Consumer Rating
(19)
2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional fuel economy for a large sedan
  • upscale and quiet interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk.
  • Ride quality might be too firm for traditional Avalon buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its upscale styling, ample standard features list, welcoming cabin and impressive fuel economy, the 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a top choice for buyers looking for a fuel-sipping, family-size sedan.

Vehicle overview

Hybrids are old news by now: The technology is commonplace, and every automaker in the market has at least one hybrid model to offer. Toyota, the industry leader in hybrid sales, has seven models with gas-electric powertrains and has the most experience blending electricity and internal combustion power to provide a smooth and fuel-efficient ride. But when that system is applied to a large sedan and results in a 66 percent boost in fuel efficiency, well, that's worth noting.

The 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a large sedan that delivers stellar fuel efficiency.

That's why the 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid, while not a new model, still has the power to amaze. Not only does the 2016 Avalon Hybrid deliver 40 mpg combined, two-thirds more than the standard Avalon's 24 mpg combined rating, it does so without compromising comfort, roominess or ride quality.

Toyota hasn't chosen to share how it is done, but by using the similarly sized but lighter Toyota Camry Hybrid's 200-horsepower, 3-5-liter V6-based hybrid system, the Avalon Hybrid manages to deliver plenty of power for everyday needs along with even better fuel efficiency than the compact Toyota Corolla Eco. The Avalon is truly a cruising car: Its 17-gallon fuel tank gives it a theoretical range of nearly 700 miles.

Like the standard Avalon, the Avalon Hybrid boasts an attractive look that might make you mistake it for a European luxury sedan. The interior continues the upscale theme with high-quality materials, plenty of space for passengers and numerous features. Even a base Avalon comes with keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery and a power driver seat as standard. Moving up to the more expensive versions will get you tech-oriented features like adaptive cruise control and smartphone app integration through Toyota's latest version of its Entune system.

The Avalon Hybrid is in a class of its own, too. The only other large near-luxury sedan to offer a hybrid system is the 2016 Buick LaCrosse. We like the LaCrosse in general, but its "eAssist" mild hybrid system is nowhere near as efficient as the Avalon's. Beyond that, you might check out less upscale midsize hybrids like the quicker and sportier 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid, the well-appointed Hyundai Sonata Hybrid or even Toyota's own 2016 Camry Hybrid if you want to save a bit of money and get little bit more fuel efficiency. If you prefer a luxury brand, the 2016 Lexus ES 300h offers a similar size and features. Overall we find the Edmunds "B"-rated 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid to be one impressive package.

2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models

The 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in XLE Plus, XLE Premium and Limited trim levels. The non-hybrid Toyota Avalon is reviewed separately.

The XLE Plus comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a power sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support) and a four-way power front passenger seat. Electronics features include keyless ignition and entry, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and Toyota's Entune Audio Plus setup that includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, voice controls and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

There aren't many full-size sedans that offer the same level of comfort and efficiency as the 2016 Avalon Hybrid.

The XLE Premium adds foglights, driver memory settings, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, Qi wireless charging and Entune Premium Audio with Navigation and App Suite, which includes nine speakers, a navigation system and smartphone app integration.

The Limited includes all the above plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming power side mirrors, automatic wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rear power sunshade, ambient lighting, Toyota's Safety Connect system and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system. The Limited also offers an optional Toyota Safety Sense package (see Safety section below) with a suite of active safety systems.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid gets a redesigned grille and front turn signal lamps, loses the Touring trim and gets a new base XLE Plus trim. A wireless smartphone charging system is now standard for the XLE Premium and Limited trims, and the Toyota Safety Sense package is available for the Limited trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a trunk-mounted battery pack. Combined, the two power units are good for 200 hp. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers power to the front wheels.

According to EPA estimates, the Avalon Hybrid returns 40 mpg in combined driving (40 city/39 highway). In Edmunds performance testing, an Avalon Hybrid Limited accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. This is about a second slower than the regular, V6-powered Avalon or most other conventional large sedans, but quite peppy for a hybrid sedan.

Its 200-horsepower gas-electric hybrid system gives the 2016 Avalon Hybrid just enough muscle.

Safety

Standard safety features include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The XLE Premium and Limited come with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Also standard on the Limited is Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification. The Limited's optional Toyota Safety Sense package includes a frontal pre-collision warning and mitigation system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, adaptive cruise control and auto high-beam control.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Avalon Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 132 feet, about 5 feet longer than average for the segment.

In government crash protection ratings, the 2016 Avalon Hybrid received four out of five stars for frontal crash and rollover protection. Previous model year Avalon Hybrids, built on the same platform, also received five out of five stars for overall crash performance and for side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the otherwise similar non-hybrid Avalon scored a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Avalon's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" by the IIHS for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Acceleration can best be described as adequate. The Avalon is a big car, so its 200-hp engine and electric motor have their hands full. The Avalon Hybrid is exceptionally quiet, however, though the CVT can cause the engine to drone during sustained acceleration.

This big sedan also feels respectably secure and sure-footed around turns. The brakes can feel grabby under light braking, but that's common for hybrids, and most owners should acclimate to them fairly quickly. In general, the Avalon Hybrid is just plain easy to drive. The ride quality is firmer than Avalons of old, though, so if you're coming out of an older model, make sure you give this new car a thorough test-drive.

Interior

The Avalon Hybrid's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The front seats are very comfortable and highly adjustable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. As you'd expect for this class of car, the Avalon's rear seats are quite roomy.

All Avalon Hybrids come standard with Toyota's Entune infotainment system, with swipe capability, a customizable 7-inch home screen, voice recognition training and cache radio that can rewind up to 20 minutes. The XLE Premium and Limited come standard with additional smartphone app integration and navigation.

Storage cubbies provide ample room for keys and wallets, and the center console is large. The front section of the center console acts as a convenient "eBin" with power cords passing through a sliding panel for cell phones (two 12-volt outlets for the Plus trim, one for the Premium and Limited trims) and auxiliary and USB connections. This area is also home to the Qi wireless charging system that's standard on the Premium and Limited trims. Toyota is among the first automakers to offer wireless charging for Qi-compatible cell phones. We like its convenience, but it doesn't charge very quickly. All trims also have an additional 12-volt outlet in the center console's regular storage compartment.

The Hybrid's trunk offers 14 cubic feet of space. That's less than typical large sedans, but still enough for most situations.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

5(84%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Ride and Great Mileage
RK,04/01/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I just bought the 2016 Avalon HYBRID Limited after trading in my aging 2006 BMW 750Li. So, I know what a great ride quality feels like and the Avalon HYBRID didn't disappoint :) Now, I have owned TOYOTA cars and SUVs all my life and in fact had couple of early model Avalon (late 1990s) and drove them for several years before trading them for upgrading to BMWs and LEXUSs. I found the 2016 version is top quality in engineering and e-suite options. Of course, I chose the LIMITED edition because of all the safety features such as the dynamic cruise control (which is amazing to watch at work) and Collision Prevention. My recommendation is to get the LIMITED version with the Toyota Safety Sense package. I have seen these options in much more expensive automobiles like BMW and LEXUS. I just got this car this week (2 days ago) but already can tell I am going to keep it for a long time and drive up and down the coast. Never did a cross-country run (to the west coast) and with the high mpg expected on this car (40 combined with some people reporting up to 46mpg at "saner" speeds), I might try that. Oh, I also want to mention the Fred Anderson Dealership in Raleigh where I bought the car. They are a class act! Love their cars and their Starbucks coffee!!
2016 Toyota Avalon hybrid Limited
seth leeds,07/20/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
A Lexus without the crooked-L and without spending over $50,000.00. So far, great! Ask me again in a few months for follow-up. Still has that brand new car smell. The controls can be confusing, but I'm an old guy (just over 65 if you have to know). My early-30's son and girlfriend love it too, but it definitely isn't a car they would actually buy (not cool nor powerful enough for them). Lots of neat stuff that we are still trying to figure out. Best we've ever bought, and the most expensive too. Beautiful and a hybrid! One road trip and 18 months of ownership still has me realizing that I made a smarter purchase with this full-sized, luxury hybrid. I could have spent more, but would I be as impressed? Still impressed with and happy with the Avalon after 30 months. The navigation system in the Avalon requires a yearly update (which is BS), and misses newer addresses, so we end up using WAZE (which is FREE and truly better and more accurate than Toyota's). Unfortunately, my Prius (2005) engine died. Really LOVED my Prius. Even in Phoenix' summer heat, still was getting 50+mpg. But the hybrid engine was too expensive >$3K to replace, so we donated it. Still, I miss her. Getting around 40mpg with the Avalon (so why would anyone buy a Prius V?). After 30,000 miles we started driving the Avalon more and she's proving herself to be a roadworthy car. Still pokey, but once moving easily keeps up with Phoenix traffic (i.e. 75+ miles/hr). We've averaged over 40 mpg since new, and with the A/C going constantly (Phoenix summers are brutal), we still get 38 - 41 mpg. Biggest complaint is with the navigation system. Dealer wanted $140 to "update" @ yr. So I use WASE from my phone when the Toyota system doesn't have an address. I would think Toyota's $40,000+ top-of-the-line car would have a current system, but alias, nope. Car's holding-up quite well after 3 yrs of Phoenix' summers. Would definitely consider buying another.
Everything I was hoping for...
jbmd,07/27/2016
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Was somewhat torn between a lightly used BMW or other similar "luxury" car vs something like a Prius since I do a lot of long, easy drives and, despite low gas prices, still want to get great gas mileage. However, when we saw our tiny local Toyota dealer had an Avalon XLE Premium Hybrid in the colors we liked online, we decided to check it out. My wife and I were blown away by this car - yes the BMW 328 AWD was more "fun" to drive, but this thing holds its own in Sport mode. We got a great deal just just over invoice and, with $2500 cash back, was not much more new than BMW with 30k miles and less features (and also requiring premium gas, a pet peeve of mine). In my first month of driving I have done over 2k miles and have been averaging 42 mpg - I did the calculations myself and the trip computer was spot on, since I don't always trust them.... Unlike one of the other reviews, I really like the black exterior and mixed tan/brown/black interior, a nice change from the all black or grey interiors I have had before. The car looks sharp and my buddies who have volvo and lexus find it sweet as well. Huge backseat compared to other cars, but doesn't look like a "boat". Only negatives thus far- the navigation is the worst I've used, but that wasn't a dealer breaker anyway. And for the interior, the shiny chrome gets fingerprints everywhere, but just a minor annoyance. Would recommend without reservation.
Better Than Expected!
David M.,06/10/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is out third hybrid from Toyota as first we had a Highlander Hybrid, a Prius, and now the Avalon Hybrid. I have been driving it for about three months and I am rather pleased to say the least! When we bought the Highlander, the mileage was rated higher than it should have been until the EPA lowered it shortly after our purchase as 27/24 was more realistic and obtainable. The Prius was tough to get to 50 mpg as we live in a hilly area in Michigan and between that and the weather the smaller power plant fought for mpg. The best was 54 mpg in Ohio and the worst was 42 in deep snow as the average was probably year around about 46.5. I stated all this as my expectations for the Avalon Hybrid needed to be realistic to be happy with the purchase. I am 6 tank fulls in and averaging approximately 38.5 mpg. Considering I do not baby it much driving and the hilly area, I am quite pleased. The ride is comfortable and quite as you are up to speed and don't know it half the time. As another reviewer stated, I know I will own this one for a long while as I drive almost 50 miles each way to work and visit a lot of family out of state. Oh, and yes as the other reviewer stated, get the limited model!
See all 19 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is priced between $23,998 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 42316 and42316 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 70111 and70111 miles.

