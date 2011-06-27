Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,230
|$19,857
|$21,638
|Clean
|$17,629
|$19,214
|$20,900
|Average
|$16,428
|$17,927
|$19,426
|Rough
|$15,226
|$16,640
|$17,951
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,120
|$17,673
|$19,363
|Clean
|$15,589
|$17,100
|$18,703
|Average
|$14,526
|$15,954
|$17,383
|Rough
|$13,464
|$14,809
|$16,064
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,511
|$19,191
|$21,020
|Clean
|$16,934
|$18,569
|$20,304
|Average
|$15,780
|$17,326
|$18,871
|Rough
|$14,626
|$16,082
|$17,439
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,960
|$18,544
|$20,271
|Clean
|$16,401
|$17,943
|$19,580
|Average
|$15,283
|$16,741
|$18,198
|Rough
|$14,166
|$15,539
|$16,817
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,490
|$21,135
|$22,944
|Clean
|$18,847
|$20,450
|$22,162
|Average
|$17,563
|$19,080
|$20,598
|Rough
|$16,278
|$17,710
|$19,034