Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me
- 119,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,296$1,724 Below Market
Carson Honda - Carson / California
SPECIAL COLOR - BLIZZARD PEARL, Wheels: 15" x 6J 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically Controlled (ECVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit. This Toyota Prius Plug-In has a strong Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Prius Plug-In 5dr HB (Natl) *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the 2014 Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. For those folks who need a high-mileage mode of transport that is also very eco-friendly, very reliable and very much in demand, the 2014 Prius hybrid in all its forms is the hybrid of choice. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the 2014 Toyota Prius' 51/48 mpg rating is still king. The new plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power. Due to the seamless transition between electric motor and gasoline engine, driving the Prius hybrid is a surprisingly serene event. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. As some states also allow hybrid cars to waive the 2-person-per-car minimum to drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes, the Prius might actually be able to speed up your commute times!* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Carson Honda, 1435 E 223Rd St, Carson, CA 90745.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP0E3054505
Stock: ME3054505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 21,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,850$920 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1958399 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP2E3053288
Stock: c114138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 122,860 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,700$1,220 Below Market
Fenton Family Dealerships - East Swanzey / New Hampshire
*CLEAN CARFAX* *EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE* *BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY* *BACK UP CAMERA* *STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP7E3055070
Stock: 20DP033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 39,815 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,996$1,160 Below Market
Honda West - Las Vegas / Nevada
NAVIGATION SYSTEM. BACKUP CAMERA. TWO OWNER AND CLEAN CARFAX.Wheels: 15" x 6J 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically Controlled (ECVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Toyota Prius Plug-In has a powerful Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Prius Plug-In Advanced Hatchback 4D *Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 1.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Honda West, 7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DPXE3064457
Stock: TE3064457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 47,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,988$729 Below Market
Coliseum Lexus of Oakland - Oakland / California
1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, 15" x 6J 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 51/49 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP3E3053073
Stock: 18686N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 100,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$679 Below Market
Autohaus Lancaster Volkswagen - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Thank you for viewing our 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In with 100K miles on it. We recently traded this Prius Plug-In in and had our award-winning service department check it over. We completed a Pa state inspection with emission, replaced front and rear brake pads & rotors, completed oil/filter change, and replaced the wiper blades. This Prius Plug-In is well equipped with navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, power windows, power door locks, alloy wheels, and much more. Please contact one of our friendly specialists to schedule a test drive today. - One owner, Dealer inspection, This Toyota is in Average overall exterior condition, Average overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 717-299-2801 or jwade@autohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP7E3056316
Stock: 7168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 65,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,888
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Our 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hatchback is presented in stunning Winter Gray Metallic. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with a pair of electric motors/generators which offers 134hp paired to a specialized CVT. This Front Wheel Drive rewards you with near 95mpg in the city in Electric Mode. This plug-friendly Prius can be charged in 3 hours from a simple household outlet and can travel up to 13 miles in electric mode, then it reverts to the hybrid function of the standard Prius. The distinctive exterior of the Plug-in is accented by 15-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights. Inside our Plug-In, you'll notice bio-friendly cloth seating for ultra comfort. The controls and touchscreen display have been well-designed and are very easy to use. Entune brings live destination search, traffic data, and Pandora streaming to the dashboard, while voice-commanded full-color navigation and intuitive steering-wheel controls help to keep eyes on the road. You'll be amazed at the amount of legroom and storage you'll have in this official green-mobile. Of course, at Toyota, safety is a priority and this car is meticulously built with anti-lock disc brakes, a backup camera, stability, and traction control, airbags, and hill start assist. Treat yourself to some driving pleasure with this Prius Plug-In. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP1E3049443
Stock: 18983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 37,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,499
A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California
We are Healthy and Open 7-days by appointment And All Our vehicles are kept CLEAN Indoors in a Secure Showroom. Please Phone for an Appointment to visit-view or test drive. No Casual walk ins without an appointment so call by phone for a same-hour or same-day appointment. You are invited to come in person or Buy as an Online Purchase but call first 951-681-2101 always. This car Super Clean inside and out!!! This car has No previous Paint or body work as It is Virgin Condition like the way it came from the factory without any visits to body shops. It is Cosmetically Clean without bothersome scratches or dents and nice and comfortable clean inside without wear, tear or odors. The Clean condition of this car is helped by its very low miles as this car only has 37k original miles. Further enhancing how special this Vehicle is, is that this car uniquely qualifies for multiple Government Programs including up-to $11,000 cash towards the purchase and its able to get the newest 2020 Color HOV stickers!! Don't Wait...Call 951-681-2101 to reserve this car!! Orange is the newest color as the aging Purple HOV stickers are the 2019 Color and the Red Stickers are the 2018 Color. Each color expires on the January 1 of the 4th year since issued by DMV. This car is super nice and clean with very low miles and appears so clean and shiny that it likely spent most of its time safe in someones Garage. This Car has Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth for streaming Music and phone hands free. Heated Seats, Backup Camera. Power Windows and Mirrors. Large SUV size cargo capacity thanks to the Hatch back, Make sure to check for my Video tour as I record and upload a new video for each car. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. This vehicle had one previous owner..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP3E3055907
Stock: 55907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,199 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,200
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation System Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cargo Net Blizzard Pearl Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Material This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Cerritos today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In . You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Prius Plug-In speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Blizzard Pearl exterior over Dark Gray interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are Leading fuel economy, advanced hybrid powertrain, and more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP3E3052165
Stock: E3052165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 45,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP4E3059285
Stock: 2000624017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 60,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,990
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP5E3054757
Stock: P7111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 67,365 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP0E3058697
Stock: 2000609121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 78,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,999
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Our 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hatchback is presented in stunning Clearwater Blue Metallic. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with a pair of electric motors/generators which sends 134hp to the front wheels through a specialized CVT. This plug-friendly Front Wheel Drive Prius can be charged in 3 hours from a simple household outlet and can travel up to 13 miles in electric mode, then it reverts to the hybrid function of the standard Prius. The distinctive exterior of the Plug-in is accented by 15-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights. Inside our Plug-In, you'll notice bio-friendly seating with heated front seats for ultra comfort. The controls and touchscreen display have been well-designed and are very easy to use. Entune brings live destination search, traffic data, and Pandora streaming to the dashboard, while voice commanded navigation and intuitive steering-wheel controls help to keep eyes on the road. You'll be amazed at the amount of legroom and storage you'll have in this official green-mobile. Of course, at Toyota, safety is a priority and this Prius is meticulously built with anti-lock disc brakes, back assist camera, stability and traction control, airbags and hill start assist. Treat yourself to some driving pleasure and less anguish at the gas pump. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP7E3058454
Stock: 25290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2019
- 115,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP1E3064203
Stock: 19319518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,980
A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California
Clean Car with No-accidents and original paint. Clean Carfax History. This Nice car just arrived from across the Country! We trucked this one in from another state far way and it was worth the trip. This car can get Unrestricted HOV sticker in the newest color Orange 2020-2024 or even the upcoming Blue HOV sticker valid 2021-2025. It is a very clean and nice car with Good tires and it drives really well. It is still covered by Toyota Factory Warranty on important things like they Hybrid Battery, catalytic Converter and Computer brain until 150000 miles. This Great car can also qualify for you to get Cash Government money in amounts up to $11000 to help you pay the price of the car. One program is offered by your Local Home electric power company that will pay you a check for either $1500 or $1000 depending if you have LADWP or Southern California Edison thru the Government Green Deal carbon credit cash exchange. So by sending you a check the power company gets green credit for the pollution they cause making electricity. Check with us and your local power company to learn more. You can buy this car today and the power company could send you a check in about 3 months. The Bigger cash could come from a Cash for clunkers program called Replace your Ride that is willing to pay you up-to $9500 to crush and destroy your current beater car but they require you to get approved first before you take possession of the car to make sure you will for-sure get the money and how much before you spend a penny. If you can qualify for both the $9500 from Replace your ride and the Power Company rebate then up to $11000 of the cost of this car would be paid by the government and you don't have to pay it back. You would only need to pay the small amount that remain such as just a few thousand dollars for tax and license but let us give you a Good faith estimate before you even visit the dealership. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP3E3050254
Stock: 50254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998
CarMax Pleasant Hill - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasant Hill / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP7E3052377
Stock: 19319428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Potomac Mills - Now Open - Woodbridge / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP8E3055885
Stock: 18975014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Fiesta Motors - Ontario / California
Our 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hatchback is presented in stunning Blizzard Pearl. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with a pair of electric motors/generators which sends 134hp to the front wheels through a specialized CVT. This plug-friendly Front Wheel Drive Prius rewards you with near 95mpg in Electric Mode and can be charged in 3 hours from a simple household outlet. You can travel up to 13 miles in electric mode, then it reverts to the hybrid function of the standard Prius. The distinctive exterior of the Plug-in is accented by 15-inch alloy wheels and LED taillights. Inside our Plug-In, you'll notice bio-friendly seating with heated front seats for ultra comfort. The controls and touchscreen display have been well-designed and are very easy to use. Entune brings live destination search, traffic data, and Pandora streaming to the dashboard, while voice commanded full-color navigation and intuitive steering-wheel controls help to keep eyes on the road. You'll be amazed at the amount of legroom and storage you'll have in this official green-mobile. Of course, at Toyota, safety is a priority and this Prius is meticulously built with anti-lock disc brakes, back assist camera, stability and traction control, airbags and hill start assist. Treat yourself to some driving pleasure and less anguish at the gas pump. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Your vehicle is waiting at Fiesta Motors Ontario! Se habla espa?ol! We offer financing to suit a variety of needs, including Great Credit, Poor Credit, or No Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP0E3063494
Stock: 09109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.