into the driver's seat, and you'll be greeted by a blank stare from the dash. Similar to the Echo's interior design, there is no gauge cluster in the typical sense. Instead, there is a centrally located digital display that informs drivers of speed, gear selection, fuel status and trip distance. Below it is a symmetrical, T-shaped instrument panel housing a touch-screen LCD monitor and climate and audio controls. Between the instrument panel and the steering wheel, a transmission gearshift lever sprouts out of the dash like a cancerous growth.

The Prius' interior certainly seems like an attractive and futuristic package when you are just sitting and observing. Material quality is decent, and Toyota has given the Prius plenty of its own unique switchgear. There are problems, though. Public offender number one is the location of the gearshift lever. Yes, it frees up space from the center console and floor, but when the lever is placed in drive, it hinders access to the volume knob and radio scan button. This means that every time the driver wants to adjust the stereo's volume or change a radio station, she has to first skirt her hand around the lever. This takes concentration to do, and that means reduced driver safety. The same goes for the radio presets, which can be accessed only via the LCD display. Since they are touch-screen operated and have no tactile feel, the driver must take her eyes from the road and look at the screen in order to pick a preset. Other minor quibbles are mediocre interior storage, no driver armrest, and the long time required to get used to the central location of the digital gauge cluster.

Twist the key and the engine thrums to life after a brief delay. The digital display informs the driver that the car is "ready," which we suppose is the Prius' version of a thumbs-up. The LCD monitor, meanwhile, has a virtual button for either "energy" or "consumption." Stab "energy" with your index finger, and the screen displays a pictogram showing power flow between the engine, wheels, electric motor and battery. The "consumption" bar chart, though initially confusing, is useful as it shows a scrolling fuel mileage status report that is updated in 5-minute increments. Neither display does much with the car just sitting, though, so it's time to drive somewhere.

Move the shifter lever into the drive position, and the Prius shoves off. How it does this, however, is perhaps the most intriguing method of propulsion you'll find in a car today. At low speeds and light throttle applications, the Prius relies completely on the electric motor for acceleration. This means that when the car is accelerating gently from a stop, driving around a parking lot, creeping through a McDonald's drive-thru, or even cruising at 35 mph down a city street, it might be doing it with 100 percent electrical power. The engine, meanwhile, is completely inert.

The obvious benefit to this is that if the engine isn't running, it isn't using any fuel. This attribute is a big contributor to the Prius' city EPA rating of 52 mpg. The other payoff, though, is that it is quiet. The electric motor makes virtually no noise, and the effect is a little disconcerting at first unless you've driven the EV1. Think of the Prius as an equal opportunity user. It is constantly monitoring speed, throttle position and battery power to determine what method of power will be the most efficient. It could be just the electric motor or a combination of both. It's a very fluid process and does not impede driving style at all. Bring up the energy chart on the LCD, and the Prius will happily tell you exactly what it is doing in terms of resource management. The engine is responsible for recharging the hybrid battery, and the Prius is also capable of recapturing some energy when it is coasting or braking. We found that heavy and constant use of the throttle will deplete the battery, however, so it's best to be a little conservative with your right foot.

In all other respects, the Prius pretty much drives like a regular car. Since it has a continuously variable transmission, there are no actual gears to select. The choices are simply park, reverse, neutral, drive or brake. The brake function is there because CVT transmissions don't have the characteristic of engine braking that regular manual or automatic transmissions do. When placed in this mode, the Prius will gently apply the brakes to make it seem like the car is engine braking. This only happens when the driver lets off the throttle.

Toyota's hybrid is perfectly suited for urban driving and commuting. The compact exterior dimensions and short turning radius make it easy to park, and the ride quality is fairly compliant. In fact, the more congested the driving environment is, the more the Prius makes sense. While stuck in a particularly nasty traffic jam during our evaluation period, we couldn't help but feel superior to all the other drivers on the freeway. With traffic at a near standstill, the Prius' relied solely on its electric motor to provide all the power necessary for the stop-and-go nature of the traffic jam. You almost feel like an environmental champion driving this car when you realize that its super-ultra-low-emission vehicle (SULEV) status means that it is 90 percent cleaner than LEV vehicles for smog-forming exhaust gases.

On the highway, the Prius still does an acceptable job. Wind and engine roar are minimal, though the low rolling resistance tires make lots of noise and like to follow grooves in the pavement. Driving at higher speeds, the electric motor can't provide as much thrust, so care must be taken to plan out passing maneuvers. There is little point in trying to drive the Prius like a sports car, as its soft suspension and light steering make for unpleasant cornering. The CVT, while fine around town, gets easily befuddled when driving up hills, and constantly searches for an engine rpm that it is happy with. Another problem is the feel of the brakes, as they can be hard to modulate. To their credit, though, our test car stopped from 60 mph to zero in 135 feet, a number that is equal to or a little better than most economy sedans.

What makes the Prius so impressive is that it drives, for the most part, just like a regular economy sedan. It is true that acceleration is pokey, especially when four adults and some gear in the trunk are along for the ride. There could also be long-term reliability issues (as there would be with any car with such new technologies), though Toyota preempts any worries with an eight-year/100,000-mile battery and hybrid warranty, as well as complimentary roadside assistance and three-year basic maintenance programs.

Our take on this "car of the future" is that it gives up very little, especially considering the payoffs of over 40 mpg and SULEV emissions. Even the price is impressive, with a 2001 MSRP of $19,995. Toyota says that it will break even for every Prius that it sells, though that statement probably does not take into account the company's research and development money spent on the car. But who cares? The only other hybrid on the market is Honda's Insight. The Insight delivers better fuel mileage, but it is much more specialized. The Prius is a hybrid that is actually useable. It's a hybrid for the masses.

Used 2001 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Toyota Prius?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Toyota Prius for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2001 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,957.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,706.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,541.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius lease specials

Related Used 2001 Toyota Prius info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles