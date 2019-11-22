Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California

Clean Car with No-accidents and original paint. Clean Carfax History. This Nice car just arrived from across the Country! We trucked this one in from another state far way and it was worth the trip. This car can get Unrestricted HOV sticker in the newest color Orange 2020-2024 or even the upcoming Blue HOV sticker valid 2021-2025. It is a very clean and nice car with Good tires and it drives really well. It is still covered by Toyota Factory Warranty on important things like they Hybrid Battery, catalytic Converter and Computer brain until 150000 miles. This Great car can also qualify for you to get Cash Government money in amounts up to $11000 to help you pay the price of the car. One program is offered by your Local Home electric power company that will pay you a check for either $1500 or $1000 depending if you have LADWP or Southern California Edison thru the Government Green Deal carbon credit cash exchange. So by sending you a check the power company gets green credit for the pollution they cause making electricity. Check with us and your local power company to learn more. You can buy this car today and the power company could send you a check in about 3 months. The Bigger cash could come from a Cash for clunkers program called Replace your Ride that is willing to pay you up-to $9500 to crush and destroy your current beater car but they require you to get approved first before you take possession of the car to make sure you will for-sure get the money and how much before you spend a penny. If you can qualify for both the $9500 from Replace your ride and the Power Company rebate then up to $11000 of the cost of this car would be paid by the government and you don't have to pay it back. You would only need to pay the small amount that remain such as just a few thousand dollars for tax and license but let us give you a Good faith estimate before you even visit the dealership. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

95 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKN3DP3E3050254

Stock: 50254

Certified Pre-Owned: No

