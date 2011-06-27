Close

AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Premium Leather Seat Trim Sizzling Crimson Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Avalon Hybrid treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited. This Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. The interior of this Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. Strengths of this model include Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1EB5DU014208

Stock: DU014208

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020