Used 2017 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me
2,693 listings
- 13,988 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,754$1,552 Below Market
- 26,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,288$2,293 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Three33,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,899$2,710 Below Market
- 20,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,991
- 29,755 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,599$2,794 Below Market
- 29,754 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000$2,028 Below Market
- 27,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,235$5,095 Below Market
- 92,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$3,577 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Three32,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,899$2,259 Below Market
- 38,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,774$3,668 Below Market
- 81,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,799$2,638 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Four21,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,550$3,177 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius One25,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,988$1,889 Below Market
- 34,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,797$2,059 Below Market
- 31,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,688$2,580 Below Market
- 52,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495$2,349 Below Market
- 36,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,997$2,826 Below Market
- 82,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$1,819 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating4.851 Reviews
Cliff Detz,12/10/2016
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car's handling is a major improvement over that of my previous 2005 Prius. The exterior styling is bold and original. It is an improvement over the stale styling of previous model years. The interior passenger space provides a large amount of room for a small car. It is more comfortable than many larger sized vehicles, and for me the seats are comfortable and provide good support. The car is very quiet inside, a major improvement over my older model. The transition from battery mode to gas engine mode and vice versa is seamless and silent.The audio system produces excellent sound and is easily balanced between front and rear. Visibility ,however, could be better. The front windshield posts still result in blind spots in the front corners' visibility fields, but a bit less so than in my older model. The head rests on the rear seats obscure visibility out of the back and rear corners. I am thankful for the rear view camera. The basic instrument read outs are conveniently located and easy to read. There are a multiple of views for monitoring fuel economy and other performance parameters which are available by scrolling through a large number of screen views using buttons and arrows an the steering wheel. These are interesting but confusing, and they create a major distraction if one attempts to change views while driving. It is best to find the view you like before starting to drive. The voice recognition technology is very poor, particularly if one is used to Siri or Google's voice recognition. Getting it to provide navigation directions is an exercise in frustration, and I find myself defaulting to the map apps on my mobile phone. Toyota's Ensue applications system is a puzzle at best. One wonders why Toyota did not opt to use Apple Car or another system from a technology provider who knows how to build these systems so that they are convenient, intuitive and helpful. The Navigation app in the car suffers from the poor voice recognition system, and there appears to be no other way to enter information into it. The vehicle comes with a daunting multi inch thick manual which I have yet to crack open. However, I think that the operation of these systems should be intuitive. The car is equipped with lane departure warning which works well. It also has collision and pedestrian avoidance systems. However, for obvious reasons one cannot test these until hey are actually needed. I have not had the car long enough to rate its reliability and service requirements, but based on my previous experience with a Prius and other Toyota models, I am expecting a very high level of reliability
