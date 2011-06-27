Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,859
|$20,439
|$22,176
|Clean
|$18,237
|$19,776
|$21,421
|Average
|$16,994
|$18,452
|$19,909
|Rough
|$15,751
|$17,127
|$18,398
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,880
|$20,079
|$21,432
|Clean
|$18,258
|$19,429
|$20,702
|Average
|$17,013
|$18,127
|$19,241
|Rough
|$15,769
|$16,826
|$17,780
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,546
|$22,044
|$23,712
|Clean
|$19,869
|$21,330
|$22,903
|Average
|$18,514
|$19,901
|$21,287
|Rough
|$17,160
|$18,472
|$19,671