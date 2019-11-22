Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

98 listings
Prius Plug-in Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 98 listings
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    119,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,296

    $1,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    21,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,850

    $920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    122,860 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,700

    $1,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    39,815 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,996

    $1,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    47,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,988

    $729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    100,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,990

    $679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    65,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,888

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    37,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,499

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    124,199 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,200

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    45,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    60,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    67,365 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    78,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    115,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    121,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,980

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    101,745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    55,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    121,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius Plug-in searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in
Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Totaled my 2007 and purchased a used 2014 plug in
MSK,11/25/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was not looking to replace my 2007 Prius until a distracted driver rear ended me at 50 mph. Fortunately the Prius protected me and I walked away from a devastating hit. The next day I found a local dealership had a 2014 plug in with 40K miles for $15K out the door. I did not even hesitate on the purchase given my last Prius was bulletproof at 140K miles. One month with my 2014 Prius Plug In and I am in love all over again. I have a 40 mile commute all highway but I am averaging 63 MPG so far. My employer has a 240V station and I cost out at $.27/charge. The only cons are typically plastic interiors to save weight, no spare (found one locally) and a 14 mile range (good for local errands). I would gladly buy a Prius Prime next but I hope to run this plug in as long as my 2007 Prius sans a distracted driver. UPDATE - I have had the plug in now for over 6 months. No challenges to date. One rear caliper seized so I replaced and all brake pads (front and back) at the same time. Purchased a new 12V battery because the original was still in the auto. I hook a trickle charger to the fuse box leads during battery change so all settings would not be lost. Otherwise, the Prius Plug In is great! Now at 80K on the vehicle. No challenges or complaints to date. With COVID I only drive the car once a week to check all systems. I have added a trickle charger to the 12v which protects the battery well. Otherwise I hope my next review is more robust as the pandemic eases. Wishing everyone well during these times.
Report abuse
