Used 2010 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

2,693 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  • 2010 Toyota Prius III in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius III

    132,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,984

    $2,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius I in Red
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius I

    160,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,495

    $1,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius V in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius V

    132,364 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,994

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    144,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,498

    $1,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    84,646 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $1,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius III in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius III

    185,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,797

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius II in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius II

    200,589 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius III in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius III

    154,664 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,250

    $2,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    103,551 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,433

    $1,667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    155,866 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius III in Black
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius III

    116,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius II in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius II

    110,617 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,790

    $1,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Gray
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    100,206 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,977

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius III in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius III

    296,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius III in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius III

    116,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius I in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius I

    141,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,488

    $1,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius IV in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius IV

    125,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Toyota Prius II in Silver
    used

    2010 Toyota Prius II

    101,704 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,858

    $1,298 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6285 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 285 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A bulletproof toaster on wheels
Daniel Karol,11/06/2015
II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I went from owning a Bentley GT straight to a Prius III (for cost cut back reasons). All my friends of course laughed and the surprise was fun for everyone. But the choice was truly a good experience. I have to say the hybrid tech is what all cars should have today and this car has the best, seamless integration. Of course the MPG is what people buy this for and yes it does go forever for $20.00. This car is a no brainer to buy for anyone who would like to spend next to nothing. I bought this car used with very little milage. In my opinion I would not recommend to pay MSRP for this car if you are considering it, simply buy a few years older with little milage. I cannot recommend its asking price because you just wont feel good about laying down 35+K for this if you are a car guy. As far as performance, there is none, forget it. Its extremely slow and sounds like the little 4 cylinder is having a hard time. Interior works but its extremely plain and feels like tupperware. Plastics all around. All of the interior fabrics are awful especially the light tan, stains extremely easy and turns dirty. I recommend seat covers. The seats are also not comfortable at all especially for long drives. There is zero luxury in this car, literally none. I dont' care if you go for leather seats option, there is nothing about this car that says luxury. You will feel simple, like your wearing cheap shorts and a t shirt from Walmart. If you are a self respecting person and want to feel great, do not get this car. The hatchback design with seats folded down means you can pretty much stuff your whole bedroom in it, there is a LOT of space. I put a 70" TV in plus more, the room just never runs out, which is awesome. But, I do have to say that this car is bulletproof and will never let you down. You can do whatever you want with her and she will just work. If your looking for a car for extremely long road trips and getting around town for 2 weeks on one tank of gas you cannot go wrong. If you are a car guy and expects to fall in love with the car, good luck.
Report abuse
