Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

- 71,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,645$1,898 Below Market
Patriot Hyundai of El Monte - El Monte / California
PATRIOT HYUNDAI TODO PARA TODOS. EVERYTHING FOR EVERYONE. WE HAND PICK EACH OF OUR CARS FOR YOUR SATISFACTION! This TYPE OF VEHICLE (PERFORMANCE?LUXURY?BEAUTIFUL?) vehicle has the following key features! LIST 4 FOUR FEATURES Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Knee Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Daytime Running Lights,Traction Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Stability Control,Brake Assist,Climate Control,A/C,Security System,Cruise Control,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Outlet,Engine Immobilizer,Automatic Headlights,Leather Steering Wheel,Universal Garage Door Opener,Telematics,Remote Engine Start,Keyless Start,Cargo Shade,Navigation from Telematics,Requires Subscription,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Rear Defrost,Power Windows,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Bluetooth Connection,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Tire Pressure Monitor,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,A/T,1-Speed A/T,Plug-In Electric/Gas,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Rear Bench Seat,Cloth Seats,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Rear Spoiler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E42EU171937
Stock: JEU171937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,754 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,250$1,347 Below Market
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, HYBRID, 4D Hatchback, Voltec Electric Drive Unit, Silver Ice Metallic, Navigation System. 2014 Chevrolet VoltCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E44EU166265
Stock: 16901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 117,576 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,288$1,145 Below Market
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
ashen grey metallic 2014 Chevrolet Volt FWD 1-Speed Automatic Voltec Electric Drive Unit This vehicle is DCH Economy certified and has received a 35 pt. Inspection. Upon purchasing vehicle you will receive a free copy of the vehicle history report. 35/40 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Low monthly fuel cost in normal driving; useful 300-plus-mile maximum range; pleasing number of standard features; excellent crash test scores. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Chevrolet Volt electric plug-in hybrid represents a unique twist on the hybrid-car theme. The Volt runs purely on electric current. Once its battery pack is depleted (after 25 to 50 miles), the Volt's gasoline engine kicks on to run a generator, powering the electric motors and helping recharge the batteries. This extends the Volt's range an additional 300 miles or more. The Volt features a Hold mode in its drive selection to conserve battery charge, and a no-cost-option low-emissions package qualifies the Volt for single-occupancy HOV lanes in California and New York. The Hold mode is useful, for example, when driving on a freeway heading into the city, where you'll want the full electric charge available. The 2014 Chevy Volt's electric motor delivers a big dose of torque right from the get-go, letting the car sprint away quickly from a standing start. The interior is covered in bright white and dark accented plastics and touch-sensitive controls for the audio and climate-control functions. Two 7-inch LCD screens replace the traditional analog gauges, with one serving as the instrument cluster (speedometer, fuel, and range gauges) and the other mounted atop the center stack displaying the electric motor/battery operation as well as the available navigation screen. With the goal of total operating efficiency, the Chevrolet Volt's design team crafted a body shape that could cheat the wind. Up front are a rounded nose, closed grille opening and steeply raked windshield. Sharp edges along the Volt's rear fenders help slice through the wind, as does the functional rear hatch spoiler. This is one of the most aerodynamic cars in GM's long history. If you're worried a pure electric car won't be able to satisfy your distance requirements before needing to be recharged, the 2014 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid electric sedan is the answer: It carries a charging station around with it, in the form of its 1.4-liter gasoline engine. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E41EU174392
Stock: TA201129A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 93,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,900$1,323 Below Market
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
REMAINING OPEN AND SANITIZING! 98+ MPGe AND NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA / BACK UP SENSORS IN THIS PLUG-IN HYBRID FROM CALIFORNIA!! GREAT PRICE RANGE CAR WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AS WELL AS BOSE PREMIUM STEREO WITH AUXILIARY INPUT / USB INPUT / BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY AND STEREO CONTROLS ON STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH DUAL HEATED SEATS AND CLIMATE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS / POWER WINDOWS AND KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START!! IT'S FREE TO LOOK AT THE CARFAX YOURSELF THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM*!! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. THE MAJORITY OF OUR HIGH QUALITY USED CARS AND TRUCKS COME FROM CALIFORNIA, WHERE THE CLIMATE CREATES EXCELLENT CONDITIONS FOR WELL-MAINTAINED VEHICLES. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E48EU164720
Stock: 164720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 72,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,111$1,329 Below Market
Honda of Plymouth - Plymouth / Massachusetts
You'll love the look and feel of this 2014 Chevrolet Volt Premium, which features a push button start, remote starter, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. This one's on the market for $11,111. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Rocking a timeless blue exterior and a jet black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't waste a moment with remote starter. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E41EU145734
Stock: 200390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,795$1,353 Below Market
Carnova - Stafford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E44EU167131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,791 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,950$1,401 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1387911 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E45EU173982
Stock: c1379303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 54,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,395$1,211 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Electric Drive; Voltec Engine; Range Extender; 1.4L Internal Combustion Engine Jet Black Seats/Dark Accents; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Metallic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E4XEU167014
Stock: EU167014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 46,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$1,218 Below Market
Colonial Chevrolet - Acton / Massachusetts
: Colonial Chevrolet of Acton, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2014 Chevrolet Volt include: Serviced here, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 46,270! FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, ENHANCED SAFETY PACKAGE 2, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, SUMMIT WHITE. WHY BUY FROM US: Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Acton. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Acton area. OPTION PACKAGES: navigation and USB port, 7" diagonal touch-screen display, GPS navigation system and Radio Data System (RDS), includes (UDF) Front Park Assist, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, includes (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, (UD7) Rear Park Assist and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (83 hp [62 kW]), requires premium fuel (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2014 Chevy Volt has the best all-electric range of any plug-in hybrid, while its gasoline engine offers peace of mind that true electric vehicles can't match. Best of all, this year's price drop makes the Volt much more attainable.". Pricing analysis performed on 7/28/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E4XEU167182
Stock: U2081A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 47,846 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2014 Chevrolet Volt Range Extended Electric PREMIUM PACKAGE $1,395 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $39,150 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! SPORT AND TOUR MODES ! PREMIUM 17” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLES START GO ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Black on Black Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E43EU156553
Stock: 156553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995$538 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville - Roseville / California
Premium Trim Package Audio System With Navigation; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Capability Enhanced Safety Package 1 Leather Seats Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Speaker System With 7 Speakers Including Sub-Woofer; Energy Efficient Series Sound System Navigation System Seats; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Keyless Start Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Armrest; Center; Rear With Storage Electric Drive; Voltec Engine; Range Extender; 1.4L Internal Combustion Engine Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Pebble Beige/Dark Accents; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Rear Park Assist Rearview Vision Camera Seat Trim; Leather-Appointed With Sueded Inserts Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Metallic Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Roseville BMW is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Chevrolet Volt with 87,382mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.4L INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Volt: The Chevy Volt is the first mass-produced, purpose-built, extended-range electric vehicle from a major manufacturer. The Volt is an electric car, so its batteries can be charged when it is plugged into an outlet, but the Volt also carries a small gasoline-powered engine on board to charge the batteries, should a longer range be required. The Volt was intended to include all the modern safety and convenience features expected from a 4-seat hatchback, and as a result, the MSRP of the Volt seems steep at $34,995. However, some estimates have placed the cost-per-mile at only two cents. Volt buyers may be able to take advantage of federal and state tax credits as well, making this revolutionary car more affordable than its base price suggests. Strengths of this model include The latest in plug-in hybrid technology provides extreme fuel economy with few compromises in performance or features. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E48EU126484
Stock: EU126484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 70,942 milesGood Deal
$9,988$1,172 Below Market
Ross Nissan of El Monte - El Monte / California
New Arrival! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2014! Bluetooth, This 2014 Chevrolet Volt Base, has a great Ashen Grey Metallic exterior, and a clean Jet Black Seats/Dark Accents interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, This Chevrolet Volt gets great fuel economy with over 40.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 3428 N Peck Rd, El Monte, CA 91731.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E42EU153320
Stock: 9483P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 100,121 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,880$541 Below Market
Joe Machens Hyundai - Columbia / Missouri
Joe Machens Hyundai is here to make your vehicle purchase easy during this uncertain times. We will provide video walkaround of the vehicle, do all paperwork for purchase via FedEx or UPS, and deliver the vehicle to you! You will never have to visit the dealership! Please contact one of our friendly Product Specialists for more information!2014 Chevrolet Volt ElectricClean CARFAX. Well kept and a great vehicle for back and forth to work!Our philosophy is to offer the lowest, most competitive new and pre-owned prices in the State. At Joe Machens Hyundai, our goal is to treat you so well that you will never do business anywhere else. Stop by today and become a member of the Joe Machens Hyundai family. 855-439-1408.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6E42EU115257
Stock: H10417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 103,908 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E43EU156116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,569 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,790$243 Below Market
Capitol Chevrolet of San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2014 Chevrolet Volt* (FWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Voltec Electric Drive Unit) with 73,569 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Crystal Red Tintcoat * Pebble Beige/Dark Accents Leather * 17 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels * ABS brakes * Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror * Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature * Enhanced Safety Pack 1 * Enhanced Safety Pack 2 * Forward Collision Alert * Front Park Assist * Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats * Navigation System * NavTraffic * Premium Trim Package * Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation/AM/FM Stereo * Rear Center Armrest w/Storage * Rear Park Assist * Rear Vision Camera * Traction control.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RH6E42EU148786
Stock: C25784AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 66,532 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $34,185*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 08/11/2025 OR 33,596 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW MPGe combined: 98 The 2014 Chevy Volt has the best all-electric range of any plug-in hybrid, while its gasoline engine offers peace of mind that true electric vehicles can't match. Best of all, this year's price drop makes the Volt much more attainable. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, OnStar emergency communications, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Chevy's MyLink system (which includes voice-controlled audio functions and smartphone integration) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB interface. FEATURES FWD Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Navigation from Telematics Parking Assist Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E41EU159609
Stock: 159609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 92,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,999$774 Below Market
Las Vegas Auto Sports - Las Vegas / Nevada
2014 CHEVROLET VOLT PREMIUM ***CLEAN TITLE*** ***NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** ***BACK UP CAMERA*** ***LEATHER INTERIOR*** CALL OR TEXT DANIEL AT 702.595.4223 *** or ***JUNIOR AT 702.504.5596 *Advertised prices do not include doc fee, recon fee, emission fee, state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ). All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6E47EU154577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,250$235 Below Market
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. ashen grey metallic 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 35/40 City/Highway MPGNO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
98 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RE6E46EU173909
Stock: 20007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
