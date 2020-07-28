Used 2014 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

1,109 listings
Volt Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    71,490 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,645

    $1,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    76,754 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,250

    $1,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    117,576 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,288

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    93,219 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $1,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    72,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,111

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    79,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,795

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    45,791 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,950

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    54,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,395

    $1,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    46,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    47,846 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    87,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    70,942 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,988

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    100,121 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,880

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    103,908 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    73,569 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,790

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    66,532 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    92,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Volt in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Volt

    94,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,250

    $235 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Volt

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Volt
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6 33 Reviews
Write a review See all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Highest Owner Satisfaction Two Years In A Row
davidsvolt, 12/30/2013
My current overall milage is 69.8 mpg and climbing. I expect my overall milage will be over 100 mpg after a few more months of driving. With my current commute of 56 miles daily I typically drive 42 miles on a charge, then it switches to gas, seamlessly, for the remaking 14 miles. It's range is well over 300 miles per tank. It currently takes 10 hours to charge the car using the charger that comes with the car. It plugs in to any standard wall outlet. It cost about $1.50 to charge completely. You can buy a 220 volt charger that cuts charging time down to less than 4 hours. I paid $31,900 -$7,500 Fed tax rebate - $1,500 Ca rebate = $22,900 + tax/ license. That is a total steal.
Report abuse
