Used 2010 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

I went from owning a Bentley GT straight to a Prius III (for cost cut back reasons). All my friends of course laughed and the surprise was fun for everyone. But the choice was truly a good experience. I have to say the hybrid tech is what all cars should have today and this car has the best, seamless integration. Of course the MPG is what people buy this for and yes it does go forever for $20.00. This car is a no brainer to buy for anyone who would like to spend next to nothing. I bought this car used with very little milage. In my opinion I would not recommend to pay MSRP for this car if you are considering it, simply buy a few years older with little milage. I cannot recommend its asking price because you just wont feel good about laying down 35+K for this if you are a car guy. As far as performance, there is none, forget it. Its extremely slow and sounds like the little 4 cylinder is having a hard time. Interior works but its extremely plain and feels like tupperware. Plastics all around. All of the interior fabrics are awful especially the light tan, stains extremely easy and turns dirty. I recommend seat covers. The seats are also not comfortable at all especially for long drives. There is zero luxury in this car, literally none. I dont' care if you go for leather seats option, there is nothing about this car that says luxury. You will feel simple, like your wearing cheap shorts and a t shirt from Walmart. If you are a self respecting person and want to feel great, do not get this car. The hatchback design with seats folded down means you can pretty much stuff your whole bedroom in it, there is a LOT of space. I put a 70" TV in plus more, the room just never runs out, which is awesome. But, I do have to say that this car is bulletproof and will never let you down. You can do whatever you want with her and she will just work. If your looking for a car for extremely long road trips and getting around town for 2 weeks on one tank of gas you cannot go wrong. If you are a car guy and expects to fall in love with the car, good luck.

