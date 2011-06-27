Overall rating

When the Toyota Prius was overhauled for the 2016 model year, it arrived with an updated exterior design, a more accommodating cabin and a much-improved ride quality.

The Prius' essential appeal, of course, is fuel economy. And with an EPA rating of 52 mpg in combined driving, the latest Prius delivers in a big way. Even if you drive it with a heavy foot, this Prius will return better mileage than just about every car on the road.

There's more to like about the Prius than its fuel efficiency. For one, it's a practical hatchback with more cargo room than a typical hybrid sedan. It's also quieter than you'd expect of a compact hatchback, with very little road and engine noise when you're driving around town. And with the exception of Toyota's clunky Entune smartphone app, the technology interface (navigation, audio, phone) is also slick, stylish and easy to use.

Last year's overhaul put more distance between the Prius and its peers. The Chevrolet Volt is an obvious rival, offering similar hatchback utility and more understated style. But it's also a plug-in hybrid (competing more with the plug-in Prius Prime) and is more expensive. Instead, check out the new Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, which is a surprising equal to the Prius in almost every measure. If you're looking for more rear passenger room, midsize sedans such as the Ford Fusion Hybrid or Toyota Camry Hybrid are also worth considering.

The 2017 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. Also standard for 2017 is a rearview camera forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and intervention. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert comes standard on the Prius Four and Four Touring.

The Safety Connect system that can be added to Prius Four and Four Touring is subscription-based (with a one-year free trial) and includes automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, and one-touch access to roadside and emergency assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius Three came to a halt from 60 mph in 120 feet, an average result for the class.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Toyota Prius as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Toyota Prius of this generation, read about our experiences from living with a 2016 Toyota Prius. After its debut, we went out and bought one, holding onto it for almost four years and racking up more than 30,000 miles. We cover everything from this hybrid's real-world fuel economy to seat comfort and cargo space. Please note that the 2017 Toyota Prius differs from our long-term 2016 model in that the newer model includes more standard safety features. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.