Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 17,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995$3,629 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB4JU062035
Stock: 5062035A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 34,714 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$3,246 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB7JU060926
Stock: B299475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 69,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,695$1,919 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB5JU063386
Stock: 63386AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,544
Don Ringler Chevrolet - Temple / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB5JU061332
Stock: T0-541XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited41,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,980$1,465 Below Market
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB0JU062291
Stock: QP5589
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 37,402 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,998$873 Below Market
CarMax Hartford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hartford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EBXJU062332
Stock: 19428839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998$545 Below Market
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EBXJU061746
Stock: 18921452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,997
Morrie's Golden Valley Cadillac - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB6JU062229
Stock: 3R14238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited41,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,980
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB3JU060311
Stock: P50162
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,515 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,935
Plaza Lexus - Creve Coeur / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB2JU064172
Stock: JU064172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 29,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EBXJU062525
Stock: 19285424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,988
West Broad Honda - Richmond / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB2JU062406
Stock: 1207661A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 7,097 miles
$27,950
New Rochelle Toyota - New Rochelle / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB9JU063763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988$701 Below Market
Subaru of Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB7JU064104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,043 miles
$25,998
CarMax Brooklyn Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB8JU062331
Stock: 19256674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,900
Seminole Ford - Seminole / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB3JU063158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,990
Suntrup Ford Westport - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB1JU061022
Stock: T20203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998
Sonia's Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB3JU063421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
