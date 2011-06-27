Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $14,839Great Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited62,741 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited's pristine good looks were combined with the Toyota high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Avalon Hybrid will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. This model sets itself apart with Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB7DU012363
Stock: DU012363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $13,995Great Deal | $1,460 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium70,465 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
2 Manny's Auto Sales - Union City / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB2DU014974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,600Great Deal | $588 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring107,144 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. Strengths of this model include Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB1DU010835
Stock: 010835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,998Good Deal | $1,088 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited96,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Premium Leather Seat Trim Sizzling Crimson Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Avalon Hybrid treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited. This Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. The interior of this Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. Strengths of this model include Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB5DU014208
Stock: DU014208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$16,399Good Deal | $1,007 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited52,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Technology Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Carpeted Floor & Cargo Mat Set Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Classic Silver Metallic Light Gray; Premium Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is proudly offered by AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this ToyotaAvalon Hybrid Limited cannot be beat. This Toyota Avalon Hybrid's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota Avalon Hybrid. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Toyota Avalon Hybrid, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. This model sets itself apart with Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB4DU001143
Stock: DU001143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $16,918Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited37,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Carpeted Floor & Cargo Mat Set Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Almond; Premium Leather Seat Trim Cypress Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota South Austin. This Toyota includes: CARPETED FLOORCYPRESS PEARL*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Toyota Avalon Hybrid.This 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid:The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality.This model sets itself apart with Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB3DU003126
Stock: DU003126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$15,477Fair Deal | $380 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited83,152 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tameron Honda Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14297 miles below market average! Leather, Local trade, Bluetooth / Handsfree, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, USB / Aux Ports, 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V. 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid FWD E-CVT Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V This vehicle has been fully inspected by our factory trained technicians and comes with our exclusive Platinum Protection Plan. Buying an used vehicle can be scary. Not anymore!..... When buying from Tameron Honda Gadsden, you can have the confidence and peace of mind you deserve! 40/39 City/Highway MPG If it's not a new Honda you're looking for, you're still in exactly the right place at Tameron Honda Gadsden. We have a large inventory of stellar used pre-owned vehicles from all makes and manufacturers. To earn a spot on our lot, these used cars, trucks, SUVs, sports couples, hybrids and minivans must be in excellent condition before we resell them. You'll get even more reassurance when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Honda just know it must pass 182 multi-point inspection by factory-trained technicians who use only genuine Honda parts or replacement -- and you'll also get a fantastic warranty to prove how much Honda stands behind these vehicles. No matter which pre-owned vehicle you choose at Tameron Honda Gadsden, you'll find them at exceptional prices. Call us or visit www.tameronhondagadsden.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EBXDU008291
Stock: 400818A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- New Listing$17,561Good Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited34,157 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited. Well-known by many, the Avalon Hybrid has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Toyota Avalon Hybrid. You can tell this 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 34,157mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. This model sets itself apart with Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB8DU009830
Stock: DU009830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $12,750Good Deal | $776 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited125,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 4dr ***limited hybrid*** features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blizzard Pearl with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Toyota is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Android Auto, Daytime Running Lights, Navigation System, OnStar, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB3DU013428
Stock: 20404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $16,990Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium48,593 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB3DU009380
Stock: 2000648356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $14,994Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring87,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
2013 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID XLE TOURING!! 2.5 LITER 4 CYLINDER ENGINE!! ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! BLIND SPOT MONITORING!! POWER SUNROOF!! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS!! 17 INCH ALUMINUM WHEELS!! ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL!! 9 PREMIUM SPEAKERS!! SIRIUSXM RADIO!! DUAL-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL!! POWER LOCKS!! POWER WINDOWS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB8DU004062
Stock: D5391A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $14,994Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring105,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
HYBRID, HYBRID, HYBRID! This 2-OWNER, full sized Hybrid Luxury Sedan just arrived at Royal South Toyota! 17 SERVICE RECORDS, many from right here at Royal South Toyota's Service Department. The previous owner split his time between FLORIDA and INDIANA, meaning this Avalon didn't see Indiana winters, snow, or road salt. It lived that SUNSHINE STATE life! *** Isn't it time you got rid of that old heap and got behind the wheel of this credible Sedan!!! Great MPG: 39 MPG Hwy.. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! You win!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger, Stability control...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Sunroof, CVT Transmission, Climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 2 drivers, 156 hp horsepower, 2.5 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Power seats, Heated seats, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 39 and EPA city (mpg): 40, Exterior Parking Camera - Rear camera only, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Clock - In-dash, Interior air filtration, Rear bench seats, Transmission hill holder, Trip computer...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB9DU009013
Stock: 305456A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $14,995Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited89,582 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NJ Auto Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB8DU004403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Fair Deal | $255 below market
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited131,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid LIMTED Key Features**Navigation System**Back-Up Hybrid**Sunroof**Keyless Go**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth****iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere. We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB0DU017730
Stock: AU02820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $16,290Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited83,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
"Certified. Gray Limited FWD E-CVT Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EBXDU009649
Stock: 007157A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$15,259
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring65,230 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entune, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Blind Spot Monitor & Cross Traffic Warning, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, HV XLS Grade Package, Memory Driver Seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio w/Navigation & Entune, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 7" Multi-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Wide Angle Fog Lamp Front Fog and Driving Lamp, 1 OWNER, Accident Free Carfax History, Great Service History, USB PORT, Power Seats, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Sunroof / Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entune, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Moulin Rouge Mica 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring 4D Sedan 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V FWD40/39 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB8DU009763
Stock: C20518A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $15,990
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium86,597 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB9DU010422
Stock: 2000640288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $9,995
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring247,181 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
High Rated Auto Company - Abingdon / Maryland
---------------COMING SOON--------------
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1EB4DU018573
Stock: 11419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.