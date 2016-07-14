Used 2014 Ford C-Max Energi for Sale Near Me
- 68,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$1,967 Below Market
- 64,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,890$1,254 Below Market
- 45,106 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$1,074 Below Market
- 51,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,499$1,284 Below Market
- 70,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,500$325 Below Market
- 34,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,499$382 Below Market
- 66,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,219
- 51,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,500
- 74,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,998
- 119,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,780
- 35,441 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
- 35,051 miles
$14,599
- 93,248 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
- 47,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,599
- 44,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998
- 79,921 milesDelivery Available*
$11,990
- 72,293 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,599
- 63,829 miles
$11,799
Consumer Reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Read recent reviews for the Ford C-Max Energi
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.510 Reviews
Report abuse
miboje,10/15/2014
SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is our first hybrid car. I wish we hadn't waited so long. The car just makes perfect sense, and what a way to say "screw Big Oil!" We've only had the car about two weeks, and we are already very impressed. Ford did a great job with it. My fiancee drives it to work everyday, about 42 miles round trip. Our terrain is rural back roads, open highway and a bit hilly--great for mild hypermiling. He gets to work in all EV mode and regens a couple miles, and a few miles back toward home before entering hybrid mode. If he could plug in at work, we would rarely ever have to get gas. As it is, I expect we will need to get gas once a month. Wow.. This seems crazy! Very happy overall! Update - It's now been two years since we have owned the car. Issues to date are: turned down rear rotor, turned down front rotors, alignment (not covered under warranty), replace charger cable, replace steering component, replace charge port light, ongoing noise coming from brake at slow speed- unsolved. A recall has been issued on a door part. Ford will contact us to do replacement of component once parts are available. We are still very happy with the car @32,000 miles. No reduced battery capacity detected at this time. UPDATE - It's now been nearly 3 years that we've owned the car. We still love it. We've not had any more problems with the car, outside of the modem replacement that still does not connect. Otherwise it has been great, very dependable. We are still running the original tires at about 48,000 miles. Switching out the LLR with winter treads helps a lot, but those tires reduce MPG greatly. Funny story to share; When we first got this car, my eldest daughter made fun of it. It was "gay" she said. She's 20 now and a bit more mature. So my daughter wrecked her Ford Fiesta earlier this year (obviously not funny). She then borrowed her boyfriend's dad's car to get back and forth to work. Several weeks later the transmission went out in that car, so who does she call? Me and my husband, because we have two vehicles and need only one since I work from home. She asks to borrow a car, and at the time my husband needed the truck to bring home firewood from work, so I told her she had to use the car for a while. She drives 31 miles one way, so our turbo diesel truck would be costly for her. Anyhow, she ended up finally seeing the light and fell in love with the car. Now she is a proud owner too! Got a good deal on a '14 CPO a few weeks ago. She could not be happier with the car. Oh, and we are still able to get 28 miles of range in warm temps with no climate controls on. So we've had the car over 4 years now, and it's still a great car. Our all electric range is about 22 in warmer temps. We did have to have a front end alignment over the summer...there was also one done when the car was about a year old or so. Another issue since I reported to you last time...we recently we removed our tires to put on the snow tires, and noticed the rear tires were cupped to the inside. There are 67,000 miles on the car and we have an extended warranty in place, thankfully. My husband thinks it is a problem with bushings. Hope it is nothing major. Oh, and occasionally the yellow wrench comes on, but then it goes off. We took it to the garage and there are nothing comes up on the diagnostics. Only one regret about this car...wish we would have bought it as a CPO...we would have saved thousands. We discovered Dave Ramsey earlier this year and so we are paying it off early. Do yourself a favor and do not buy a brand new car. Get yourself a nice, low mileage CPO with a clean Carfax for cash, ok? About the cupping issue with the tires...we are now at 75,000 miles on those tires, and it seems to be an issue with how those tires wear. We will get one more season out of them, but we won't replace them with the OEMs. No major problems since I checked in last. We changed the windshield wipers. There is some odd wear going on at the hatch. It has worn off the paint on the left side, about the middle area. We are supposed to take it to the dealer to have them look at it. Otherwise nothing new to report. I'm so glad we bought an efficient car. Get a nice used one!
