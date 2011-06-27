Vehicle overview

The 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in hybrid lives halfway between a full electric car and a traditional hybrid. Relative to the regular Prius, the Plug-in can travel farther on full electric propulsion, thus improving fuel economy. And since it still has a gas-burning engine, it doesn't come burdened with the abbreviated range that can make piloting something like a full-electric Nissan Leaf such a nail-biting experience over longer journeys.

In a nutshell, the Prius Plug-in is a standard Prius with recharge-at-home capability and a lithium-ion battery pack that offers higher capacity and improved efficiency over the nickel-metal hydride array in the standard Prius. You'll only get about 10-15 miles before the electrons run out, but the Plug-in charges quickly -- about three hours on a standard 120-volt home outlet, or half that time on a larger 240-volt outlet.

This plug-in Toyota also comes with benefits immediately familiar to anyone who has spent time in the standard Prius hybrid. The cabin is unfailingly spacious, graciously accommodating passengers and cargo of most heights and sizes. On the road, the Prius Plug-in offers a comfortable, virtually noise-free driving experience and a robust list of standard features. But like the regular Prius, the Plug-in also suffers from disappointing interior materials and an awkward driving position.

The alternatives within the plug-in hybrid segment continue to expand, and every choice is a strong one. The 2013 Chevrolet Volt travels much farther on pure electric power (EPA rated at 38 miles) than the Prius, but it's more expensive. Ford offers the C-Max Energi (similar in price to the Toyota) and the handsome Fusion Energi (similar in price to the Volt); both are worth a measured look. Considering all of these models is wise, but given the huge success of the regular Prius, it's a safe bet that the Prius Plug-in will work out well for you.