Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in
Pros & Cons
- Plug-in capability on top of the Prius' already exceptional fuel economy
- abundant backseat room
- spacious cargo area
- comfortable ride.
- Considerably more expensive than the regular Prius
- disappointing interior materials
- slow acceleration
- awkward driving position for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in offers an advantage over the standard Prius with its ability to travel 11 miles on pure electric power alone. It costs more, though, and some rival plug-in hybrids might prove more appealing overall.
Vehicle overview
There are a lot of fuel-efficient, gasoline-only cars that get excellent mileage, and more electric vehicles are becoming available every year. But what if you're looking for something in between? Plug-in hybrids offer a pretty appealing compromise by providing excellent combined mileage ratings plus a few miles of electric-powered travel, too. Based on the long-standing Prius, the 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in is one such option that's capable of gasoline-free commutes without the restriction of range anxiety.
What you get with the 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in is basically a standard Prius with the bonus ability to plug in and recharge its larger battery, which can take you up to 11 miles without turning on the gasoline-powered engine at all. That's not a whole lot, but many errands and urban drives won't even take you that far. If you commute a short distance to work and possibly have access to a public charging station, this could conceivably mean hundreds of uninterrupted, electric-powered miles. Once you're operating on the combined power from the gasoline engine and the electric motor, the Prius Plug-in gets a whopping 50 mpg combined -- the same as the standard hybrid. Along with the excellent mileage, the Prius Plug-in shares the standard hybrid's versatility with lots of space for passengers and cargo, and a smooth, comfortable driving experience.
As you'd expect though, this added convenience comes with a bigger price tag. When new, the Prius Plug-in is several thousand dollars more than a standard Prius, even when comparably equipped. Depending on your driving habits, you may not see price savings right away. It could take quite some time to recoup the difference in cost. Considering the Prius Plug-in's hefty price tag, the interior could be better, too. Materials quality is a bit cheap and the dashboard layout, while interesting, isn't easy to get used to. Also troubling is the telescoping steering wheel that doesn't extend far enough to accommodate some taller drivers.
There aren't a lot of automakers currently producing plug-in hybrids, but the Prius Plug-in's rivals offer some significant value of their own. The 2015 Chevrolet Volt packs 38 miles of electric-only range, which greatly improves your ability to run solely on electric power. On the downside, though, the Volt has less passenger and cargo space than the Prius and a lower gasoline-electric hybrid mpg rating. The 2015 Ford C-Max Energi is a bit more entertaining to drive, plus it has about 19 miles of electric range, a few more cubic feet of storage and a lower price than the Prius Plug-in. Larger plug-in sedans such as the Ford Fusion Energi and the Honda Accord Plug-in hybrid are a bit more plush and comfortable on the road, but they cost more and lack the space provided by the Prius' hatchback design. Whatever you put it up against, though, the 2015 Prius Plug-in offers plenty of versatility for city drivers along with some great perks everywhere else. It's definitely worth a look.
Toyota Prius Plug-in models
The 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback. It's available in Base and Advanced body styles.
Go with the base model and you'll get 15-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, heated front seats and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice recognition and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB interface and satellite and HD radio. Toyota's Entune smartphone and Web integration system is also standard.
The Prius Plug-in Advanced adds automatic headlights, upgraded seat upholstery (simulated leather), an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a head-up display, more Entune capabilities, Safety Connect (roadside assistance, stolen vehicle locator, automatic collision notification), a 7-inch touchscreen, a premium eight-speaker JBL sound system and a higher-quality navigation display. An optional Technology package for the Advanced adds automatic LED headlights, foglights, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a pair of electric motors/generators. Together they send 134 horsepower to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). The battery pack features lithium-ion technology and has more capacity (4.4 kWh) than the regular Prius' pack (though total capacity is still less than other plug-in hybrids like the C-Max Energi and Volt). Toyota says recharging a depleted battery takes 3 hours using a 120-volt power source, or half that time using 240 volts.
In Edmunds testing, a Prius Plug-in accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, about the same time as the regular Prius but slower than its plug-in rivals. In normal driving, this Prius can go an EPA-estimated 11 miles on battery power alone. After the all-electric range is used up, the EPA says the Prius Plug-in is good for 50 mpg combined (51 city/49 highway).
Safety
Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and hill start assist. The Advanced trim level also has Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locating and automatic collision notification. Adaptive cruise control and a frontal collision warning system are optional on the Advanced model.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius Plug-in stopped from 60 mph in 127 feet. That's an average result for this segment, but a few feet longer than the conventional (and lighter) Prius hybrid.
In government crash testing, the Prius Plug-in hybrid received an overall rating of four out of five stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.
Driving
The 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in drives much like the regular Prius. This means smooth performance whether it's in pure electric or standard hybrid mode, as well as a supple ride around town and while cruising on the freeways. While the Prius Plug-in is operating in electric-only mode, it's absolutely silent inside. Acceleration is typical for a hybrid: far from quick, but acceptable for most drivers and situations.
Handling is also similar to the regular Prius. Although the car feels competent enough in normal driving, its low-rolling-resistance all-season tires (which help optimize fuel economy) and conservatively calibrated stability control system quickly pull the reins on any attempt to take turns at a spirited pace. In fairness, this will be a non-issue for most shoppers, who will appreciate the plug-in Prius' easy driving nature, all-around comfort and amazing fuel economy.
Interior
Like the standard Toyota Prius, the plug-in is a segment leader in versatility. Thanks to the small capacity of the plug-in battery and its location under the floor, the hatchback body style provides 21.6 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats up, and the rear seats offer plenty of space for passengers. Up front, though, taller drivers have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. Despite a telescoping column, it doesn't extend nearly far enough to enable a comfortable driving position.
Materials quality in the Prius Plug-in is a bit disappointing, with harder and cheaper plastics than other cars in its price range. The corduroy-like texturing on the climate and audio controls seems nice at first, but collects oil from the skin and causes circular dark spots on most buttons.
The dashboard layout features straightforward controls that jut out toward the driver in a "floating console" that provides a storage tray underneath. It's stylish and helps maximize cabin space. The digital instrument panel features a floating layer that displays audio, temperature and trip computer information when the driver touches those controls on the steering wheel, minimizing eye movement. Some drivers might find the overall design a bit too busy-looking, however.
The standard touchscreen operates many of the Prius' high-tech features and is, for the most part, smartly designed. The Entune system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use Entune.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Upsides: Although this car has minimal EV-only range (only 13 miles), this car is unique among plug-in hybrids in that it still provides a lot of storage space (almost as much as the regular Prius; just the part under the hatchback floor is smaller). 13 miles will probably not get you to work and back just on electricity, but it will still boost your overall mileage. Since the battery and the onboard charger is so weak, you're more likely to be able to plug it in to a garage outlet without having to worry about installing a bunch of new electrical circuitry. The price sounds high, but you'll get $2500 in federal tax credits for it (and might get some state credits, depending in state), making it a more palatable deal. Hybrid mode efficiency is basically as good as a regular Prius, so you get good gas mileage even if you can't plug in. Donwsides: Acceleration in EV-only mode is horrible. You can't even get the full acceleration of the regular Prius without having the gas turn on (and the regular Prius isn't exactly a burner). Yes, you're probably saying "if I cared about acceleration, I wouldn't be considering a Prius anyway." But the irritation is that it's really easy to burn gas without meaning to: just press the pedal a little too hard, and boom, the gas engine turns on. The car won't sustain regular highway speeds in EV-only mode (there seems to be circuitry that tells the car "don't go EV only if you're going faster than 62 MPH"). Overall, the plug-in Prius if you want some plug-in benefit with a minimum of compromise vs. a regular hybrid car. If your main priority is to drive on electric as much as possible, however, you'd probably want to choose something with more range and more all-electric power, such as one of the Ford Energi vehicles, or a Volt.
I have had this plug in only one month and on three separate occasions have not been able to start this car. Twice I called for service to come out and use the jump pack to power the main battery. I went to the dealer I got the car from and they tested the battery only telling me the battery had a full charge and nothing was wrong, questioning if I had left a light on in it or left the key fob in it? (NO and NO!). This third time the car was towed to the local dealer, after jump starting it again, to get it out of my garage to be able to put it into neutral to put it on the flatbed tow truck, it stalled out. It took at least 4 attempts for the tow truck operator to jump start the battery to get it to power up to get it in neutral to be able to put it on the truck. Once at the dealer, the following morning the dealer was also unable to start it or power it up on accessory mode to even find out the mileage on it. Another problem is that each time I try to charge the electric battery from my brand new garage that has new electric service, it throws the breaker in my house. The dealer says I need a dedicated outlet for it to charge it! Obviously this was never brought up during the time I purchased it. I was told by the salesman that I would be able to drive FIFTEEN MILES on the electric battery alone which is a flat out lie. I questioned him on this after the sale and he claims he said UP TO 15. NOT TRUE as he said this to me and also to a friend of mine over the phone. With a total charge, the car shows only 11 miles remaining which is what the EPA estimate is. The dealer that has my car presently is out of loaner cars for me, so I am now going on my fourth day without a car. Also I have to find my own way to pick up my car at the dealer which is 30 miles away. I live alone so this is an inconvenience. Most dealers have a shuttle service. Toyota is really dropping the ball on this. The car was towed to the dealer on a Friday night, on Saturday morning I was told they would call me back by 10 a.m with some information. I finally called at 11:15 to see what was happening and was told to talk to the service manager only to find out that there was no way they would even be able to look at my car on a Saturday. If this was the case, I should have been told this right at 8 a.m. when I first called, not told that I would know something by 10. I bought an extended warranty on this car and found out after the fact that I was mislead on this also. During the purchase I asked specifically just who was backing this warranty and was told Toyota, and that is not the case at all, it is a private company. I would say BUYER BEWARE AND DO NOT BUY FROM TOYOTA AND DO NOT BUY OR LEASE A PLUG IN. My nine year old car was more dependable and reliable than this brand new car! I never know when I go out if it will start or not, even if I have just started it.
This is my second leased Toyota Prius Plugin. This time I opted to go for the advanced package. This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have about a 25 mile commute on hilly terrain. Coming to work mostly a drop in elevation I get in the range of 125 to 178 MPG. Going home it ranges from 70 to 90 MPG. It has a lot of pickup on the interstate and holds its own in the fast lane!! Seats are comfortable and heated!. Easy to program hands free navigation! It also reads me my email and text from my phone ALL hands Free.
I have owned a 2013 Pruis plug in since it was new. Services performed on this vehicle include oil changes, tire rotation and topping off fluids - that is it. Oh I never abused it and it has never failed me.................
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Advanced 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in is the 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,990.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,990
- Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,905
More about the 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in
Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Overview
The Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in is offered in the following submodels: Prius Plug-in Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
