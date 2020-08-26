Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia

LIMITED..NAVI / GPS..Ventilated & Heated LEATHER SEATS..SUNROOF / MOONROOF..BACKUP CAMERA..JBL AUDIO..Smart Key System with Push Button Start ..Qi-Compatible Wireless Phone Charging..2 KEYS..NON SMOKER..LOCAL TRADE..CLEAN CARFAX REPORT..1 ONE OWNER..Toyota Safety Sense..Pre-Collision Sys w/Ped. Detection, Ln Departure Alert w/Steering Assist, Auto High Beams & Dyn Radar Cruise Control ..Blind Spot Monitor/Rr Cross-Traff Alert

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1EB0JU062291

Stock: QP5589

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-28-2020