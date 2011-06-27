  1. Home
2010 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched fuel economy, space-efficient interior, quiet and comfortable ride, available high-tech luxury goodies.
  • Awkward driving position, disappointing interior materials, overly busy gauge cluster, no factory iPod interface.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Toyota Prius remains the most fuel-efficient and space-efficient hybrid on the market. A few flaws remain, but the changes made for 2010 generally make for a better Prius.

Vehicle overview

The last Toyota Prius flipped the automotive world on its head, changing the purchasing priorities of American car buyers seemingly overnight. Attracted to its sky-high fuel economy, practical body style and green image, consumers came to the Prius for many new car searches (regardless of their actual motoring needs). What was once an automotive oddity relegated to hemp-wearing greenies, the Prius grew to become the country's 13th-best-selling vehicle in 2008. Now there is the all-new 2010 Toyota Prius. It's poised to keep the hybrid revolution going, but with key changes to make it more appealing to an even wider audience.

A quick look at the 2010 Prius will reveal a familiar shape, but it's a little sleeker and a tad (dare we say) sportier than its predecessor. Visually, it looks smaller, but it's an optical illusion that creates a more streamlined appearance. Indeed, the 2010 Prius is less than an inch longer and wider than last year's model. The interior is a different story, as headroom has been reduced by a fraction of an inch. This wouldn't seem to be a big deal, but in our testing we found that taller rear seat occupants had their hair grazing the roof, and that wasn't the case before.

Under the hood resides a revised version of Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive. There's a larger and more powerful gasoline engine now, but instead of providing quicker off-the-line acceleration, it allows more effortless highway cruising. A smaller electric motor contributes less torque to the overall powertrain dance, but it improves efficiency. There are other mechanical changes, too, but the end result is a jump in fuel economy, from last year's EPA-estimated 48 mpg city/45 mpg highway to this year's 51/48 mpg.

Toyota has also addressed other previous Prius faults. A more rigid chassis and a revised electric-assist steering system help to improve steering feel and driver confidence -- the old Prius' steering had a disconnected, video-gamelike feel. While the Prius still isn't exactly fun to drive, its straight-line stability is a lot better now, and in general it feels more like a normal car.

The latest Prius might even seem like a small, ultra-efficient luxury sedan depending on how you equip it. Luxury-themed items like heated leather seats, a solar-powered sunroof (cools the interior when parked), a navigation system, radar-based adaptive cruise control (matches your speed to the car ahead), a pre-collision system (retracts seatbelts and applies the brakes if a crash is unavoidable) and a lane-departure warning system for inattentive drivers are all available. Also, the automated self-parking system you've seen in Lexus commercials makes its way onto the Prius' options sheet.

The Prius has been a huge success, and with such success comes added competition. The all-new Honda Insight looks similar to the Prius, has similar fuel efficiency and costs less, but it's smaller and less sophisticated. The Ford Fusion Hybrid's more traditional body style and more involving driving dynamics should appeal to those who want their hybrid to be a little more like a normal car. The Camry Hybrid is another possibility, as is the limited-availability Altima Hybrid. Regardless, when it comes to an ultra-practical, ultra-efficient automotive choice that, depending on equipment, can be anything from an economy car to a luxury car, the 2010 Toyota Prius cannot be beat.

2010 Toyota Prius models

The 2010 Toyota Prius is available in four trim levels that should appeal to an ancient Roman's sensibilities: Prius II, Prius III, Prius IV and Prius V. The Prius I will be released later at a lower base price. Standard equipment on Prius II includes 15-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless ignition/entry, auto on/off headlights, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering column, a hybrid system display and a six-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Prius III adds Bluetooth and an eight-speaker upgraded stereo with six-CD changer. The Prius IV has this equipment plus additional exterior locking buttons for keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver lumbar adjustment and an auto-dimming mirror. The loaded-up Prius V comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps and LED headlamps with auto-leveling and washers.

The Navigation package available on all but the Prius II includes a voice-activated touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic, a back-up camera, a four-disc CD changer (replacing the six-slot) and Bluetooth music streaming. The Solar Roof package can be added to the Navigation package and includes a sunroof with a solar-powered ventilation system that cools the car when it's parked. The Advanced Technology package when added to the Navigation package includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision alert system, a lane departure warning system and automated self parking.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Toyota Prius has been fully redesigned. Key improvements for this third-generation model include more power, better fuel economy, enhanced steering feel, more conventional interior controls and sleeker styling.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Toyota Prius is powered by Toyota's advanced gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combines with a pair of electric motors (one for propulsion, the other an electrical systems generator) through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission (CVT). The result is a total system output of 134 horsepower. In track testing, we clocked the Prius going from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which is roughly the same as the old car and a few ticks quicker than the Honda Insight. The most important number, however, is fuel economy. The EPA estimates the 2010 Prius will return 51 mpg city/48 highway and 50 mpg combined. That's the best fuel efficiency of any mass-market vehicle sold with an internal combustion engine.

Safety

Every 2010 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes (the old car had rear drums), stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Optional equipment includes a pre-collision warning system and a lane-departure warning system. In brake testing, the Prius stopped from 60 mph in a short 118 feet, with less fade than the previous rear-drum-equipped car.

Driving

The 2010 Toyota Prius retains its hyper-quiet cabin, made possible by its part-time electric motivation and plenty of sound-deadening materials. The ride is also quite comfortable, and for 2010, the Prius' structure is tauter, resulting in a less flimsy feel when the car is driven over road imperfections. Another pleasant improvement is the electric steering system, which feels more substantial and better connected to the front tires while still being user-friendly in parking lots.

In regard to its hybrid powertrain, new driving modes (EV, eco, power and normal) allow the driver to decide how the car's powertrain should be configured for the driving scenario at hand. Eco is decidedly sluggish, but certainly gets the best fuel economy. You'll want to select power for freeway on-ramps or driving in hilly environments. The EV mode locks out the gasoline engine, but only up to 25 mph with at least a half-charged battery pack.

Interior

The 2010 Prius features straightforward climate and audio controls that jut out toward the driver in a "floating console" that provides a storage area underneath. This is an improvement over the convoluted touchscreen controls of the old Prius. Unfortunately, the materials used in the 2010 version are a step down, with harder and cheaper plastics throughout. The corduroy-like texturing on the climate and audio controls seems nice at first, but after only a few days, finger oils cause circular dark spots on most buttons. Another issue is the off-center digital gauge setup that buries the speedometer and fuel meter amidst a sea of less vital information.

In terms of versatility, though, the Prius is still a champ. The hatchback body style provides more cargo capacity than a typical midsize sedan, while its backseat provides lots of space (although headroom is a bit less now). The rear also seems to have less legroom than before, but that's because the front seats thankfully have more legroom. As for the front seats, the addition of driver height adjustment is a benefit for both short and tall drivers. Sadly, the latter still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away -- there's a telescoping column now, but it doesn't come out nearly far enough.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Prius.

5(74%)
4(16%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
285 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A bulletproof toaster on wheels
Daniel Karol,11/06/2015
II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I went from owning a Bentley GT straight to a Prius III (for cost cut back reasons). All my friends of course laughed and the surprise was fun for everyone. But the choice was truly a good experience. I have to say the hybrid tech is what all cars should have today and this car has the best, seamless integration. Of course the MPG is what people buy this for and yes it does go forever for $20.00. This car is a no brainer to buy for anyone who would like to spend next to nothing. I bought this car used with very little milage. In my opinion I would not recommend to pay MSRP for this car if you are considering it, simply buy a few years older with little milage. I cannot recommend its asking price because you just wont feel good about laying down 35+K for this if you are a car guy. As far as performance, there is none, forget it. Its extremely slow and sounds like the little 4 cylinder is having a hard time. Interior works but its extremely plain and feels like tupperware. Plastics all around. All of the interior fabrics are awful especially the light tan, stains extremely easy and turns dirty. I recommend seat covers. The seats are also not comfortable at all especially for long drives. There is zero luxury in this car, literally none. I dont' care if you go for leather seats option, there is nothing about this car that says luxury. You will feel simple, like your wearing cheap shorts and a t shirt from Walmart. If you are a self respecting person and want to feel great, do not get this car. The hatchback design with seats folded down means you can pretty much stuff your whole bedroom in it, there is a LOT of space. I put a 70" TV in plus more, the room just never runs out, which is awesome. But, I do have to say that this car is bulletproof and will never let you down. You can do whatever you want with her and she will just work. If your looking for a car for extremely long road trips and getting around town for 2 weeks on one tank of gas you cannot go wrong. If you are a car guy and expects to fall in love with the car, good luck.
Is it a "big little car" or a "little big car?"
priuspapa,02/16/2011
I was "hooked" with my first test-drive. I initially was looking at either the 2010 Sonata or Elantra but the Prius just blew me away with its sophistication and refined performance. So smooooth, quiet, and well-mannered. I've been a compact car man my whole life but have never owned a car as unique as this one. I'm constantly stopped by passers-by who ask me how I like it. My family, friends, and associates are all overly curious about "how it works" and the space-age digital graphic dashboard displays are amazing. I've only had it for 2 months and about 3,000 miles so far but long enough to have opinions - mostly favorable.
Worth every penny
Carlos,09/05/2015
III 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
People say you get what you paid for, but with this car you get so much more, and just so you know that I know what I am talking about I had a Cadillac, 2 Honda civic,, 2 accord 1 camry, 1 Subaru, and a Toyota previa and nothing come near close to this car regarding reliability or economy is not just the gas , the brake pads alone last close to 100.000 miles I have about 110.000 miles and beside regular oil changes and the brakes nothing else, the car run smooth no matter how hot or cold is it, the economy is not the greatest in cold weather but that is a fact in every other car, my only complain would be on the handling and the ride. the steering wheel feels like you are in a boat instead of a car, weird and to keep it in an straight line in bad wether (wind,rain or snow) is a chore who would have tought that a hybrid would be synonymous with poor handling harsh ride and poor driving position.
100,000 miles and going strong!
Luis Esparza,08/21/2015
II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my second Prius. My first one is a 2005. But right at 100k miles the expensive to replace door lock actuators have become intermittent! Dealer estimate was $1000 to replace them, with an oil change included... Way too expensive for a part that should survive 1 million cycles or more. Even if I used the door locks 10 times per day, for 5 years, thats 91,250 open and close cycles. My 2005 Prius, my T-100, my 2004 Siena have never had any door lock issues. What is the real story Toyota??? The forums are peppered with faulty door lock stories on the more recent Prius models. My dealer gave me some story that Toyota alerted the service centers that air fresheners affect the electronics and thats why my door lock actuators failed?!?!?! Realy!?!?! Typical actuators are $20 to $50, but Toyota decided to charge $350 each... This is a recall candidate and Toyota should make things right. Except for that, I love my Prius. Thats why I plan to buy another one shortly. My 2005 is at 260,000 miles without any major issue. That is why I am so surprised with my 2010 Prius and the lack of integrity from the service center.
See all 285 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
51 city / 48 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
134 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Toyota Prius
More About This Model

When Toyota's engineers began working on the 2010 Toyota Prius back in 2004, they knew the opposition would be gunning for them. With the 2010 Honda Insight and the 2010 Ford Fusion and Mercury Mariner hybrid twins all slated to launch before the new Prius, it wouldn't be easy to remain a standout.

Their answer was to crank up the volume: The 2010 Prius -- for all of its exterior resemblance to the previous-generation Priuses -- is a significantly changed, significantly improved vehicle. Never mind that it's a 50-miles-per-gallon hybrid; it's at last a real midsize car. The Prius is no longer just a fuel-efficient people hauler for weekday commuter duty but a real seven-days-a-week family car.

The Prius powertrain is 90 percent new, the passenger compartment has grown in size, there's an optional suite of safety technologies previously available only in the company's luxury Lexus line, and while pricing hasn't been announced, the state of the economy is likely to keep it from moving up much. Figure around $23,500 for the standard Prius II, with three additional trim levels (Priuses III through V) and a trio of option packages ratcheting the top price to well over $31,000.

In case you're wondering what happened to Prius I, it will come later in the year as a decontented model aimed at price shoppers who might be drawn to the Honda Insight merely because of its $20,470 MSRP -- $2,250 below the cheapest 2009 Prius.

Toyota says that despite an economy gasping for air and auto sales sinking faster than the Lusitania, it expects to sell 100,000 during 2009 and 180,000 in 2010 -- equaling its previous best year of 2007. The strategy depends heavily on the company's ability to sell its message of improved performance, comfort, refinement and efficiency; best-of-class technology; and value for the dollar in a vehicle that still tells the world you are driving green. The state of the economy is likely to be the decider, but word of mouth is going to count a lot and the third-generation Prius is likely to generate a lot of it, all good.

Used 2010 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include II 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), III 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), IV 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), V 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and I 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota Prius II is priced between $3,999 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 61056 and237802 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Prius III is priced between $4,797 and$11,690 with odometer readings between 61820 and185115 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Prius IV is priced between $5,988 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 69341 and158709 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Prius I is priced between $5,495 and$9,854 with odometer readings between 89293 and160670 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 37 used and CPO 2010 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,999 and mileage as low as 61056 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,782.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,927.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

