Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
2019 Toyota Prius Prime

What's new

  • The Prius Prime returns unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of electric range
  • Comfortable front seats
  • Priced lower than most other plug-ins
  • Slow acceleration and noisy engine
  • Small cargo area
  • Infotainment system's poor layout and smartphone integration
2019 Toyota Prius Prime pricing

Build & price

Which Prius Prime does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium trim level hits the sweet spot in the Prius Prime lineup since all models have the same EV range and fuel economy estimates. Among the features we like, the Premium trim gets the large 11.6-inch touchscreen, a power driver's seat, simulated leather seats, enhanced keyless entry and a wireless charging pad.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Plug-in hybrids have all of the advantages of standard hybrids as well as some EV perks. They're an especially great alternative for those with commute distances that fall within the EV range.

In the case of the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime, that range is 25 miles. If you're fortunate enough to have a short commute and you buy a Prius Prime, it's possible that stopping to get gasoline could be a rare occasion. Once that range is depleted, you'll still have the hybrid powertrain to keep you going, and the Prime's 54-mpg combined fuel economy estimate is impressive by itself.

There is a trade-off, though. Compared to the standard Prius, the supplemental batteries reduce seating capacity to four, the added weight further dulls overall performance and there's less cargo space. On the plus side, we like the Prime's styling better than that of the regular Prius and compared to other plug-ins, it's a bit more affordable.

The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is a solid plug-in hybrid choice, but there are some rivals we consider better. Most notably is the Chevrolet Volt that has double the EV range, but you'll have to act fast if you want one since Chevy just discontinued it. All that's left is dealer stock. We also suggest checking out the Honda Clarity Plug-In that delivers a lot for the money.

2019 Toyota Prius Prime models

The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is available in three trim levels: Plus, Premium and Advanced. All share the same hybrid powertrain and perform identically, so the differences among them boil down to features. The Plus is obviously the value play of the range, but it has a decent list of standard equipment. The Premium, meanwhile, brings a few key comfort-oriented items. The Advanced trim level adds a lot of features that will surely appeal to tech-savvy buyers, though they come at a big increase in price.

All Prius Primes have a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. Total system output is 121 horsepower, delivered to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission. The EPA estimates the Prime can drive up to 25 miles using pure electric power. Fully charging the battery takes 5.5 hours using a 120-volt power source or a little more than two hours with 240 volts.

The Plus trim level starts you out with 15-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic climate control, keyless access (driver's door only) and start, heated front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. A suite of driver safety aids, called Toyota Safety Sense P, is also standard and includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

Stepping up one rung to the Premium trim level puts you into the Prius Prime's sweet spot. It includes a power driver's seat, an 11.6-inch central touchscreen and upgraded infotainment system, simulated leather (SofTex) upholstery, keyless entry on the other three doors, and wireless smartphone charging.

The Advanced trim level adds on a premium audio system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a head-up display, a smartphone app with a charge management system and remote-control climate operation, automatic wipers, and a semi-automated parking function.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime (1.8L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology7.0

Driving

6.0
The Toyota Prius Prime places a high priority on efficiency over dynamic capabilities. You'll find the car competent in the city and adequate once you're up to speed and cruising. The steering and brakes are particularly numb.

Acceleration

5.5
The electric powertrain has sufficient punch for city driving, but don't think you can rely on it with confidence when merging onto the freeway or pulling out to pass. You'll be using a lot of the engine's power for any real acceleration. Our 0-60 mph test run took 10 seconds, which is pretty slow.

Braking

6.0
There's a decent amount of braking power for routine use. But stops can be hard to judge because there's not much feel and the brakes can get grabby, especially in harder applications. Our emergency-panic stop from 60 mph used up 119 feet, and the car tended to wiggle a bit as it came to a halt.

Steering

6.0
While the vehicle goes where you point it, the steering feels light and numb when cruising straight on the highway, and effort doesn't change much as you round corners. It improves somewhat if you decide to push it on a winding road. But in routine use, the Prime doesn't feel all that connected.

Handling

6.0
The Prime's enlarged plug-in battery represents extra weight that sits somewhat high behind the rear wheels, which throws off the balance markedly compared to a regular Prius. It feels heavy, and the soft springs and sluggish damping feel inadequate, most notably when corners come one after another.

Drivability

7.0
The theme is efficiency, so unless you're using big gas pedal inputs, the Prime responds sluggishly. Driving up big hills highlights the lack of power and the vocal gas engine, but downhills are an opportunity to recharge the battery. The Prime loves the city, and it responds well to stop-and-go.

Comfort

8.0
The Prius Prime feels largely similar to a regular Prius in terms of ride, engine noise and road noise, but that's only when the engine is actually on. The Prime's 25-mile electric range changes the game by adding the quietness of a pure EV driving experience for a significant chunk of time.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats are ergonomically well-designed. They're not couch-soft but have that initial give that lets them conform to your body. The seat bottom is short, but we had no issues on a long drive. The rear seats are similar to the fronts but with broader seatbacks. They're also properly comfortable.

Ride comfort

7.0
The Prime's ride is generally flat, and it does not float or wallow. Its suspension handles small, rolling-type bumps quite well, but the suspension and tires tend to transmit harsh square-edge bumps directly into the cabin, especially if they come one after another.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Obviously, it's quiet in EV mode. But the gas engine is annoyingly noisy when you've got the pedal pinned. There's some wind and road noise, both of which become noticeable mainly when the engine is off at near-highway speeds in EV mode.

Climate control

7.5
The Prius has an effective automatic climate control system, but on the Premium and the Advanced only the temperature and defroster have physical buttons. Everything else is on the touchscreen. The Plus uses an easier system. The unique Eco mode has the ability to focus cooling solely on the driver.

Interior

7.0
The massive central touchscreen of the top-level Advanced (and the midlevel Premium) adds some Tesla-like high-tech flair, but it makes certain routine tasks less intuitive. Otherwise, the Prius Prime is not so different from any other Prius. The one big exception: A Prius Prime seats only four people.

Ease of use

6.0
We've never liked the Prius' central dash, and the Prime Advanced (and Premium) also has a huge touchscreen with layered menus for many functions. Volume is on the passenger side, and a passenger must reach to the driver's side to adjust the temperature. All of this is far easier on the base Plus model.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Easy for people to slip in and out thanks to large door openings and narrow sills. Rear-seat denizens benefit from seatbacks that are nearly flush with the body structure — no need to scoot forward to exit. But taller rear occupants may have to duck on the way in because the roof slopes down.

Driving position

7.0
The seats are nicely adjustable for routine use, but they lack the bolstering necessary to hold the driver in place for sporty driving. But we're more concerned about the insufficient steering-wheel telescoping range. The wheel doesn't pull back far enough for taller drivers.

Roominess

8.0
There's ample room for 6-footers to occupy the front and rear rows at the same time, although wider passengers may feel as if they're sitting close to the doors. The rear seats have generous toe space. But the overall feeling of roominess is lessened a bit by the bulbous dash and bulky center console.

Visibility

6.5
The low cowl and sloping hood provide a generous view, but it is hard to locate the corners when parking nose-in. The split rear window can be distracting, and cargo can easily obstruct the view. The thick roof pillars create big rear blind spots. You will rely on the camera system and parking sensors.

Quality

8.0
The Prime uses a mix of metal and composites to minimize weight, but the results don't feel cheap or poorly made. It features tight panel gaps, and all the interior pieces feel connected and solid. But certain glossy plastic accent pieces may not agree with everyone.

Utility

6.5
Unfortunately, the Prime's biggest weakness lies in its cargo capacity. The larger battery pack required for running the EV lives under the raised cargo floor, so you give up cargo volume. This design means increased liftover height and reach, too. Other than that, the car is easier to live with.

Small-item storage

8.0
There's ample space for your odds and ends. The standard smartphone charging tray is large and functional, and it's handy even if you don't use it for charging. It has a deep center console that can swallow an SLR camera with a lens and door pockets that can hold medium-size water bottles.

Cargo space

5.0
The large battery pack takes a big bite out of cargo capacity because it raises the floor considerably. Something as routine as a grocery bag will be too tall to fit under the security cover and will obstruct visibility through the rear window.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The lower LATCH points are easily accessed underneath a flap of seat fabric, while the top tethers are a little harder to get to. The large rear door openings are convenient, but the low roofline toward the rear of the door may make accessing rear-facing seats harder.

Technology

7.0
The large center screen may draw most of your attention, but you'll find it's not efficient at displaying pertinent information. Many of the icons and subpages are excessively large, and some of the data is repeated in the instrument panel. Too much data is split between the dash and center screen.

Smartphone integration

7.0
It has Bluetooth streaming audio, a cover art display, and a USB jack for iPhones and Android devices. But Toyota does not support the newer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces, preferring instead to use its own proprietary Entune system, which isn't nearly as intuitive.

Driver aids

7.5
The Prime has effective blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert systems. It's also equipped with adaptive cruise control, but it turns off automatically as the car slows down past 23 mph with just two subtle beeps. Use it only for highway cruising.

Voice control

7.5
The Prime's voice control system is slow, but ultimately it's easy to use if you take the time to let it learn your voice. Once you know what words and phrases to use for each function, it can be very accurate for navigation, entertainment and even climate settings.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 10 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love the car
Ash,
Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Decided to get the Prius prime after 3 years with a 2012 Leaf (Horrible), 2015 Ford CMax (Roomy car with decent Mileage, too bad ford did not improve on it). Have a 80 miles round trip commute from Orange county to LA and prius is turning out to be a solid buy. Electric range could have been better. The fuel economy is stellar. Laser cruise control and automatic breaking is a boon. Want to replace wife's aging GL with something more efficient. (Looking at a PHEV Pacifica in the next year or so, Toyota are you listening?) 18 months and 28K miles later, the Mpg/e for my 80 mile round trip commute with no charging at work is 96 Mpge. Automatic emergency breaking is an amazing co-pilot. Will not think of buying another car without one. Please make improvements to the "autopilot", more ev range please (60 miles would be good). Bring the prius technology to the Sienna!

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing Car, Especially with Tax Credit
Skip Horvath,
Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Let's start with the worst features: Acceleration is what you'd expect from an EV hybrid, but I've found it adequate to do any merging or passing on both city roads and highways. The Toyota entertainment system is a nightmare, crashing and rebooting as if it were a Windows computer circa 2000, and the car does not support Apple CarPlay unlike other Toyota models. However, the end-around is to use your iPhone or Android apps and bluetooth for a perfectly fine interface. The third disaster feature is navigation which is just like all the other terrible navigation systems ever built into every other car. Just ignore it and use Waze or Google Maps or a Garmin. The screen is nice and big, so I find I can stick my suction-cup Garmin to it for perfect viewing rather than on the windshield. Now the good stuff: I've had my car a month, have yet to gas up, and the gas level is just slightly below "full." That's because most of my driving is under 25 miles round trip and I plug in each trip. So far I'm averaging 100 mpg. The car handles like my old Prius V or any other Prius for that matter. Cargo space is slightly reduced but I find it adequate. As of April 2019 Toyota still has plenty of $4,500 tax credits to give away, unlike many other car manufacturers who have been making EVs or EV hybrids for a while, so that allowed me to get the Advanced model for the price of the basic model (though I won't see that $4,500 until April 2020). Of the Advanced features, I like lane following, lane cross warning, blind-spot warning, near-hazard warning, and watch-out-for-that-car-you-can't-see-zooming-behind-you-as-you-are-backing-up warning. I don't use the auto parking system as I can park the car faster myself. The nicest little touch is the wireless recharger for your cell phone. I just plop my phone in the phone-shaped area and not worry about the battery level. In short, I couldn't be happier with this car unless it had a workable entertainment system that I didn't have to work around. I'm updating the review now that I've had the car half a year. All my driving locally is within 30 miles round-trip and I literally don't gas up until I have to go on a road trip. There was a 2-month period where I stayed local, put no gas in the car and the fuel level didn't do down at all. When I do hit the highway, road noise is acceptable, as is handling, but you won't mistake this Prius for a Lexus. The blind-spot warning feature is really useful on the road for those drivers that like to park in your blind spot while cruising along. I generally fill up the car when I'm at about 1/8 tank, and it costs an average of $25 to do so. For that I get about 4-1/2 hours of driving (a little over 300 miles). The tolls I have to pay on the PA, OH, and IN turnpikes cost me more than the gas. I average around 60 miles/gallon overall, which is also not like a Lexus, but in a good way. This car isn't going to turn any heads, but it exemplifies the advantage of plug-in hybrids. If your local driving is truly local (< 30 miles round trip per day) but you occasionally go on the road, an all-electric vehicle doesn't cut it unless you don't mind waiting 20 minutes for a partial charge-up. An all-gasoline vehicle also doesn't cut it because of poor mileage and spewing carbon into the air. Plug-in hybrids rule, or will once people figure it out.

5 out of 5 stars, "If only"
Mark Lewis,
Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I own a 2016 Prius 4 and a 2014 Prius 3. The 3 is coming off lease and will be turned in. We love everything about the Prius 4 and we just purchased the 2019 Prius Prime Premium for my wife. Her only complaint is "if only the car had the outside mirror warning sensors to allow me to switch lanes safely". It took my 71 yr. old wife quite some time to locate the Prime she desired but completely missed the description of the outside mirrors. If it was possible to change them out we would do it. This is the last vehicle we are purchasing since we are senior citizens. Now we both drive Blizzard Pearl Prius cars. They are beautiful!

5 out of 5 stars, MPG techno machine
Prius Driver,
Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

My average commute is 80 miles round trip. The car is charged up in the AM, driven to work, charged up at work and driven back home. Had the car three weeks and clocked up 1500 + miles before it needed a fill up. So far my monthly fuel bill is right around $25 bucks. Only nit is the navigation. it's a bit clunky to use and the routing algorithms could be better. I keep a Garmin in the car for navigation. Lots of complaints about the 11.6 screen. For me, it's fine. The screen gets a wipe off once/week. You get use to how to use it after a while. My last Prius has gone 180,000 trouble free miles and is still going strong. Why get anything else?

See all 10 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Premium 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$29,050
MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Plus 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Plus 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$27,350
MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Advanced 4dr Hatchback features & specs
Advanced 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$33,350
MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all 2019 Toyota Prius Prime features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Prius Prime safety features:

Toyota Safety Sense
Bundles a variety of standard driver safety aids, including forward collision warning and mitigation.
Safety Connect
This subscription-based emergency assistance telematics system includes a variety of services.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver if a car is in an adjacent lane when a turn signal is activated.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Prius Prime vs. the competition

Toyota Prius Prime vs. Chevrolet Volt

The Chevy Volt is one of the highest-rated plug-in hybrids on Edmunds. Unfortunately, the Volt will be discontinued after the 2019 model year. That's too bad because the Volt can travel twice as far on electricity than the Prius Prime. We also like the Volt for its long list of safety features and easy-to-drive nature. It would have gotten an even better rating were it not for its limited rear-seat and cargo space and disappointing interior materials.

Compare Toyota Prius Prime & Chevrolet Volt features

Toyota Prius Prime vs. Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid

The Ioniq Plug-in has a very slight EV range advantage of 29 miles, compared to the Prius Prime's 25-mile range. The Hyundai pulls further ahead with a longer list of features for the money, a larger cargo capacity, more rear-seat space and longer warranty coverage. Helping to even out the playing field, we're not fond of the amount of road noise, stiff ride quality and occasional rough transmission shifts.

Compare Toyota Prius Prime & Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid features

Toyota Prius Prime vs. Honda Clarity

It's a little give-and-take with the Clarity Plug-In. The Honda's EV range is estimated at 47 miles, which is better than the Prius Prime's, but its hybrid fuel economy is rated at 42 mpg, compared to the Prime's 54 mpg. We like the Clarity for its comfortable and refined cabin, as well as its smooth ride quality. Unfortunately, Honda's infotainment system isn't much better than Toyota's, but you do at least get Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Compare Toyota Prius Prime & Honda Clarity features

FAQ

Is the Toyota Prius Prime a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Prius Prime both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Prius Prime fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Prius Prime gets an EPA-estimated 54 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Prius Prime has 19.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Prius Prime. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime:

  • The Prius Prime returns unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Toyota Prius Prime reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Prius Prime is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Prius Prime. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Prius Prime's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Prius Prime and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Prius Prime is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Prius Prime?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,350.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,050
  • Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,350
  • Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,350
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Prius Prime?

If you're interested in the Toyota Prius Prime, the next question is, which Prius Prime model is right for you? Prius Prime variants include Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Prius Prime models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2019 Toyota Prius Prime Overview

The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is offered in the following submodels: Prius Prime Hatchback. Available styles include Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Plus 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Prius Prime and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Prius Prime 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Prius Prime.

