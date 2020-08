Used 2010 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

High Rated Auto Company - Abingdon / Maryland

Dear Customers NOTE: WE TAKE APPOINTMENTS ONLY; PLEASE CALL OR TEXT PRIOR TO COMING. ASK FOR SHAWN------Visit www.highratedautos.com ''FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 200 MILES RADIUS'' ASK FOR DETAILS. *For faster response to your questions please TEXT Shawn at 443-846-5326 ** 3919 Pulaski Hwy Abingdon, MD 21009**Exit 77A off 95 North***443-846-5326**Shawn *****CREDIT UNION CUSTOMERS ARE WELCOME** WWW.HIGHRATEDAUTOS.COM ALL ADVERTISED PRICES ARE FOR CASH ONLY AND EXCLUDE TAXES, TAGS, FEES(MSI,RECONDITIONING,TRANSPORTATION) AND ARE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL. INFORMATION DEEMED RELAIBLE, BUT NOT GUARANTEED. INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD CONFIRM ALL DATA; (SUCH AS, OPTIONS IN A VEHICLE) BEFORE RELYING ON IT TO MAKE A PURCHASE DECISION. ''WE ARE NOW OFFERING FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 200 MILES RADIUS'' ASK FOR MORE DETAILS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Prius I with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

50 Combined MPG ( 51 City/ 48 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKN3DUXA1152601

Stock: 11485

Certified Pre-Owned: No