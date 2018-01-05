Over the last 18 months I've been using a 2018 Prius (version One) for my work, driving short urban pick-up & delivery journeys with 25-30 stops per day. Reliability has been 100% over 34,000 miles, which I have come to expect from a Japanese-built Toyota. During the cooler months, I can get almost 50mpg on my daily route, but this drops a lot with a/c use in summer, to under 40mpg, which is rather disappointing, given the EPA urban cycle rating is 50mpg. The drivetrain is impeccably smooth and responsive in its transitions between electric drive and the gasoline engine, although that engine is surprisingly coarse and thrashy when extended. The hatchback and rear seat areas are spacious and practical, with a useful power socket for passengers in the back. Despite a lot of hard plastics thoughout the cabin, it's all nicely assembled and free of rattles. The all-black trim and carpet show every tiny little speck of dust, dirt, hair and fluff, and is a constant nightmare to keep clean. A mid-beige color would have been much more practical. My main worry is that this car DOES NOT have a spare wheel. I've been very fortunate to have no punctures thus far, but how will I benefit from not having a spare wheel, when that sidewall puncture comes along? I can't get anybody at the local dealership to explain that to me. The instruments and switchgear are appalling, considering Toyota has had almost 20 years, through various model cycles and updates, to make them useable and attractive. Who on earth wants a Casio watch-style speedometer or an LED fuel gauge? No thanks. And the HVAC controls are not the simple three-knob setup found in the Yaris and Corolla, but a combination of tiny push-buttons and three very awkward silver plastic rocker switches, which require taking your eyes off the road to make any adjustments. Both the Corolla and Camry Hybrids get this stuff right, so why can't we have conventional switchgear and analog gauges in the Prius? The standard, old-school cruise control is way better than the radar-controlled adaptive version, which actually wastes fuel by speeding up and slowing down constantly, which is infuriating. Overall though, it's been a superbly engineered, very smooth, quiet and comfortable car to drive, and ultra-reliable - but those few annoyances could very easily be fixed, if Toyota had the will.

