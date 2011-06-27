Vehicle overview

Hybrids are old news by now: The technology is commonplace, and every automaker in the market has at least one hybrid model to offer. Toyota, the industry leader in hybrid sales, has seven models with gas-electric powertrains and has the most experience blending electricity and internal combustion power to provide a smooth and fuel-efficient ride. But when that system is applied to a large sedan and results in a 66 percent boost in fuel efficiency, well, that's worth noting.

The 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a large sedan that delivers stellar fuel efficiency.

That's why the 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid, while not a new model, still has the power to amaze. Not only does the 2016 Avalon Hybrid deliver 40 mpg combined, two-thirds more than the standard Avalon's 24 mpg combined rating, it does so without compromising comfort, roominess or ride quality.

Toyota hasn't chosen to share how it is done, but by using the similarly sized but lighter Toyota Camry Hybrid's 200-horsepower, 3-5-liter V6-based hybrid system, the Avalon Hybrid manages to deliver plenty of power for everyday needs along with even better fuel efficiency than the compact Toyota Corolla Eco. The Avalon is truly a cruising car: Its 17-gallon fuel tank gives it a theoretical range of nearly 700 miles.

Like the standard Avalon, the Avalon Hybrid boasts an attractive look that might make you mistake it for a European luxury sedan. The interior continues the upscale theme with high-quality materials, plenty of space for passengers and numerous features. Even a base Avalon comes with keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery and a power driver seat as standard. Moving up to the more expensive versions will get you tech-oriented features like adaptive cruise control and smartphone app integration through Toyota's latest version of its Entune system.

The Avalon Hybrid is in a class of its own, too. The only other large near-luxury sedan to offer a hybrid system is the 2016 Buick LaCrosse. We like the LaCrosse in general, but its "eAssist" mild hybrid system is nowhere near as efficient as the Avalon's. Beyond that, you might check out less upscale midsize hybrids like the quicker and sportier 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the well-appointed Hyundai Sonata Hybrid or even Toyota's own 2016 Camry Hybrid if you want to save a bit of money and get little bit more fuel efficiency. If you prefer a luxury brand, the 2016 Lexus ES 300h offers a similar size and features. Overall we find the Edmunds "B"-rated 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid to be one impressive package.