Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

ashen grey metallic 2014 Chevrolet Volt FWD 1-Speed Automatic Voltec Electric Drive Unit This vehicle is DCH Economy certified and has received a 35 pt. Inspection. Upon purchasing vehicle you will receive a free copy of the vehicle history report. 35/40 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Low monthly fuel cost in normal driving; useful 300-plus-mile maximum range; pleasing number of standard features; excellent crash test scores. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Chevrolet Volt electric plug-in hybrid represents a unique twist on the hybrid-car theme. The Volt runs purely on electric current. Once its battery pack is depleted (after 25 to 50 miles), the Volt's gasoline engine kicks on to run a generator, powering the electric motors and helping recharge the batteries. This extends the Volt's range an additional 300 miles or more. The Volt features a Hold mode in its drive selection to conserve battery charge, and a no-cost-option low-emissions package qualifies the Volt for single-occupancy HOV lanes in California and New York. The Hold mode is useful, for example, when driving on a freeway heading into the city, where you'll want the full electric charge available. The 2014 Chevy Volt's electric motor delivers a big dose of torque right from the get-go, letting the car sprint away quickly from a standing start. The interior is covered in bright white and dark accented plastics and touch-sensitive controls for the audio and climate-control functions. Two 7-inch LCD screens replace the traditional analog gauges, with one serving as the instrument cluster (speedometer, fuel, and range gauges) and the other mounted atop the center stack displaying the electric motor/battery operation as well as the available navigation screen. With the goal of total operating efficiency, the Chevrolet Volt's design team crafted a body shape that could cheat the wind. Up front are a rounded nose, closed grille opening and steeply raked windshield. Sharp edges along the Volt's rear fenders help slice through the wind, as does the functional rear hatch spoiler. This is one of the most aerodynamic cars in GM's long history. If you're worried a pure electric car won't be able to satisfy your distance requirements before needing to be recharged, the 2014 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid electric sedan is the answer: It carries a charging station around with it, in the form of its 1.4-liter gasoline engine. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

98 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: 1G1RH6E41EU174392

Stock: TA201129A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020