Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

Premium Trim Package Audio System With Navigation; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Capability Enhanced Safety Package 1 Leather Seats Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Speaker System With 7 Speakers Including Sub-Woofer; Energy Efficient Series Sound System Navigation System Seats; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Keyless Start Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Armrest; Center; Rear With Storage Electric Drive; Voltec Engine; Range Extender; 1.4L Internal Combustion Engine Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Pebble Beige/Dark Accents; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Rear Park Assist Rearview Vision Camera Seat Trim; Leather-Appointed With Sueded Inserts Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Metallic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Roseville BMW is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Chevrolet Volt with 87,382mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.4L INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Volt: The Chevy Volt is the first mass-produced, purpose-built, extended-range electric vehicle from a major manufacturer. The Volt is an electric car, so its batteries can be charged when it is plugged into an outlet, but the Volt also carries a small gasoline-powered engine on board to charge the batteries, should a longer range be required. The Volt was intended to include all the modern safety and convenience features expected from a 4-seat hatchback, and as a result, the MSRP of the Volt seems steep at $34,995. However, some estimates have placed the cost-per-mile at only two cents. Volt buyers may be able to take advantage of federal and state tax credits as well, making this revolutionary car more affordable than its base price suggests. Strengths of this model include The latest in plug-in hybrid technology provides extreme fuel economy with few compromises in performance or features. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

98 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1RH6E48EU126484

Stock: EU126484

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020