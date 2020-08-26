Used 2016 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me
2,693 listings
2016 Toyota Prius Four8,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,477$3,084 Below Market
- 35,073 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$3,360 Below Market
- 115,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,999$3,534 Below Market
- 32,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999$3,120 Below Market
- 30,559 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$2,438 Below Market
- 90,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$2,081 Below Market
- 39,467 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,735$2,115 Below Market
- 38,356 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999$1,863 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius Three31,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,450$1,882 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius Two52,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,300$1,777 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius Three Touring43,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,952$1,809 Below Market
- 37,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,263
- 32,779 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,750$1,433 Below Market
- 88,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950$2,106 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Prius Three Touring37,803 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,371$1,870 Below Market
- 46,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,495$2,648 Below Market
- 70,760 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950$2,032 Below Market
- 73,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,987$1,846 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating4.6129 Reviews
Sonny,08/07/2016
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
* Currently approaching 71k miles. Looking forward to taking it past 100k miles. 200k and 300k on odo would be amazing to encounter... * 3 years, 65k miles update: Prius has still been great. Mileage has reduced over time perhaps due to more usage on battery or different tires. I get around 45+ mpg, I think. I still feel the base trim Prius is the way to go. I think the starting price on the Prius is higher than it should - maybe about $2-3k at the very least. Toyota has not offered 0% apr for a long time, so I was fortunate to opt for it when I did. Alas, the Prius is a great tool to have around. I like the new redesign and would consider making the switch if it was a smart decision financially but with vehicles, they all depreciate and are meant to be used as Point A to Point B functions. I have reduced a star across the board since the time of ownership has really got to me, and maybe I'm ready to try something different... Eventually. * 2 years, 50k mile update: I am more attached to the Prius. I use it to do Uber and ridesharing for extra cash flow. Fuel efficiency has dropped a bit but maybe that's because of the way I drive and also the hot summer with a/c always blowing. About 48-49 mpg. I may but another base trims Prius if ever needed and still keep this for Uber. Looking out for 0% financing and better incentives along with my new business taking off alongside. Don't know why more people don't purchase a Prius over a Tesla. I truly feel it is a smarter car to have and Tesla is more of a prestige item, no offense. I think I am a Prius fan for life - and this is coming from a person who used to race sports cars at the track some years back. The Prius is no longer boring and bland, IMO. * 1 year update: Great car still. I've been getting about 45 mpg for some reason though. Maybe because I'm turning up the heater in this colder climate? Still cannot seem to find a better engineered, efficient, smart, and better built (Japanese) vehicle out there. This car is all about progress, functionality, and work - the Prius, Version One. The other Prius (Two and up) have more flash and options than needed. Would definitely buy this car again in the future. * Update - The car's low to the ground sports car feel has it's negatives... The lower front end is prone to acquire scrapes and damage, therefore I have to be extra careful when approaching dips, bumps, railroad tracks, etc. Overall, the car is more susceptible to damage due to being aerodynamically lower for the sake of efficiency and driving feel. Toyota has really put a lot of effort and engineering to make this Prius have characteristics of a sports car, but without compromising the versatility and everyday drivability of the car. It's still difficult to find such a capable car with as much r&d and experience under it's belt from so many years, and that's also why I admire it so much. If there was an option for 6 stars for this specific vehicle, I would be the first to check that. I am a very picky individual and my taste in choosing my vehicles are very unique, in my opinion. First off, I highly prefer vehicles fully manufactured in Japan. Guess what? The Prius is one of them. Most importantly, Toyota has truly made a huge leap with their redesign on the new Prius. Yes, the exterior design gets a lot of heat and negativity, but if you have the courage to look past that and focus on the essence and beauty of the vehicle, it truly is an engineering marvel. The L.E.D lights - front and back - are state of the art and look like laser lights, especially from the rear. The interior is like I've never seen before, and when I sit in, it feels so driver oriented - I'm thinking Toyota has taken ideas from their sports car - the 86. The road holding and balance is so incredibly tight and smooth. The steering has so much richness and it's very well weighted with an expensive feel. I opted for the version 3 since it seems to have the best value with its features - nav, L.E.D lights, lithium ion battery, 3 door smart entry, alloy wheels with two tone cover, Softex steering wheel, etc. The Prius is struggling to sell as of late - probably due to the low fuel prices, plus folks aren't comfortable with the polarizing looks and are taking their time to get used to the latest design which represents the future. And so I took advantage of Toyota's incentives to push these vehicles. Got a fair deal with their 0% financing along with over $3k off the purchase with no trade. I've owned nothing but sports cars in the past, and the latest Prius doesn't make me miss them whatsoever. It's packed with so much excitement if you know where to look and how to appreciate. It's only been 200 miles since my purchase, and this car is the very best one I've experienced - and trust me, I'm all about that experience.
