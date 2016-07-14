Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me

378 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C-Max Energi Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 378 listings
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    68,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $1,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    64,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,890

    $1,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    45,106 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    51,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,499

    $1,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    70,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,500

    $325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    34,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,499

    $382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    66,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,219

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    51,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    74,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    119,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,780

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    35,441 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    35,051 miles

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    93,248 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    47,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    44,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    79,921 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    72,293 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in White
    used

    2014 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    63,829 miles

    $11,799

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford C-Max Energi searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 378 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Energi
  4. Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi

Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi

Read recent reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (20%)
2014 Energi, What a Techno Marvel: Welcome to 2020
miboje,10/15/2014
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is our first hybrid car. I wish we hadn't waited so long. The car just makes perfect sense, and what a way to say "screw Big Oil!" We've only had the car about two weeks, and we are already very impressed. Ford did a great job with it. My fiancee drives it to work everyday, about 42 miles round trip. Our terrain is rural back roads, open highway and a bit hilly--great for mild hypermiling. He gets to work in all EV mode and regens a couple miles, and a few miles back toward home before entering hybrid mode. If he could plug in at work, we would rarely ever have to get gas. As it is, I expect we will need to get gas once a month. Wow.. This seems crazy! Very happy overall! Update - It's now been two years since we have owned the car. Issues to date are: turned down rear rotor, turned down front rotors, alignment (not covered under warranty), replace charger cable, replace steering component, replace charge port light, ongoing noise coming from brake at slow speed- unsolved. A recall has been issued on a door part. Ford will contact us to do replacement of component once parts are available. We are still very happy with the car @32,000 miles. No reduced battery capacity detected at this time. UPDATE - It's now been nearly 3 years that we've owned the car. We still love it. We've not had any more problems with the car, outside of the modem replacement that still does not connect. Otherwise it has been great, very dependable. We are still running the original tires at about 48,000 miles. Switching out the LLR with winter treads helps a lot, but those tires reduce MPG greatly. Funny story to share; When we first got this car, my eldest daughter made fun of it. It was "gay" she said. She's 20 now and a bit more mature. So my daughter wrecked her Ford Fiesta earlier this year (obviously not funny). She then borrowed her boyfriend's dad's car to get back and forth to work. Several weeks later the transmission went out in that car, so who does she call? Me and my husband, because we have two vehicles and need only one since I work from home. She asks to borrow a car, and at the time my husband needed the truck to bring home firewood from work, so I told her she had to use the car for a while. She drives 31 miles one way, so our turbo diesel truck would be costly for her. Anyhow, she ended up finally seeing the light and fell in love with the car. Now she is a proud owner too! Got a good deal on a '14 CPO a few weeks ago. She could not be happier with the car. Oh, and we are still able to get 28 miles of range in warm temps with no climate controls on. So we've had the car over 4 years now, and it's still a great car. Our all electric range is about 22 in warmer temps. We did have to have a front end alignment over the summer...there was also one done when the car was about a year old or so. Another issue since I reported to you last time...we recently we removed our tires to put on the snow tires, and noticed the rear tires were cupped to the inside. There are 67,000 miles on the car and we have an extended warranty in place, thankfully. My husband thinks it is a problem with bushings. Hope it is nothing major. Oh, and occasionally the yellow wrench comes on, but then it goes off. We took it to the garage and there are nothing comes up on the diagnostics. Only one regret about this car...wish we would have bought it as a CPO...we would have saved thousands. We discovered Dave Ramsey earlier this year and so we are paying it off early. Do yourself a favor and do not buy a brand new car. Get yourself a nice, low mileage CPO with a clean Carfax for cash, ok? About the cupping issue with the tires...we are now at 75,000 miles on those tires, and it seems to be an issue with how those tires wear. We will get one more season out of them, but we won't replace them with the OEMs. No major problems since I checked in last. We changed the windshield wipers. There is some odd wear going on at the hatch. It has worn off the paint on the left side, about the middle area. We are supposed to take it to the dealer to have them look at it. Otherwise nothing new to report. I'm so glad we bought an efficient car. Get a nice used one!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
C-Max Energi
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford C-Max Energi info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.