Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    103,334 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,491

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    84,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,850

    $1,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    76,769 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,942

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    103,357 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    42,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,991

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    33,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,880

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    58,572 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    66,839 miles

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    59,046 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    62,777 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    41,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    95,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,295

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    55,096 miles

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    40,659 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,375

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    25,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,888

    $1,747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    50,950 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,024

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi
Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Best Car Purchase Decision Ever!
slawik,04/03/2014
I bought the car as a company advertising gimmick (limo rental), since we had excess solar energy being produced at our offices and wanted to advertise a completely emissions-free car (for its first 20 miles on each charge). I drove it for the first two weeks exclusively and did not want to turn over the keys. I own over thirty cars, including a Mercedes S600 and several classic Bentleys and Rolls Royce, but yet driving this one makes me the proudest. I'm actually rediscovering the fun of taking off fast from stop lights, this time in EV only mode, completely noiselessly and without fumes. Why can't they make all cars this much clean fun to drive - I can't stop talking about it...
Report abuse
