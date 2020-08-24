Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime for Sale Near Me

Bought in Rhode Island, I drove it 1,200 miles home; 21 hours sitting comfortable and listening to iPhone tunes; 55.7 MPG; one fuel stop at 600 miles; dynamic cruise control followed high-balling trucks, and; the radar looking through the rain and fog of the Poconos at I-81 speeds. It automatically paired with my iPhone 5s. Once home, the second tank ran 699 miles at 60 MPG. The second week, 7 days and 301 miles EV with 2/3ds using 'free' chargers around town, ~$2.50 out of pocket. In EV, it scoots around traffic without a problem using MG1 and MG2 as if they were a single motor. At a light off the line, it instantly, silently, shames the noise machines. Taken fast, the suspension flattens 'speed bumps'. Great visibility, it no longer feels like being in a foxhole and finally the outside, review mirrors cover the lanes on both sides. It is the first Prius strangers have volunteered that 'it looks good.' Unlike the driving folklore around our Gen-1 and Gen-3 Prius, the Prius Prime does everything without tricks. For example, engine warm-up, the bane of all Prius, the Prime handles by running in EV while the engine gently warms up. Then a couple of minutes later, the warmed engine is giving over 60 MPG in the city. The third tank went 2100 miles using EV around town. Free EVs chargers at stores and restaurants covered 1/3d of those miles. Then a recent, 400 mile round trip to Knoxville and back at 58 MPG. I used radar cruise control through thick fog following local (and loco) drivers. The odometer shows 6850 miles with lifetime 105 MPG.

Read more