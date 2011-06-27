  1. Home
2005 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding mileage, ultralow emissions, generous amount of interior room, hatchback utility, reasonable price, excellent build quality.
  • Less power than other midsize sedans, some confusing controls, real-world driving results in lower mileage than the window sticker suggests.
List Price Range
$4,900 - $5,995
Used Prius for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A full-featured midsize family sedan that just so happens to be the most fuel-efficient and earth-friendly sedan on the market as well. The fact that it starts at just $20K makes the 2005 Toyota Prius all the more attractive.

2005 Highlights

For the 2005 Toyota Prius, a rear wiper is now standard, the sun visor material has been changed from vinyl to fabric, and the Smart Entry and Start system has been renamed the Smart Key System.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Prius.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.9
623 reviews
623 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car until the hybrid battery pack failed at 109k
armory,01/13/2013
Bought used with 58k miles. Car is extremely quiet. Car gets around 48mpg after changing your driving habits. You can fill up the gas tank for about $35. Changing the oil is easy b/c the oil filter is attached at the very bottom of the engine and nothing is below it. My hybrid battery died at 109k miles. This is a $3500 repair at Toyota. I would not have bought a Prius if I would have known the battery would not last longer. I replaced the battery pack myself with a refurbished one from priusrebuilders.com for about $1000 and sold the car. Money saved in gas was used to pay for repair. A Prius sitting and not being driven is the number 1 reason for battery packs not lasting.
What a great little car!
Delbert Burgess,10/29/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The only complaints . . . we have four . . . the headlights cost over $200 each to replace, the update disk for the GPS is outrageously expensive (so we have never, and probably never will, update it - can't afford to), the sun visors are very small and don't (but could) have an extension so they are practically useless for the side window, and there are no USB ports in the 2005 model.
Couldn't be happier
Roberta Gold,02/12/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is a great, reliable car with awesome mileage. On average I get 42, but I do a lot of short city trips. On the highway it's 50. Comfortable to drive, powerful enough. Never had a mechanical problem with it.
Loved it enough to buy another Prius!
britbug,01/13/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased a used 2005 Prius 2 years ago ($8500) with 81K miles. It now has 120K miles & I just traded it in (got $4,250 for the trade) for a 2010 Prius ($14,900). The hybrid battery was replaced by the last owner under warranty at 79K. The A/C compressor broke last year, the evaporator broke this year. I am just writing it off as a fluke though, & bought another Prius because I loved it so much & expect Toyota to only get better with this design. I could get 64mpg with fuel efficient tires & if I was trying, but averaged 50mpg with cheap tires and when I wasn't trying. I loved the luxury features in an affordable car & loved the hatchback style that I could fit anything in.
See all 623 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
48 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2005 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota Prius Base is priced between $4,900 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 117700 and200973 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 117700 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,400.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,417.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,589.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,298.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

