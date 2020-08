Used 2008 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

Heuberger Subaru - Colorado Springs / Colorado

Let us show you just how easy it is to find the car you are looking for. Contact us today! Our team who specialize in pre-owned vehicle sales are ready to serve all your needs. Call us at (719) 866-6413 (local) or (888) 261-7391 (toll free). Check out the free CarFax Vehicle History Report by clicking the logo on this page. Heuberger Motors has been family owned and operated for nearly 50 years and is the largest volume Subaru dealer in America, 10 years running. We also have a vast inventory of pre-owned vehicles including but not limited to the following makes: Ford, Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Toyota, Dodge, Honda, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, GMC, Smart, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Mazda and more! Visit www.bestbuysubaru.com for our entire pre-owned inventorys.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 45 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKB20U987782965

Stock: RSLP232A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020