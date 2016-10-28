Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California

Very-very nice with Clean carfax. This car is very special for a few reasons : It has a Clean title and Carfax. It cab even can get the hardest-to-get-Orange or even next years Blue Color 2020-2024 or 2021-2025 HOV stickers that DMV issueing The Color Changes each January and sticker will be valid for 3-4 years ending on January-1. Orange Stickers year longer than the Purple Stickers, 2 years longer than the Red Stickers, and all the other colors of HOV stickers have already expired and can-NOT be renewed or extended. A new state law sets a 4 year lifetime limit per VIN # Unless you have Income less than $75k per year and then you can get the New Color. Be aware! So... This gasoline Fueled car is also a Plug-in electric hybrid so that opens up some doors with free cash incentives that will bring in money from 2 or more government programs to help you buy this car. First... If you buy this Pre-owned car during 2019-2020 and you have Southern California Edison providing electric power to your residential address (and your name does-NOT need to be on the electric bill) then Edison has offered to send you a $1000 check in form of a cash rebate from the EV rewards program. Many Millions of people in California qualify for this $1000 offer. Certain other Power Company are alternatively offering $1500 rebate so check with your power provider. Second... The government Agency SCAQMD has offered to pay up-to $9500 cash-up-front to destroy your trade in vehicle if you buy this car or a car similar with Plug-in Technology. How does that work you ask? If you have an older run-down car that has low value but high miles then the air quality agency thinks that your old car pollutes more than this one so regardless if your trade in is worth $10,000 or $100 or even if you couldn't pay someone to drive away your ugly car, they will pay. The there are a few catches, The trade in car must be older than 2013 model year. It must be registered to an address within the 4 county area of Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, or Riverside counties in the SCAQMD service area. and your income and zip code must meet the program restrictions based your tax return data. So that about sums it up. $10500 or even $11,000 in cash will reduce your net cost of buying by $10500 or even $11,000 so if the price is $16,250 then if you qualify for both programs you will only pay a net end cost of $5250 plus applicable tax and fees. AND you get Carpool stickers if you spend $22 more. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. This vehicle had one previous owner. By-The-way... We have just recently gotten some calls from people in the Government programs accusing Us-Dealers of jacking-up the prices of these plug-in cars... SO That is not-True. The prices have actully been going down on cars like this one. Within the past 12-15 months we have sold similar quality and mileage vehicles for $18k typically and 2-3 years ago these cars were selling for $24k. Many of these cars sell to Doctors and Lawyers over the years because they need a reliable car that can get HOV stickers and get them to court or Hospitals around town. Actually this car sold brand new for about $36k out the door. This is NOT the base model. We have seen a steady but slow drop in prices of these cars over time but it is after all a Toyota so the resale value is very strong compared to other makes and models that depreciate much faster. 5 Things that Affect price are: Condition, Odom

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



VIN: JTDKN3DP5D3036368

Stock: 36368

Certified Pre-Owned: No

