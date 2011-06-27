Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Great Ride and Great Mileage RK , 04/01/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I just bought the 2016 Avalon HYBRID Limited after trading in my aging 2006 BMW 750Li. So, I know what a great ride quality feels like and the Avalon HYBRID didn't disappoint :) Now, I have owned TOYOTA cars and SUVs all my life and in fact had couple of early model Avalon (late 1990s) and drove them for several years before trading them for upgrading to BMWs and LEXUSs. I found the 2016 version is top quality in engineering and e-suite options. Of course, I chose the LIMITED edition because of all the safety features such as the dynamic cruise control (which is amazing to watch at work) and Collision Prevention. My recommendation is to get the LIMITED version with the Toyota Safety Sense package. I have seen these options in much more expensive automobiles like BMW and LEXUS. I just got this car this week (2 days ago) but already can tell I am going to keep it for a long time and drive up and down the coast. Never did a cross-country run (to the west coast) and with the high mpg expected on this car (40 combined with some people reporting up to 46mpg at "saner" speeds), I might try that. Oh, I also want to mention the Fred Anderson Dealership in Raleigh where I bought the car. They are a class act! Love their cars and their Starbucks coffee!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Toyota Avalon hybrid Limited seth leeds , 07/20/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful A Lexus without the crooked-L and without spending over $50,000.00. So far, great! Ask me again in a few months for follow-up. Still has that brand new car smell. The controls can be confusing, but I'm an old guy (just over 65 if you have to know). My early-30's son and girlfriend love it too, but it definitely isn't a car they would actually buy (not cool nor powerful enough for them). Lots of neat stuff that we are still trying to figure out. Best we've ever bought, and the most expensive too. Beautiful and a hybrid! One road trip and 18 months of ownership still has me realizing that I made a smarter purchase with this full-sized, luxury hybrid. I could have spent more, but would I be as impressed? Still impressed with and happy with the Avalon after 30 months. The navigation system in the Avalon requires a yearly update (which is BS), and misses newer addresses, so we end up using WAZE (which is FREE and truly better and more accurate than Toyota's). Unfortunately, my Prius (2005) engine died. Really LOVED my Prius. Even in Phoenix' summer heat, still was getting 50+mpg. But the hybrid engine was too expensive >$3K to replace, so we donated it. Still, I miss her. Getting around 40mpg with the Avalon (so why would anyone buy a Prius V?). After 30,000 miles we started driving the Avalon more and she's proving herself to be a roadworthy car. Still pokey, but once moving easily keeps up with Phoenix traffic (i.e. 75+ miles/hr). We've averaged over 40 mpg since new, and with the A/C going constantly (Phoenix summers are brutal), we still get 38 - 41 mpg. Biggest complaint is with the navigation system. Dealer wanted $140 to "update" @ yr. So I use WASE from my phone when the Toyota system doesn't have an address. I would think Toyota's $40,000+ top-of-the-line car would have a current system, but alias, nope. Car's holding-up quite well after 3 yrs of Phoenix' summers. Would definitely consider buying another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Everything I was hoping for... jbmd , 07/27/2016 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Was somewhat torn between a lightly used BMW or other similar "luxury" car vs something like a Prius since I do a lot of long, easy drives and, despite low gas prices, still want to get great gas mileage. However, when we saw our tiny local Toyota dealer had an Avalon XLE Premium Hybrid in the colors we liked online, we decided to check it out. My wife and I were blown away by this car - yes the BMW 328 AWD was more "fun" to drive, but this thing holds its own in Sport mode. We got a great deal just just over invoice and, with $2500 cash back, was not much more new than BMW with 30k miles and less features (and also requiring premium gas, a pet peeve of mine). In my first month of driving I have done over 2k miles and have been averaging 42 mpg - I did the calculations myself and the trip computer was spot on, since I don't always trust them.... Unlike one of the other reviews, I really like the black exterior and mixed tan/brown/black interior, a nice change from the all black or grey interiors I have had before. The car looks sharp and my buddies who have volvo and lexus find it sweet as well. Huge backseat compared to other cars, but doesn't look like a "boat". Only negatives thus far- the navigation is the worst I've used, but that wasn't a dealer breaker anyway. And for the interior, the shiny chrome gets fingerprints everywhere, but just a minor annoyance. Would recommend without reservation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better Than Expected! David M. , 06/10/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is out third hybrid from Toyota as first we had a Highlander Hybrid, a Prius, and now the Avalon Hybrid. I have been driving it for about three months and I am rather pleased to say the least! When we bought the Highlander, the mileage was rated higher than it should have been until the EPA lowered it shortly after our purchase as 27/24 was more realistic and obtainable. The Prius was tough to get to 50 mpg as we live in a hilly area in Michigan and between that and the weather the smaller power plant fought for mpg. The best was 54 mpg in Ohio and the worst was 42 in deep snow as the average was probably year around about 46.5. I stated all this as my expectations for the Avalon Hybrid needed to be realistic to be happy with the purchase. I am 6 tank fulls in and averaging approximately 38.5 mpg. Considering I do not baby it much driving and the hilly area, I am quite pleased. The ride is comfortable and quite as you are up to speed and don't know it half the time. As another reviewer stated, I know I will own this one for a long while as I drive almost 50 miles each way to work and visit a lot of family out of state. Oh, and yes as the other reviewer stated, get the limited model! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse