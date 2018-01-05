  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(19)
2018 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable of returning 50-plus miles per gallon
  • Quiet cabin, even with gas engine engaged
  • Easy to see out of and maneuver around town
  • Complete suite of active safety technology is available
  • Offset instrument panel is out of driver's direct line of sight
  • Must use Toyota's Entune app to make the most of a smartphone connection
  • Acceleration can be laggardly
Used Prius for Sale
Which Prius does Edmunds recommend?

Buyers looking to get the most bang for their buck should check out the Prius Two, which adds a rear windshield wiper and a few extra conveniences. Toyota is also including the Safety Plus package, with more active safety equipment such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, as a no-cost add-on.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

If you want pure efficiency and eco-friendly driving without the hassle of plugging in your car, the 2018 Toyota Prius remains at the top of the heap. Pretty much nothing short of a plug-in hybrid will return better real-world results.

We've had a 2016 Prius in our long-term test car fleet, and after more than a year we averaged about 50 mpg, even with thousands of miles spent in brutal Los Angeles traffic. We also appreciate the Prius' practicality and comfort, with its generous cargo area and smooth ride quality. Of course, the Prius compromises on acceleration and handling, proving less rewarding to drive than many traditionally powered vehicles. There's also the question of Toyota's infotainment system, which lacks some functionality, and the car's questionable styling.

If you're shopping for a hybrid, know that there's more competition than ever. The Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid actually claims slightly higher EPA-rated fuel economy than the Prius and offers a longer warranty. It certainly has a more functional interior with better technology, too. However, the Ioniq is even less satisfying to drive than the Prius, and it's a less comfortable place to spend time. There's also the Kia Niro hybrid, which has the look of an SUV, and a slew of midsize hybrid sedans to consider.

Still, there's a reason the Prius remains the king of the hybrid cars. If you put a premium on efficiency and value, you won't be disappointed by the Prius.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Prius as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars and Best Hybrid Cars for this year.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Toyota Prius of this generation, read about our experiences from living with a 2016 Toyota Prius. After its debut, we went out and bought one, holding onto it for almost four years and racking up more than 30,000 miles. We cover everything from this hybrid's real-world fuel economy to seat comfort and cargo space. Please note that the 2018 Toyota Prius differs from our long-term 2016 model in that the newer model includes more standard safety features. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

2018 Toyota Prius models

The 2018 Toyota Prius is a four-door hatchback that seats five passengers. It's available in seven trim levels: One, Two, Two Eco, Three, Three Touring, Four and Four Touring. The compact Prius C and plug-in Prius Prime are different models covered in separate reviews.

Power for all Prius trims comes from a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motors/generators. Their combined 121 horsepower is sent through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to the front wheels.

The Prius One and Two are similarly equipped, with the One missing a few minor features, such as a rear window wiper. Otherwise, standard feature highlights for both include 15-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, keyless entry (driver door only) and ignition, automatic climate control, dual 4.2-inch driver information screens, adaptive cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.

Also standard is a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition with Siri Eyes Free, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player. Standard safety features include automatic high beams, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.

The Prius Two also currently comes with the Safety Plus package as a no-cost add-on, which includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and automated parking assist.

The more efficient Prius Two Eco is equipped with ultra-low-rolling resistance tires, a lighter lithium-ion hybrid battery, an inflation kit instead of a spare tire, and illuminated keyless entry. The rear wiper that comes standard on the Two trims is not offered, nor is the Safety Plus package. It returns an impressive 56 mpg combined (58 city/53 highway).

Inside the Prius Three, you'll find simulated leather on the steering wheel and armrests, white interior accents, a wireless phone charging pad, and the Toyota Entune premium infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, satellite radio, HD radio, and access to apps such as Pandora, iHeartRadio, OpenTable and Yelp when paired with a smartphone running the Entune app.

The Prius Four comes with automatic wipers, simulated leather upholstery with contrasting white stitching, heated front seats, a power driver seat with adjustable lumbar, seatback storage pockets and a rear cargo cover.

Standard equipment on the Three Touring or Four Touring includes everything from the corresponding Three or Four, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, LED clearance lights, unique rear bumper styling, and imitation-leather upholstery with contrasting blue stitching.

Note that the aforementioned Safety Plus package is also a no-cost add-on for the Three and Four. The Prius Three and Four (but not the Touring versions) can also be upgraded with the Advanced Technology package, which consists of a sunroof and a head-up display. Finally, the Prius Four and Four Touring can be equipped with the Premium Convenience package, which includes a 10-speaker JBL audio system, a self-parking system and Safety Connect emergency services. The Safety Connect system that can be added to Prius Four and Four Touring is subscription-based (with a one-year free trial) and includes automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, and one-touch access to roadside and emergency assistance.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Toyota Prius Three Hatchback (1.8L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Prius has received some revisions, including adjustments to trim-level features and expanded availability of active safety features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Toyota Prius.

Driving

7.5
Fuel efficiency is the name of the game with the Prius, and the raw performance numbers reflect this. On its own, though, the Prius is a competent and efficient hatchback with solid handling and an easy-to-drive nature.

Acceleration

6.0
Acceleration is adequate. A 9.8-second 0-60 mph time is near the bottom of the segment, though the Prius has enough zip off the line to feel lively around town.

Braking

7.0
In our emergency braking test, the Prius posted average stopping performance. Except at crawling speeds, pedal feel is smooth and linear without any of the awkwardness indicative of many hybrid systems.

Steering

7.0
The steering is direct, though it doesn't provide much feedback from the road. The system is well-weighted, and little effort is required to point the Prius in the intended direction without catching grooves or seams.

Handling

7.5
The Prius feels responsive and reasonably agile on the street. Body roll is present and the tires fight for grip, but the car never feels unwieldy or dangerous. The Prius remains composed over midcorner bumps and dips.

Drivability

8.5
The transition from EV to hybrid mode is unobtrusive, though the engine sounds harsh when firing up. Acceleration is smooth. The cruise control holds speed well going both up- and downhill.

Comfort

8.0
The Prius is comfortable and quiet around town, especially in EV mode. The seats aren't class-leading, but they're comfortable and a step up from the previous model. It's only the buzzy engine that drags down the Prius' comfort level.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seat offers a lot of vertical adjustment, but there's no lumbar adjustment. The seat cushion remains comfortable after long drives. The moderate side bolstering supports without squeezing.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Prius is smooth and composed on the street. Rebound over bumps is minimal, and the car never feels too bouncy or too stiff. Broken or uneven pavement doesn't upset the car or translate into a harsh ride quality.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Extremely quiet in EV mode, but the engine provides a noticeable hum, which is exacerbated when the transmission keeps the engine's rpm high. Wind noise is moderate and not overly booming.

Climate control

7.0
Single-zone automatic climate control is standard across the board and works reasonably well. The S mode function smartly cuts airflow to unoccupied seats to reduce power use by the A/C system. The heated front seats adequately warm passengers, but the switches' awkward location (hidden under the center console) makes it easy to forget when they're on.

Interior

8.5
The interior of the Prius is, unsurprisingly, both practical and spacious. The cargo area is roomy, and the large windows allow in plenty of light. The center-mounted gauge cluster and shifter design are odd.

Ease of use

8.0
The touchscreen is user-friendly and very responsive, but other functions are controlled by touch-capacitive icons and not real buttons. Most controls are simple and well-placed, but the odd shifter design and center-mounted gauges provide no tangible benefit.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Prius is quite easy to get in and out of. The doors open wide allowing easy access to the front. Rear-seat access is also good but is hampered slightly by the sloping roofline.

Roominess

8.5
There's generous front head-, legroom and shoulder room. Rear seating is also very good.

Visibility

8.5
Forward visibility is great, with large windows and a low dash providing a great view. Rear visibility is OK, but the split in the glass cuts through the sightline. Over-the-shoulder visibility is only slightly hindered by a sloping roof.

Quality

8.0
The Prius feels solidly built, and overall it uses nice materials throughout the cabin. But it is beginning to slip behind competitors such as the Honda Insight and Accord Hybrid. The very plasticky white trim on the center console of certain models will prove polarizing for some buyers.

Utility

8.0
Cargo space is abundant. The hatch provides plenty of space with the rear seats up or down. A cargo cover folds and stores easily when not in use. The deep console provides plenty of space up front.

Small-item storage

8.0
Storage for small items is surprisingly good in this compact hatchback. If you aren't using the Qi charging pad, you can store plenty of stuff under the center stack. The center console is narrow but deep, and even the rear cupholders have decent depth. None of the door pockets are spacious.

Cargo space

8.5
The Prius provides a generous cargo area (24.6 cubic feet), with folding rear seats for extra space. The rear seats fold flat relative to the ground, but there's a level change from the cargo load floor. We like that you can fold the rear seats without moving the front seats forward.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The four lower LATCH anchors are large and easy to access, hidden thoughtfully behind leather flaps. Tethers are located halfway down the seatback, under cutouts in the seatback fabric. The tethers are impossible to access without removing the cargo cover first.

Technology

6.5
Overall, the Prius' tech interface is functional but unattractive. There's only one USB port, but the available Qi pad keeps a phones charged up front, and the grippy surface does a good job of holding a phone in place. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not offered, and Toyota's Entune is a poor substitute.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The touchscreen interface is ugly and sometimes cluttered, but it's functional and easy to operate once you get used to it. Onboard navigation is included on midtier models, and while the maps are less attractive than what you'll find on your smartphone, they offer a good alternative if you're without cell service. The screen washes out in direct sunlight.

Smartphone integration

6.0
The Prius offers Toyota's in-house Entune software for smartphone integration. Setup requires a lengthy app download and account creation process. Entune's app support is meager and less intuitive than CarPlay or Android Auto (neither of which are offered). The Bluetooth menu offers better control and search functionality than most other Bluetooth systems. One USB and two 12-volt outlets are your charging options.

Driver aids

7.5
A ton of driving aids are standard, and most are available on the lowly Prius Two trim. There's even an automated parking function on high-end models. Good feature availability, and most work well. Like many competing systems, the adaptive cruise control is overly sensitive, slamming on the brakes as drivers enter your lane.

Voice control

7.0
Voice controls work reasonably well. There's some natural speech detection, so you don't have to follow the voice prompts religiously. You can interact with your phone's mobile assistant, but you hold the phone call button to access it, rather than the more common voice control button.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Prius.

5(79%)
4(10%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm old this Prius 4 best i have owned ever !
Harold Campbell,05/22/2018
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It's not a race car but it go's plenty quick enough,we had a 2017 eco, was in a multi auto wreck not the auto's fault it was totaled can't believe no broken bones. We had replacement coverage went out and got a 2018 four. Has all the safety stuff and it works getting 54 mpg did a little better with the eco knew that was the case but wanted to upgrade to the bells and whistles very comfortable ride , i have had many auto's in my long life this is my fav.
Not for short people with small garages.
Elyse B.,05/16/2018
One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I really like this car but there are 2 things I had never anticipated. 1st, that I, at 5'3", was just barely able to bring down the hatch back from its very high open position. If I shrink anymore as I age, I'll have to get a different car. 2nd,The safety systems in the car that warn you when you are getting too close to objects go crazy when I drive-in or back out of my garage because it is very narrow. I find it really disconcerting to the point that so far it's quite distracting, especially as I back out of the garage, which adds the noise of the backup warning, and have to keep an eye on the backup camera, as well as checking out the sidewalk so that I don't run into a pedestrian. There really should be a switch on the wheel so that you can easily turn those warning systems for the side walls at least "off and on" easily. And why did they put the gear shift in a different place in the car? And isn't the forward and reverse reversed compared to the normal shift gear? Why? But I'm getting fantastic gas mileage in New York City!
It's all about the MPGs.
Rich-67,08/03/2019
One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Over the last 18 months I've been using a 2018 Prius (version One) for my work, driving short urban pick-up & delivery journeys with 25-30 stops per day. Reliability has been 100% over 34,000 miles, which I have come to expect from a Japanese-built Toyota. During the cooler months, I can get almost 50mpg on my daily route, but this drops a lot with a/c use in summer, to under 40mpg, which is rather disappointing, given the EPA urban cycle rating is 50mpg. The drivetrain is impeccably smooth and responsive in its transitions between electric drive and the gasoline engine, although that engine is surprisingly coarse and thrashy when extended. The hatchback and rear seat areas are spacious and practical, with a useful power socket for passengers in the back. Despite a lot of hard plastics thoughout the cabin, it's all nicely assembled and free of rattles. The all-black trim and carpet show every tiny little speck of dust, dirt, hair and fluff, and is a constant nightmare to keep clean. A mid-beige color would have been much more practical. My main worry is that this car DOES NOT have a spare wheel. I've been very fortunate to have no punctures thus far, but how will I benefit from not having a spare wheel, when that sidewall puncture comes along? I can't get anybody at the local dealership to explain that to me. The instruments and switchgear are appalling, considering Toyota has had almost 20 years, through various model cycles and updates, to make them useable and attractive. Who on earth wants a Casio watch-style speedometer or an LED fuel gauge? No thanks. And the HVAC controls are not the simple three-knob setup found in the Yaris and Corolla, but a combination of tiny push-buttons and three very awkward silver plastic rocker switches, which require taking your eyes off the road to make any adjustments. Both the Corolla and Camry Hybrids get this stuff right, so why can't we have conventional switchgear and analog gauges in the Prius? The standard, old-school cruise control is way better than the radar-controlled adaptive version, which actually wastes fuel by speeding up and slowing down constantly, which is infuriating. Overall though, it's been a superbly engineered, very smooth, quiet and comfortable car to drive, and ultra-reliable - but those few annoyances could very easily be fixed, if Toyota had the will.
Overall great vehicle
Douglas Lower,06/10/2018
Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have owned a 11 Prius, 13 Prius V, 15 Prius V, 16 Rav 4 Hybrid, and now this one. I purchased this in Blizzard Pearl with Moonstone interior. I love the color combo. I purchased the 4 Touring for the power seat, and upgraded JBL stereo, it also had upgraded safety and self parking. It has excellent features, my favorites being excellent headlights w/auto high beams, advanced cruise control, auto braking, smooth ride, very good visibility, key free, MPG's, handling hatchback versatility, comfortable. If you want a spare tire, you can pick one up at discount tire for 135. including tax. Toyota wanted 200. plus tax. The car does come with a jack already. I thought about the Prime, but I do not have a place to plug it in at my condo. and you lose hatchback space and lose 1 back seat passenger space. The 17 inch wheels have a Bridgestone tire that can be loud on rough pavement. It is not that bad. The firm tire gives you great mileage.On the Prius Chat site, they speak about quieter tires when it is time to change your tires. I am very satisfied with this vehicle, it seems to do everything right ! The mileage is outstanding, I believe I will have this vehicle a long time.
See all 19 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
54 city / 50 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
121 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Prius models:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Detects cars or pedestrians and warns the driver of potential collisions, then automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not react.
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Alerts the driver if the car drifts out of its lane and can apply steering input to correct course.
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Alerts the driver to the presence of obstacles near the vehicle during low-speed maneuvers.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Prius

Used 2018 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two is priced between $17,797 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 11550 and52866 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius One is priced between $19,390 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 22489 and37599 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring is priced between $19,663 and$20,987 with odometer readings between 26011 and64646 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four is priced between $23,988 and$23,988 with odometer readings between 16781 and16781 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius Three is priced between $24,646 and$24,646 with odometer readings between 3479 and3479 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring is priced between $24,888 and$24,888 with odometer readings between 8744 and8744 miles.

Which used 2018 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2018 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,797 and mileage as low as 3479 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,363.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,225.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,857.

