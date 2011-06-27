2005 Toyota Prius Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding mileage, ultralow emissions, generous amount of interior room, hatchback utility, reasonable price, excellent build quality.
- Less power than other midsize sedans, some confusing controls, real-world driving results in lower mileage than the window sticker suggests.
List Price Range
$4,900 - $5,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
A full-featured midsize family sedan that just so happens to be the most fuel-efficient and earth-friendly sedan on the market as well. The fact that it starts at just $20K makes the 2005 Toyota Prius all the more attractive.
2005 Highlights
For the 2005 Toyota Prius, a rear wiper is now standard, the sun visor material has been changed from vinyl to fabric, and the Smart Entry and Start system has been renamed the Smart Key System.
Most helpful consumer reviews
armory,01/13/2013
Bought used with 58k miles. Car is extremely quiet. Car gets around 48mpg after changing your driving habits. You can fill up the gas tank for about $35. Changing the oil is easy b/c the oil filter is attached at the very bottom of the engine and nothing is below it. My hybrid battery died at 109k miles. This is a $3500 repair at Toyota. I would not have bought a Prius if I would have known the battery would not last longer. I replaced the battery pack myself with a refurbished one from priusrebuilders.com for about $1000 and sold the car. Money saved in gas was used to pay for repair. A Prius sitting and not being driven is the number 1 reason for battery packs not lasting.
Delbert Burgess,10/29/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The only complaints . . . we have four . . . the headlights cost over $200 each to replace, the update disk for the GPS is outrageously expensive (so we have never, and probably never will, update it - can't afford to), the sun visors are very small and don't (but could) have an extension so they are practically useless for the side window, and there are no USB ports in the 2005 model.
Roberta Gold,02/12/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is a great, reliable car with awesome mileage. On average I get 42, but I do a lot of short city trips. On the highway it's 50. Comfortable to drive, powerful enough. Never had a mechanical problem with it.
britbug,01/13/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased a used 2005 Prius 2 years ago ($8500) with 81K miles. It now has 120K miles & I just traded it in (got $4,250 for the trade) for a 2010 Prius ($14,900). The hybrid battery was replaced by the last owner under warranty at 79K. The A/C compressor broke last year, the evaporator broke this year. I am just writing it off as a fluke though, & bought another Prius because I loved it so much & expect Toyota to only get better with this design. I could get 64mpg with fuel efficient tires & if I was trying, but averaged 50mpg with cheap tires and when I wasn't trying. I loved the luxury features in an affordable car & loved the hatchback style that I could fit anything in.
MPG
48 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
