Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

98 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Plug-in Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 98 listings
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    88,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $1,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    57,030 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,499

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    93,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,950

    $1,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    108,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,250

    $844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    93,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,500

    $1,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    57,498 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,488

    $1,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    58,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,999

    $863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    157,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,895

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    65,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,940

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    53,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    37,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    84,270 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    85,531 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,250

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    119,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,296

    $1,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    158,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,700

    $928 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius Plug-in searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 98 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius Plug-in
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
2013 Plug in Prius
Frank Orifici,10/28/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Really happy with the ride and esp with being able to drive electric. I drive 18-26 miles/day during the work week so I get the first 13-14 miles electric(will go down in winter) and then I use gas/hybrid technology. Trying to get my employer to install a charging station which would mean most days I can drive exclusively electric. Car is super smooth on the electric motor and loads of fun to drive in this mode. My first Prius a 2010(two) has 110k miles and never cost me a penny outside of regular maintenance. Replaced the rear brakes around 80k and the front brakes are still original! First Toyota owned and I must be a loyal owner since I bought another one! In 1000k since I bought the 2013 I have used about 11gals including several highway trips of 80miles +.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius Plug-in
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius Plug-in info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.