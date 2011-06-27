  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2017 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable of 50-plus miles per gallon
  • Cabin remains quiet even when the gasoline engine is engaged
  • Easy to see out of and maneuver around town
  • Offers a complete package of high-tech active safety equipment
  • Offset instrument panel is out of driver's direct line of sight
  • Must use Toyota's Entune app software to make the most of a smartphone connection
  • Still a slow car despite its improved performance versus the previous model
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When the Toyota Prius was overhauled for the 2016 model year, it arrived with an updated exterior design, a more accommodating cabin and a much-improved ride quality.  

The Prius' essential appeal, of course, is fuel economy. And with an EPA rating of 52 mpg in combined driving, the latest Prius delivers in a big way. Even if you drive it with a heavy foot, this Prius will return better mileage than just about every car on the road.

There's more to like about the Prius than its fuel efficiency. For one, it's a practical hatchback with more cargo room than a typical hybrid sedan. It's also quieter than you'd expect of a compact hatchback, with very little road and engine noise when you're driving around town. And with the exception of Toyota's clunky Entune smartphone app, the technology interface (navigation, audio, phone) is also slick, stylish and easy to use.

Last year's overhaul put more distance between the Prius and its peers. The Chevrolet Volt is an obvious rival, offering similar hatchback utility and more understated style. But it's also a plug-in hybrid (competing more with the plug-in Prius Prime) and is more expensive. Instead, check out the new Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, which is a surprising equal to the Prius in almost every measure. If you're looking for more rear passenger room, midsize sedans such as the Ford Fusion Hybrid or Toyota Camry Hybrid are also worth considering.

The 2017 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. Also standard for 2017 is a rearview camera forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and intervention. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert comes standard on the Prius Four and Four Touring.

The Safety Connect system that can be added to Prius Four and Four Touring is subscription-based (with a one-year free trial) and includes automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, and one-touch access to roadside and emergency assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius Three came to a halt from 60 mph in 120 feet, an average result for the class.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Toyota Prius as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Toyota Prius of this generation, read about our experiences from living with a 2016 Toyota Prius. After its debut, we went out and bought one, holding onto it for almost four years and racking up more than 30,000 miles. We cover everything from this hybrid's real-world fuel economy to seat comfort and cargo space. Please note that the 2017 Toyota Prius differs from our long-term 2016 model in that the newer model includes more standard safety features. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

2017 Toyota Prius models

The 2017 Toyota Prius is a four-door hatchback that seats five passengers. It's available in seven trim levels: One, Two, Two Eco, Three, Three Touring, Four and Four Touring. The compact Prius C, larger Prius V and plug-in Prius Prime are different models covered in separate reviews.

The Prius One and Two are similarly equipped, with the One missing just a few minor features, such as a rear window wiper. Otherwise, standard feature highlights for both include 15-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, keyless entry (driver door only) and ignition, automatic climate control, dual 4.2-inch driver information screens, adaptive cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition with Siri Eyes Free, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player. All 2017 Prius trims also come standard with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.

The more efficient Prius Two Eco comes with ultralow-rolling resistance tires, a lighter lithium-ion hybrid battery, an inflation kit instead of a spare tire, and illuminated keyless entry. The rear wiper that comes standard on the Two trims is not offered here.

Inside the Prius Three you'll find simulated leather on the steering wheel and armrests, white interior accents, a wireless phone charging pad and the Toyota Entune premium infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, satellite radio, HD radio, and access to apps such as Pandora, iHeartRadio, OpenTable and Yelp when paired with a smartphone running the Entune app.

The Prius Four comes with a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, simulated leather upholstery with contrasting white stitching, heated front seats, a power driver seat with adjustable lumbar, seatback storage pockets and a rear cargo cover.

Standard equipment on the Three Touring or Four Touring includes everything from the corresponding Three or Four, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, LED clearance lights, unique rear bumper styling, and imitation-leather upholstery with contrasting blue stitching.

The Prius Three and Four can be upgraded with the Advanced Technology package, which consists of a sunroof and a head-up display. Finally, the Prius Four and Four Touring can be equipped with the Premium Convenience package, which includes a 10-speaker JBL audio system, a self-parking system and Safety Connect emergency services.

The 2017 Toyota Prius comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors/generators. Their combined power is sent through an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that feeds as much as 121 horsepower to the front wheels. Light to moderate braking transforms one of the electric motors into a generator to keep the hybrid battery topped up.

We tested a Prius Three and recorded a 0-to-60 mph time of 9.8 seconds. That's a few tenths quicker than the last-generation Prius but still slower than most average hatchbacks. By comparison, a Camry Hybrid gets to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, something to keep in mind if you get nervous when merging onto the highway.

The upside to the Prius' leisurely acceleration is an EPA fuel economy rating of 52 mpg combined (54 city/50 highway). Our on-road testing of a Prius Three proved that this result can be readily matched or surpassed. Those looking for ultimate frugality can turn to the new Prius Two Eco, which returns an astonishing 56 mpg combined (58 city/53 highway). 

Driving

The 2017 Prius sacrifices speed for mileage, so its sluggish acceleration is part of the package. With its excellent noise suppression and initial surge of electric acceleration, the Prius doesn't feel particularly slow around town. It mainly suffers during higher speed situations such as getting on a freeway or attempting to pass slower traffic.

One area in which the latest Prius is much improved over its predecessor is the ride quality. It feels more substantial on the road, so you get less noise, fewer jolts over bumps and a solid feel through the steering wheel. It's still not as refined as some other traditional sedans in the midsize class, but considering its level of fuel efficiency, it's not a bad trade-off.

Interior

Older Prius models had a quirky, futuristic interior layout that, although useful, suffered from cheap-looking and cheap-feeling plastics and fabrics. The latest Prius has a more conventional layout and higher-quality materials. A stubby shifter with a separate Park button is used for selecting forward, reverse and neutral. A speedometer and gauge array sits high in the center of the dash, and although it looks cool, it's not an ideal location. There is, however, an optional head-up display that can display the most crucial information directly in front of the driver.

Interesting seat fabrics and imitation leather show up even on lower trim levels, and the layout and controls are easy to understand and use. The 7-inch touchscreen responds quickly to commands, and though high-level smartphone integration requires a clumsy Entune app, you can do without and still have a satisfying experience via USB or Bluetooth audio connections.

Cargo space stands at 24.6 cubic feet, an impressive number that's a full 3 cubic feet more than the previous-generation Prius. The Prius One, Two Eco and Prius Four twins offer even more cavernous space &mdash; 27.4 cubic feet &mdash; as the lack of a spare tire allows for a lower load floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Prius.

5(84%)
4(12%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Prius moves up in styling and performance.
Cliff Detz,12/10/2016
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car's handling is a major improvement over that of my previous 2005 Prius. The exterior styling is bold and original. It is an improvement over the stale styling of previous model years. The interior passenger space provides a large amount of room for a small car. It is more comfortable than many larger sized vehicles, and for me the seats are comfortable and provide good support. The car is very quiet inside, a major improvement over my older model. The transition from battery mode to gas engine mode and vice versa is seamless and silent.The audio system produces excellent sound and is easily balanced between front and rear. Visibility ,however, could be better. The front windshield posts still result in blind spots in the front corners' visibility fields, but a bit less so than in my older model. The head rests on the rear seats obscure visibility out of the back and rear corners. I am thankful for the rear view camera. The basic instrument read outs are conveniently located and easy to read. There are a multiple of views for monitoring fuel economy and other performance parameters which are available by scrolling through a large number of screen views using buttons and arrows an the steering wheel. These are interesting but confusing, and they create a major distraction if one attempts to change views while driving. It is best to find the view you like before starting to drive. The voice recognition technology is very poor, particularly if one is used to Siri or Google's voice recognition. Getting it to provide navigation directions is an exercise in frustration, and I find myself defaulting to the map apps on my mobile phone. Toyota's Ensue applications system is a puzzle at best. One wonders why Toyota did not opt to use Apple Car or another system from a technology provider who knows how to build these systems so that they are convenient, intuitive and helpful. The Navigation app in the car suffers from the poor voice recognition system, and there appears to be no other way to enter information into it. The vehicle comes with a daunting multi inch thick manual which I have yet to crack open. However, I think that the operation of these systems should be intuitive. The car is equipped with lane departure warning which works well. It also has collision and pedestrian avoidance systems. However, for obvious reasons one cannot test these until hey are actually needed. I have not had the car long enough to rate its reliability and service requirements, but based on my previous experience with a Prius and other Toyota models, I am expecting a very high level of reliability
After a year of ownership- I still love it!
lifeisahighway,01/07/2017
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I just purchased the Prius Four trim with both the Adavnced Tech and Premium Conveinence package after the VW diesel buyback of my Golf TDI. I LOVE this car! In anticipation of the VW buyback, my husband wanted to look at the Prius this past summer. I had never previously been remotely interested in the boring, awful to drive last generation model. Reluctantly, we went for a test drive; but to my surprise I loved it! Granted, the car doesn't have the immediate torque off the line like my Golf had; but the Prius is so comfortable. It has the best seats I've ever sat in for a car! I love the technology features! The auto high beams and dynamic radar cruise control are my favorite features. The only negatives for the car would be that I wish it handled a little better and that Toyota would allow the fog lights at least to be an option with the Four trim. In order to get the sunroof, you have to sacrifice the fog lights and the 17inch wheels. The car still handles well, but it's not quite as fun as my Golf was; but I think other drivers who aren't as picky as me, will be very happy with it. The smoothness over road imperfections with the double wishbone rear suspension along with the miles per gallon more than make up for it! No matter what others say, I love the unique design. I am glad that Toyota made a bold design change. It doesn't look like all the other cookie- cutter cars on the road. I'm officially a Prius convert, and I NEVER thought I would say that! UPDATE: After a year of ownership I still love this car! I wish that Toyota would make Apple CarPlay available. I scraped the front bumper on those parking bump stop things. The front seems so low! Now I’m extra careful when pulling into spaces. Maybe Toyota can make the front not as low or having the 360 around view camera like on the Rav 4. Other than those things, this has been the best car I’ve ever owned so far! It was a much better buying experience than with my Golf, and the service department at my dealership has been great! Next one will be a plug-in for sure!
INCREDIBLE VEHICLE
Leonard E.,03/07/2017
Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I had already sold myself on buying a Prius Eco a couple of years before they finally became available. I purchased a 2016 in December of that year. I am the antithesis of an impulse buyer, and I will not make up my mind on any car I have purchased until I have driven it 100,000 miles. That said, my Eco has certainly passed muster so far. Performance, handling and comfort are great. For those who care about fuel economy, my MPG presently is in the upper 60s. Consumer Reports rates the 2016 second to none in reliability and safety. I will write a follow- up as soon as I hit 100k miles. The instrument cluster being slightly to my right is of no concern to me. However, the view out the back window is not the greatest, nor is the view at an obtuse angle out the back right window. I'll just have to live with that.
Who wants 60+mpg???
Jack Johnson,06/29/2017
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I traded in my venerable 2004 Prius for the 2016 model... On the first fill up I got 58 mpg... Thereafter it went into the low 60s until winter set in, then it fell to 54mpg on the average. We live at 6,000ft with plenty of subzero days, so no complaint with gas mileage, only Kudos. Now that the weather has warmed again, I'm back in the 60s... All figures are calculated using a calculator and gas pump readings... not gauge indicated, which is often a bit higher. The ride is very comfortable and handling is great. The so-called poor acceleration isn't a problem... There is plenty of "juice" for me. I can pass anything on the road, even a gas station! I was injured in a fall, and haven't driven for 5 months, so can hardly wait to get back into the little bugger and get rolling again. P.S. Last fall I took it 200 miles into the mountains and went over a 12,000 ft pass twice in the same day. It still got 60 mph on the next fill up.
See all 51 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
54 city / 50 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
121 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
54 city / 50 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
121 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
54 city / 50 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
121 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
54 city / 50 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
121 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Prius Two is priced between $15,500 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 20625 and96676 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Prius Four is priced between $22,000 and$24,873 with odometer readings between 17362 and32308 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Prius Four Touring is priced between $13,999 and$24,900 with odometer readings between 26792 and92247 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Prius Three is priced between $17,000 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 18654 and48671 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Prius Three Touring is priced between $23,000 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 14214 and14214 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco is priced between $16,997 and$16,997 with odometer readings between 36147 and36147 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

