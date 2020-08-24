Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime for Sale Near Me
- 25,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,987$5,131 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP0H3024792
Stock: U3277P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 32,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,447$2,426 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP1H3025837
Stock: U6483P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 28,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990$2,267 Below Market
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"Certified. Titanium Glow Premium FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i a Clean Carfax
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP5H3025033
Stock: DP25033
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus33,680 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,300$2,422 Below Market
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus, Toyota Certified, Front Wheel Drive, 1.8 Liter, CVT, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, Good Tires, 33,680 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerWith visionary design and innovation, our 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus is proudly presented in Blue Magnetism! Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and electric motor combination that together generate near 121hp with its seamless CVT for smooth passing power. Imagine the possibilities behind the wheel of our chargeable Front Wheel Drive Hybrid that's been optimized to be both efficient and deliver advanced performance. It rewards you with an electric range of 25 miles, nearly 54mpg/133MPGe and a total driving range of 640 miles. Our Prius Prime Plus features an aerodynamic signature design that's accented by Quad-LED projector headlights.The Plus cabin greets you with modern design and premium materials. You'll delight in the comfort of heated front seats and enjoy the convenience of steering wheel audio controls, push-button start, a multi-information display, as well as a smart-flow climate control system. Next-level connectivity is close at hand with our Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite that puts all the information you need right at your fingertips.Safety features from Toyota are impressive and provide you with peace of mind. A backup camera, the Star Safety System with stability/traction control, advanced airbags, and Toyota Safety Sense with a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control are just a sampling of safety features included. Enhance your drive with this incredible Prius Prime! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award. Our incredible 2017 Toyota has aced its 160 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified and has a complete history report. Toyota adds an additional 12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty, plus a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and so much more. Ask us for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP1H3045134
Stock: H3045134
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 38,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,988$3,054 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP9H3058424
Stock: U3499T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus32,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,599$2,358 Below Market
South Coast Toyota - Costa Mesa / California
: Auto Check One Owner! CARFAX 1-Owner, Toyota Certified, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 32,623! JUST REPRICED FROM $24,899, PRICED TO MOVE $3,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, NAV, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE WHY BUY FROM US: Since our founding, we have earned the trust of the surrounding Orange County community through our consistent involvement and welcoming attitude. Whether you are from Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Tustin, Irvine, Huntington Beach, or Newport, we can't wait to show you what buying a Toyota is all about. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included OPTION PACKAGES: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE all-weather floor liners and cargo tray plus. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "It's a nice-driving, comfortable and quiet alternative to cars like the Chevrolet Volt and Ford C-Max Energi and beats both on price, with a name that's still the gold standard in hybrid circles." -KBB.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFPXH3009006
Stock: 61806
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 100,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,450$2,531 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1131179 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP5H3002528
Stock: c190366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 54,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988$3,053 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP0H3003327
Stock: U3461I
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 45,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,395$2,874 Below Market
Valencia BMW - Valencia / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Wheels: 15" 10-Spoke Alloy Navigation System Paint Protection Film (Hood & Fender) Special Color Aero Side Splitter Preferred Accessory Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Advanced Package Black; Softex Seat Trim Blizzard Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP1H3013266
Stock: H3013266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 85,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,495$2,819 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
Check out this gently-used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Prius Prime Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Prius Prime Premium will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime: One of the most remarkable things about the Prius is how little it asks from the owner in exchange for its legendary fuel efficiency. Special fuel isn't needed, and there's no need to plug the standard Prius into the wall at night. Further, drivers are not consigned to a tiny interior and miniature storage space, and finally, premium mileage numbers don't have to cost an arm and a leg. The Prius drives, handles and behaves just like any other mid-sized car. It just happens to get the kind of fuel economy that can impress almost anyone. Starting at around $25,000 the Prius is competitive with other cars in its price bracket, offering ample interior space, a quiet comfortable ride, plenty of interior gadgets and world-famous mileage figures. With the all-new Prius Prime plug-in's range of up to 600 miles means there's nowhere that can't be gotten in a Prius. Interesting features of this model are excellent interior room, plug-in option, quiet interior, reasonable price, Fuel economy, and sharp styling Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing. You can reach us at 603-624-1800 or email to blee@group1auto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3H3002768
Stock: H3002768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 12,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$2,532 Below Market
Dayton Toyota - South Brunswick / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3H3006352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced32,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,755$1,708 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Carpet Mat Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Advanced Package Black; Softex Seat Trim Blue Magnetism This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CPO ** Toyota Pre-Owned Certified means you get: 160 Point Inspection plus 12-month/12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, Whichever comes first from date of Toyota Certified Used Vehicle purchase. You also get 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty Whichever comes first from date of Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) purchase or 100,000 total vehicle miles. Roadside Assistance Available also to you when your vehicle breaks down or when there is a vehicle emergency, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year . This Toyota includes: INTERIOR: Smart-Flow Climate Control System 11.6 HD Multimedia Display Premium JBL Audio w/NAV, Entune App Suite, Backup Camera, 10 Speakrs,Bluetooth 4.2 Color Dual Multi-Info Display Color Head Up Display SofTex-Trimmed Heated Fr Seats, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seats w/Center Console 3 Door Smart Key Sys Push Button Start w/ Remote Illum. Entry Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charge Power Locks & Auto Up/Down Power Windows Cargo Area Tonneau Cover Tire Repair Kit EXTERIOR: RainSensing Wipers Quad-LED Headlights w/Auto On/Off LED Fog Lights and Accent Lights Heated Power Outside Mirrors SAFETY & CONVENIENCE: Star Safety System: Veh Stability Ctrl, Traction Control,ABS,Elect Brake-Force Distrib, Brake Assist & Smart Stop Tech Driver & Fr Psgr Advanced Airbag System Driver & Fr Psgr Seat Mounted Side, Side Curtain, Driver Knee, Psgr Seat Airbags Toyota Safety Sense(TM)P: Pre-Collision System w/Ped Detection, Lane Dep Alert w/Steering Assist, Auto High Beams,Full- Speed Rng Dynamic Radar Cruise Control BlindSpot Monitor w/Rr Cross Traff Alert LATCH(Lwr Anchors&Tethers for Children) Eng Immobilizer, Tire Press Monitor Sys *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP2H3019576
Stock: H3019576
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 71,207 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999$2,806 Below Market
Dublin Hyundai - Dublin / California
NO HAGGLE PRICE!!NO HAGGLE PRICE!!NO HAGGLE PRICE!!NO HAGGLE PRICE!!NO HAGGLE PRICE!!www.dublinhyundai.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Proudly serving Dublin, Oakland, San Ramon, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Newark, Fremont, Union City, Hayward, San Jose, Contra Costa County, Alameda County, San Joaquin CountY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP7H3046708
Stock: H13171A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 36,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,394$1,837 Below Market
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Blue Magnetism 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CVT FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-iOdometer is 1329 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP0H3052253
Stock: HCLL011511A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- certified
2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced82,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,591$2,117 Below Market
Temecula Valley Toyota - Temecula / California
This Vehicle comes with a 1 year 15,000 mile Toyota Auto Care Prepaid Maintenance Program! Includes the Toyota 12 month/ 12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty and a 7 year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Ask us for details! Email or call our Internet Department at 888-690-8052 to receive your No-Obligation Price Quote. Advertised price excludes tax, tag, registration, title and $80 document fee. Prior Rental Vehicle. Temecula Valley Toyota serving the surrounding communities: Murrieta, Menifee, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Riverside, Escondido, Moreno Valley, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Under New Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP1H3004762
Stock: T63301C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 37,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,672$1,786 Below Market
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
This Hypersonic Red 2017 Toyota Prius Premium might be just the 5 dr hatchback for you. We've got it for $20,672. Don't fret, this vehicle only had one previous owner. Flaunting a dazzling red exterior and a black interior. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment. Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP0H3036408
Stock: H3036408
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 85,561 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$2,059 Below Market
West Herr Chevrolet of Hamburg - Hamburg / New York
Recent Arrival! Call us @ 716.625.4300 to schedule a VIP test drive today! BLUETOOTH, *Heated Seats, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2017 Toyota Prius Prime prime Hypersonic Red CVT FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Come see why we have been serving happy customers from Lockport, Amherst, Williamsville, Cheektowaga, Depew, Lancaster, Clarence, the Tonawandas, and Buffalo for years! Stop by 6120 S. Transit rd in Lockport or give us a shout at 716.625.4300 to schedule a VIP test drive today! * IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP6H3009570
Stock: HLA200265B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 99,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,800$2,674 Below Market
Rutland Volkswagen - Rutland / Vermont
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4H3003508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
