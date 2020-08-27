Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me
- 103,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,491$2,105 Below Market
- 84,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,850$1,483 Below Market
- 76,769 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,942$1,335 Below Market
- 103,357 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 42,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991$224 Below Market
- 33,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,880
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$212 Below Market
- 58,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,599
- 66,839 miles
$13,998
- 59,046 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,998
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,995
- 62,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990
- 41,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$13,990
- 95,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,295
- 55,096 miles
$11,599
- 40,659 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,375
- 25,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,888$1,747 Below Market
- 50,950 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,024$2,069 Below Market
slawik,04/03/2014
I bought the car as a company advertising gimmick (limo rental), since we had excess solar energy being produced at our offices and wanted to advertise a completely emissions-free car (for its first 20 miles on each charge). I drove it for the first two weeks exclusively and did not want to turn over the keys. I own over thirty cars, including a Mercedes S600 and several classic Bentleys and Rolls Royce, but yet driving this one makes me the proudest. I'm actually rediscovering the fun of taking off fast from stop lights, this time in EV only mode, completely noiselessly and without fumes. Why can't they make all cars this much clean fun to drive - I can't stop talking about it...
