Vehicle overview

It's hard for car people with 93 octane running through their veins to realize this sometimes, but not everyone loves to drive. Not everyone gets a kick out of taking a turn quickly, or shooting away from a traffic light four times faster than the guy next to you. No, "most people" think of their cars as personal transportation devices on a slightly higher plane than their Frigidaires. It doesn't really matter what the steering feel is like, as long as the car offers lots of space, an easy-to-drive demeanor, worry-free reliability, a place to plug in your iPod and excellent fuel economy. For "most people," the 2009 Toyota Prius is possibly the ideal car.

First and foremost, this quintessential hybrid is the most fuel-efficient mass-production car currently on sale. While you pay a premium for all that hybrid sophistication, you're rewarded with considerably more refinement than a typical fuel-efficient subcompact (like a Honda Fit) has to offer, and there is something to be said for rewarding Toyota's technical innovation rather than Exxon-Mobil's ability to refine crude oil.

Beyond its fuel-sipping ways, the Prius features loads of available high-tech luxury goodies, which should appeal to those who are trading out of a pricier luxury car, as well as those cross-shopping the Prius against midsize sedans like the Accord and Camry. Moreover, the Prius stands out against such sedans by offering a funky but uniquely space-efficient body design. Believe it or not, there's more backseat legroom than a Ford Crown Victoria, with ample hatchback cargo capacity to boot. It may not look big from the outside, but climb inside and you'll find the Prius surprisingly large and utilitarian. It is a tad narrow, though, and taller drivers will find the driving position off-puttingly awkward.

There are other standout hybrid vehicles available for 2009, each offering similar gasoline-electric systems while providing a little something different. The Toyota Camry Hybrid offers a more luxurious and conventional driving experience. The Nissan Altima Hybrid is the fun choice for those who think of cars as something other than just an appliance. The Ford Escape Hybrid is the choice for those looking for an elevated driving position, all-wheel-drive and added utility. Finally, the Honda Civic Hybrid is an economical choice priced similarly to (but smaller than) the Prius.

Nonetheless, no car combines fuel- and space-efficiency quite like the 2009 Toyota Prius. In the end, we think this is the hybrid that will best meet the needs of "most people."