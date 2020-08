Used 2016 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida

JUST REPRICED FROM $18,977, $2,900 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 50 MPG Hwy/54 MPG City! Spotless, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 8,308! NAV, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Toyota Four with Blizzard Pearl exterior and Harvest Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Carfax 1 Owner, Multiple Finance Options, Clean Carfax, Low Low Miles. Edmunds.com's review says The essential appeal of the Prius, of course, lies in its fuel economy, and for 2016 the numbers are indeed impressive. As an added bonus Great Gas Mileage: 54 MPG City. Was $18,977. This Prius is priced $2,900 below NADA Retail.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Prius Four with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

52 Combined MPG ( 54 City/ 50 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKARFU1G3518471

Stock: 3518471

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-14-2020