Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

- 88,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,998$1,465 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Clear Water Blue Metallic Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is honored to present this 2013 Toyota Prius only has 88,812mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this Toyota Prius cannot be beat. This Toyota Prius Plug-In's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. One of the best things about this Toyota Prius Plug-In is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Toyota Prius is in a league of its own This Toyota Prius Plug-In is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. Strengths of this model include Leading fuel economy, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and proven reliability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP8D3047820
Stock: D3047820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 57,030 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,499$1,448 Below Market
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In? This is it. This Toyota includes: DARK GRAY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM WINTER GRAY METALLIC 50 STATE EMISSIONS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient ToyotaPrius Plug-In. You can tell this 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 57,030mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. This model sets itself apart with Leading fuel economy, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and proven reliability ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP6D3041692
Stock: S-041692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2018
- 93,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,950$1,004 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1791019 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP4D3042825
Stock: c1982192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 108,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,250$844 Below Market
A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California
New in Stock very clean and no accidents. Watch the Short Video tour in this ad to learn more We are Healthy and Open 7-days by appointment And All Our vehicles are kept CLEAN Indoors in a Secure Showroom. Please Phone for an Appointment to visit-view or test drive. No Casual walk ins without an appointment so call by phone for a same-hour or same-day appointment. You are invited to come in person or Buy as an Online Purchase but call first 951-681-2101 always. This car Super Clean inside and out!!! This car was owned and operated by Apartments dot com as a Company car. It was equipped with a GPS Driver Tracking Camera and a Laptop Computer mounted in the Right Front Seat. All the maintenance was done on a schedule. The Paint was wrapped in Plastic with the Apartments company logo but the tracking device and plastic wrap have been removed. Now you have a well maintained Toyota that looks great. Further enhancing how special this Vehicle is, is that this car uniquely qualifies for multiple Government Programs including up-to $11,000 cash towards the purchase and its able to get the newest 2020 Color HOV stickers!! Don't Wait...Call 951-681-2101 to reserve this car!! Orange is the newest color as the aging Purple HOV stickers are the 2019 Color and the Red Stickers are the 2018 Color. Each color expires on the January 1 of the 4th year since issued by DMV. This car is super nice and clean with very low miles and appears so clean and shiny that it likely spent most of its time safe in someones Garage. This Car has Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth for streaming Music and phone hands free. Heated Seats, Backup Camera. Power Windows and Mirrors. Large SUV size cargo capacity thanks to the Hatch back, Make sure to check for my Video tour as I record and upload a new video for each car. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DPXD3031232
Stock: 31232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$11,500$1,450 Below Market
Sammy's Enterprise - Bellflower / California
GUARANTEE CLEAN TITLE, !!!!!! ELIGIBLE FOR ORANGE CARPOOL STICKERS !!!!!!!!!!! 93 k MILES , FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME , WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.SAMMYSCARS.COM, WARRANTY AND CARFAX AVAILABLE, WE ACCEPT TRADE, CALL: 562-888-5000 OR TEXT: 714-615-3678
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP4D3039276
Stock: 39276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,498 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,488$1,494 Below Market
McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center - Richmond / Virginia
**Backup Camera**, USB- I-pod Ready, Bluetooth Smart technology, Lifetime State Inspections, Push Button Start, 15" x 6J 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.The McGeorge Toyota Preowned Center is committed to providing the highest quality vehicles at competitive prices with a welcoming environment. We will provide you a complimentary CARFAX vehicle history report, comprehensive vehicle inspection, and a market analysis on how we arrived at our price. Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point inspection and is backed by a 7-day 500-mile exchange program. Buy with confidence! More than 166,000 satisfied McGeorge customers AND 24 consecutive Toyota President's Awards make your decision even easier! Nosotros hablamos espanol, por favor comunicarse con el Senor Carlos Aldecoa 804-461-1099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP6D3043958
Stock: 235998B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 58,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,999$863 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Come see this 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In 5dr HB (Natl). Its Variable transmission and Gas/Electric I4 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Prius Plug-In has the following options: SEA GLASS PEARL, Ventilated front solid rear pwr disc brakes, Vehicle proximity notification system (VPNS), UV reduction glass windshield, Traction control (TRAC), Torsion beam rear suspension, Tonneau cover w/clasp for under-floor stowage, Tire repair system, Tire repair kit, and Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Test drive this vehicle at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP4D3043926
Stock: TD3043926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 157,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,895
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Extra Cost Paint Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Blizzard Pearl Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of Fremont's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In with 157,818mi. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Prius Plug-In treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Super White on Dark Gray Toyota Prius Plug-In could end up being the perfect match for you. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Prius Plug-In is the one! More information about the 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-In: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, the winning hybrid powertrain appeals to even more car buyers. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. Interesting features of this model are Leading fuel economy, new models provide cargo and passenger flexibility, and proven reliability *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP0D3047424
Stock: D3047424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 65,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$12,940$587 Below Market
New Rochelle Toyota - New Rochelle / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP6D3032328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999
A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California
Very-very nice with Clean carfax. This car is very special for a few reasons : It has a Clean title and Carfax. It cab even can get the hardest-to-get-Orange or even next years Blue Color 2020-2024 or 2021-2025 HOV stickers that DMV issueing The Color Changes each January and sticker will be valid for 3-4 years ending on January-1. Orange Stickers year longer than the Purple Stickers, 2 years longer than the Red Stickers, and all the other colors of HOV stickers have already expired and can-NOT be renewed or extended. A new state law sets a 4 year lifetime limit per VIN # Unless you have Income less than $75k per year and then you can get the New Color. Be aware! So... This gasoline Fueled car is also a Plug-in electric hybrid so that opens up some doors with free cash incentives that will bring in money from 2 or more government programs to help you buy this car. First... If you buy this Pre-owned car during 2019-2020 and you have Southern California Edison providing electric power to your residential address (and your name does-NOT need to be on the electric bill) then Edison has offered to send you a $1000 check in form of a cash rebate from the EV rewards program. Many Millions of people in California qualify for this $1000 offer. Certain other Power Company are alternatively offering $1500 rebate so check with your power provider. Second... The government Agency SCAQMD has offered to pay up-to $9500 cash-up-front to destroy your trade in vehicle if you buy this car or a car similar with Plug-in Technology. How does that work you ask? If you have an older run-down car that has low value but high miles then the air quality agency thinks that your old car pollutes more than this one so regardless if your trade in is worth $10,000 or $100 or even if you couldn't pay someone to drive away your ugly car, they will pay. The there are a few catches, The trade in car must be older than 2013 model year. It must be registered to an address within the 4 county area of Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, or Riverside counties in the SCAQMD service area. and your income and zip code must meet the program restrictions based your tax return data. So that about sums it up. $10500 or even $11,000 in cash will reduce your net cost of buying by $10500 or even $11,000 so if the price is $16,250 then if you qualify for both programs you will only pay a net end cost of $5250 plus applicable tax and fees. AND you get Carpool stickers if you spend $22 more. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. This vehicle had one previous owner. By-The-way... We have just recently gotten some calls from people in the Government programs accusing Us-Dealers of jacking-up the prices of these plug-in cars... SO That is not-True. The prices have actully been going down on cars like this one. Within the past 12-15 months we have sold similar quality and mileage vehicles for $18k typically and 2-3 years ago these cars were selling for $24k. Many of these cars sell to Doctors and Lawyers over the years because they need a reliable car that can get HOV stickers and get them to court or Hospitals around town. Actually this car sold brand new for about $36k out the door. This is NOT the base model. We have seen a steady but slow drop in prices of these cars over time but it is after all a Toyota so the resale value is very strong compared to other makes and models that depreciate much faster. 5 Things that Affect price are: Condition, Odom
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP5D3036368
Stock: 36368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
Toyota of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced 5D Hatchback FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i CVT Gray For years, our Toyota dealership in Massachusetts has served new and used car shoppers from Boston and all over the state, and if we've learned one thing in our time here it's that our customers' needs come first. So what does that entail? First and foremost, it means getting Greater Boston Toyota fans who come to our Watertown dealership the models they desire with the cab configurations, luxury options and accessories they want most. It also means getting our shoppers great financing rates on their new Toyota, and being here for them with maintenance and repair services down the line.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP1D3037839
Stock: TL1117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 84,270 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,495
1A Auto Sales - Walpole / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP9D3044134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,531 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP6D3043670
Stock: 2000637581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,990
Del Mar Motor Cars - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP8D3044383
Stock: 44383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900
Torrington Toyota - Torrington / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP6D3036671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,250
Century Auto Sport - Van Nuys / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP2D3038062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,296$1,724 Below Market
Carson Honda - Carson / California
SPECIAL COLOR - BLIZZARD PEARL, Wheels: 15" x 6J 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically Controlled (ECVT), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit. This Toyota Prius Plug-In has a strong Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Toyota Prius Plug-In 5dr HB (Natl) *Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The world's first and most successful mass-produced hybrid car, the 2014 Toyota Prius hybrid continues to expand its dominance. For those folks who need a high-mileage mode of transport that is also very eco-friendly, very reliable and very much in demand, the 2014 Prius hybrid in all its forms is the hybrid of choice. If you're looking for the best fuel economy in the hybrid field, the 2014 Toyota Prius' 51/48 mpg rating is still king. The new plug-in model also allows for more options and with the ability to run solely on electric power. Due to the seamless transition between electric motor and gasoline engine, driving the Prius hybrid is a surprisingly serene event. The driver is given a range of performance options via the EV, Eco, and Power buttons, which allow for variations in throttle application and fuel consumption. In EV mode, the Prius hybrid functions solely on electric power (speed and miles permitting), while the Power mode setting delivers the full potential of the gasoline engine assisted by the electric motor. The Eco mode setting is probably the most useful of the three, allowing the Prius' computer to modify the throttle response for the best balance of fuel consumption and performance. The Toyota Prius hybrid hatchback features an interior as modern and different as its exterior. The contoured dash looks particularly handsome with its 2-tone panels. The Prius' sheet metal is designed to cheat the wind, with sharp-edged creases and flush glass panels. Even the car's wheel covers are aerodynamic. As some states also allow hybrid cars to waive the 2-person-per-car minimum to drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes, the Prius might actually be able to speed up your commute times!* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Carson Honda, 1435 E 223Rd St, Carson, CA 90745.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP0E3054505
Stock: ME3054505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 158,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,700$928 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1261131 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKN3DP1C3013636
Stock: c165096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
