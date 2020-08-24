Used 2017 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

2,693 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Three Touring in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Three Touring

    13,988 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,754

    $1,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    26,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,288

    $2,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Three in Gray
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Three

    33,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,899

    $2,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    20,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco in Light Green
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco

    29,755 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,599

    $2,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    29,754 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $2,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius One in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius One

    27,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,235

    $5,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Four Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Four Touring

    92,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,999

    $3,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Three in Red
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Three

    32,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,899

    $2,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Four in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Four

    38,224 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,774

    $3,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    81,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,799

    $2,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Four in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Four

    21,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,550

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius One in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius One

    25,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,988

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    34,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,797

    $2,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Red
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    31,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,688

    $2,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco

    52,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,495

    $2,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Prius Two Eco

    36,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,997

    $2,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota Prius Two

    82,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Prius

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating
4.851 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
The Prius moves up in styling and performance.
Cliff Detz,12/10/2016
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car's handling is a major improvement over that of my previous 2005 Prius. The exterior styling is bold and original. It is an improvement over the stale styling of previous model years. The interior passenger space provides a large amount of room for a small car. It is more comfortable than many larger sized vehicles, and for me the seats are comfortable and provide good support. The car is very quiet inside, a major improvement over my older model. The transition from battery mode to gas engine mode and vice versa is seamless and silent.The audio system produces excellent sound and is easily balanced between front and rear. Visibility ,however, could be better. The front windshield posts still result in blind spots in the front corners' visibility fields, but a bit less so than in my older model. The head rests on the rear seats obscure visibility out of the back and rear corners. I am thankful for the rear view camera. The basic instrument read outs are conveniently located and easy to read. There are a multiple of views for monitoring fuel economy and other performance parameters which are available by scrolling through a large number of screen views using buttons and arrows an the steering wheel. These are interesting but confusing, and they create a major distraction if one attempts to change views while driving. It is best to find the view you like before starting to drive. The voice recognition technology is very poor, particularly if one is used to Siri or Google's voice recognition. Getting it to provide navigation directions is an exercise in frustration, and I find myself defaulting to the map apps on my mobile phone. Toyota's Ensue applications system is a puzzle at best. One wonders why Toyota did not opt to use Apple Car or another system from a technology provider who knows how to build these systems so that they are convenient, intuitive and helpful. The Navigation app in the car suffers from the poor voice recognition system, and there appears to be no other way to enter information into it. The vehicle comes with a daunting multi inch thick manual which I have yet to crack open. However, I think that the operation of these systems should be intuitive. The car is equipped with lane departure warning which works well. It also has collision and pedestrian avoidance systems. However, for obvious reasons one cannot test these until hey are actually needed. I have not had the car long enough to rate its reliability and service requirements, but based on my previous experience with a Prius and other Toyota models, I am expecting a very high level of reliability
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings