You could be forgiven for thinking the 2011 Toyota Prius has a big target painted on its side. After all, people like to gun for you when you're on top, and the Prius has been the king of the green car sales charts for years now. This year, in particular, there are many new choices for a fuel-efficient car. The question then becomes: Can the Prius keep its mojo going?

The good news for Toyota is that the Prius itself is better than ever. Last year, Toyota engineers reduced the car's aerodynamic drag, and the overall look is now sleeker and sportier. Under the hood, a larger gas engine and stronger electric motor combine for more power and better fuel economy -- the Prius has a combined EPA fuel economy estimate of 50 mpg, the best of any conventional hybrid vehicle. The newest Prius also has revised suspension tuning and improved electric steering to help make it more agile than before.

The 2011 Prius can also seemingly transform from a versatile utility hatchback to a small, hyper-efficient luxury sedan depending on how you equip it. On the higher trim levels, you'll find high-end appointments like heated leather seats, a solar-powered sunroof (it ventilates the interior when parked), a navigation system, adaptive cruise control (it matches your speed to the car ahead), a pre-collision system (tightens seatbelts and applies the brakes if a crash is unavoidable) and a lane-departure warning system. There's even an automated parallel-parking system to help you squeeze into tight downtown parking spaces.

There are some downsides to this latest Prius, however. Most concern the interior, such as too many cheap-feeling plastics, an awkward driving position and the lack of an iPod adapter on most models. If these attributes bother you, you'll certainly want to look around. Honda's Insight, also new last year, is the Prius' most direct competitor. It's less expensive and drives a bit more like a regular car, but it's not as fuel-efficient, it has a smaller backseat and it can seem too noisy and budget-oriented.

You might also check some of the top hybrid sedans, with the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid being our favorite. It doesn't have the top fuel economy of the Prius, but it looks like a normal sedan and drives with more vigor. The all-new 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Kia Optima Hybrid are also worth looking at.

Then there are the two hyped green cars this year, the 2011 Chevrolet Volt and 2011 Nissan Leaf. The Leaf is 100-percent electrically powered, but its limited range and charging options mean it will be a niche choice. The Volt is probably more appealing -- it's basically a plug-in hybrid, giving it theoretically way better fuel economy than the Prius -- but it's also considerably more expensive. Toyota is also set to offer a plug-in version of the Prius to counter the Volt.

In sum, we think the 2011 Prius deserves to keep its status as the best all-around hybrid. With strong fuel economy, hatchback utility, a reasonable price and a feature list that can range from economy to luxury, the Prius earns its painted bulls-eye.