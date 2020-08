Close

Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited's pristine good looks were combined with the Toyota high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Avalon Hybrid will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: The Avalon is the most expensive sedan sold by Toyota, starting at just under $31,000. With plenty of interior space and a nice, powerful V6 engine in base trim, the Avalon represents a pretty good value for buyers looking at entry level luxury cars. The interior is nicely put together and Toyota has a nearly unmatched reputation for reliability and build quality. This model sets itself apart with Roomy comfort, luxurious, and optional hybrid drivetrain We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1EB7DU012363

Stock: DU012363

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020