2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- The Toyota Avalon Hybrid has been fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
- Lots of standard advanced safety features
- Efficient hybrid powertrain with little sacrifice
- Upscale cabin is quiet and roomy
- Comfortable ride quality
- No Android Auto integration
- Sunroof limits front headroom
SUVs have been dominating the market recently to that point that Ford recently announced it was going to largely give up on making sedans. But there is one area where the traditional four-door holds an advantage: hybrid efficiency. The latest hybrid sedans are posting truly impressive fuel economy, and a great example is the fully redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.
The Avalon Hybrid debuts alongside the conventionally powered Avalon and is estimated by the EPA to return up to 44 mpg in combined driving. That's almost 70 percent better than the gasoline-only Avalon, yet the Hybrid costs only about $1,000 more. With what you'll save on gas, you could very well recoup that added cost in just over a year and continue to reap the rewards thereafter. From behind the wheel, the Hybrid's power deficit isn't as much of a penalty as the numbers suggest, making it our pick in the Avalon lineup.
The 2019 Avalon Hybrid won't force sacrifices elsewhere either. The hybrid batteries are mounted under the rear seats, maintaining the same trunk capacity as the conventional Avalon while keeping the flat-folding rear seatbacks for greater versatility. Both offer high levels of comfort and plenty of features and blur the line between Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand.
If you're in the market for a large sedan, the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid should be among your top picks whether or not you're looking for a hybrid.
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models
The all-new 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but we consider it more of a full-size sedan. It is available in XLE, Limited and XSE trims. Power is derived from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is supported by two electric motors. The combined output of 215 horsepower is channeled through a continuously variable automatic transmission to drive the front wheels.
Standard features for the base XLE include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
On the technology front, the XLE comes with Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota's Safety Connect communications, a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Toyota's Entune infotainment system with smartphone-based navigation, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio.
Also included is Toyota's Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features (forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control) as well as a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Limited trim adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior lighting, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wood interior trim, ambient interior lighting, a wireless charging pad, a built-in navigation system and a 14-speaker premium JBL audio system.
The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with 18-inch wheels, piano black exterior treatments, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, paddle shifters, aluminum pedal covers, aluminum interior trim and microsuede seat inserts.
Some of features on the Limited are available on the other trims as options. An Advanced Safety package with a surround-view parking camera system and rear parking sensors with automatic braking is optional on the Limited.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just updated from a 2009 Limited to the hybrid limited w/ safety package, this is an amazing vehicle and a pleasure to drive. For low profile tires it rides well, but not like my older Avalon. And a bit more noise from the engine reving and tires but okay and the sound system is like home theatre. But what really sets this apart from my old car is the technology to make driving as safe as it can be these days. The hud display on the window is my new friend, the dynamic cruise works great and hope not to test the front and rear emergency braking. Time will tell how reliable all this tech will be but I’m loving it right now. The only issue is the height of the car, which makes getting in and out more awkward and have hit my head a couple times. Other issue is interior windows get a hazy film after several days when new. Hope it disappears like my sore neck from having to use my eyes as blindside and backup cameras on my previous Avalon.
With only 2000 mi on the new Avalon, I have a fuel problem!!! I can’t get gas in the fuel tank, sounds crazy but when you are hundreds of mi from home and low on gas it’s a BIG problem! When I try to fill the car today the fill tube filled up to the cap very quickly (seconds), then it burped a bunch of gas out of the fill tube. the vent line then started to bubble with more fuel in my face. No matter what speed I tried to add gas the problem persisted. It took 30 mins to add 3 gals of fuel so that we could get back home.. 3 gals got us a little above 1/2 tank.. love the car but would like to be able to add a little gas once in a while when i’m Getting a little low.
I love this car the more I drive it. At first it felt a little too big compared to my 2012 Camry Hybrid, when I bought the Limited Hybrid in July 2018, but I’m over that. The Avalon handles beautifully on winding, hilly interstates and I love and now trust the safety features like dynamic cruise and 360 degree cameras. The Lane Departure Assistence, however is very inconsistent. The collision avoidance has stopped at least three fender-benders in parking lots. Gas mileage has dropped (as is typical for current battery technology in cold weather) from a high of 43.6 mpg all-around, down to 41.3. I admit, I drive fast and not as economically as I could. One serious issue however, I found a puddle of gas under the car one morning (the tank hadn’t just been filled). I re-tightened the cap and the drip seemed to stop. Taking it back to the dealer they checked the entire fuel system and all fifteen internal computers but couldn’t find any leaks/error codes. Also I now have a faint yellow line from the filler door down to the wheel well where gas apparently ate through the Blizzard Pearl clear coat. Interior-wise the JBL sound system is simply the best I’ve ever experienced in any car. As an audio engineer, I find the bass amazingly present without over powering or masking the highs — and this is with the system set to factory defaults. The tweeters directly behind the front seats enhance the surround effect without sounding artificially compressed or otherwise processed. The only annoyance is on several occasions the navigation/entertainment touch screen has locked up. Only restarting the car fully restores it. I assume this is simply a software flaw that will be patched when enough other owners complain — as with Toyota adding Android Auto support. Finally, beware parking curbs with this Avalon. The bumper is particularly low in the front. UPDATE 1 year later: All of the above positive driving experience remains true. However, still no Android Auto support. The above fuel leak turned out to be a factory recall issue for a defective gas filler tube and cap. The dealer replaced both at no charge and I've not experienced any leaks since. They also repainted the rear quarter panel so the yellow drip stripe is gone. Then, my Bluetooth mic stopped working and it turned out the issue was not the mic, but actually the entire Telematics unit which the dealer replaced at no charge -- which also resolved the above NAV/entertainment screen lockups. Finally, I had noticed a new creaking sound in the steering wheel when making left turns. (How's that for specific?) After much diagnosis and experimental repairs, the issue was determined to be a damaged bearing in the steering column, which again, the dealer replaced at no charge. I still love the car, chalking all these repair issues up to my ignoring the axiom that one should never purchase the first model year of any car after a redesign. The good news is I've gotten to be friends and appreciate the honest professionalism of Andrew Bartlett, service manager at Toyota of Murfreesboro. He's become the willing equivalent of a 12-step program sponsor. He gave me his cell number and I can call him any time!
When technology and comfort come together, you have a really great vehicle to drive. Fitting a car to drivers 6-1 and 5-3 is not easy, but the number of memorized adjustments that the Avalon Limited’s front seats, wheel, lumbar support, and mirrors have, make it easy. I would prefer another inch or so of headroom under the sunroof as having only an inch and a half feels a bit tight. The perforated leather upholstery with air blown through it on a warm afternoon is great to cool any hot spots that different sized drivers can develop. The seats heat up rapidly in cold weather too. On the highway this car is a dream. Following the advice I received on my test drive, I set the adaptive cruise control on 75 and glide down the highway. If traffic slows or stops, so does the car, and then it accelerates right back up to 75. When traffic is light the car gets 43mpg at a steady 75 and in heavier traffic it gets a rather amazing 47mpg. Around Southern California the hybrid gets an average of 46mpg. Considering its size this is amazing. Having had two conventional gas powered Avalons and a Lexus ES, this 2019 Limited Hybrid is the best of the bunch. It is longer, lower, and wider than my prior highway cruisers; however, the built-in safety equipment has spared me from any parking lot close calls. Gotta love the birds-eye 360 degree view camera display. Along with heads-up display projected onto the windshield, it’s more like the cockpit of a plane than a highway cruiser. You don’t have to look around the cabin to check on the status of any of the car’s main systems or settings as well as the posted speed limit or the next turn on the GPS. Technology wise it is amazing, but the tech does come at a price. There are over 1,000 pages of manuals that come with the car. After half a year, I have made it through about 700 pages. Although my car came with Apple Car Play, I was told that there will be a free download of Android Auto when it is available. In the meantime, any good cell phone working with the built-in Entune Premium system works quite well if you read the Entune manual. There is much more to many of the Entune systems than what you are presented with on the two main screens, driver and center console. Only items I would change would be equipping the 18" chrome wheels with a good set of Michelins and giving the front seats a bit more headroom. After driving this car for ten months, I don't notice the low headroom like I did initially and have to rate the driver comfort as excellent. UPDATE AT 18 MONTHS AND 20K MILES - The car continues to be my favorite having had two previous Avalons and a Lexus ES, but two future problems have appeard. First I discovered that the factory installed maps are a May 2018 version and can only be updated by the dealer. As the car is in warranty, I will have this done at the 2 year service, but with all of the electronics and internet connectivity something as basic as maps should automatically update through the data link in the car. Like most hybrids the mileage has dropped 2 mpg with use but that was expected and will likely continue to drop as the traction battery slowly wears out. With all of the safety features, I have yet to hit or scrape anything. However the car does go into emergency stop mode as I squeeze it into my garage parking place that has a storage rack right in front of the car. Overall I give the car a 95% but suggest that the manufacturer fix the map issue and extend the warranty on the traction battery.
|XLE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,650
|MPG
|43 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$39,150
|MPG
|43 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$42,950
|MPG
|43 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Our experts' favorite Avalon Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure with Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers the car back if no action is taken.
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- Indicates how close the rear bumper may be to objects and applies the brakes automatically if a collision is imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Buick LaCrosse
The EPA estimates the Avalon Hybrid will achieve 43 mpg in combined driving. The more affordable LaCrosse Hybrid, on the other hand, is estimated at a disappointing 29 mpg combined. Since fuel economy is paramount in hybrid vehicles, this could be a deal-breaker for shoppers. The Buick also suffers with a less usable trunk and underwhelming performance.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity
You can get a Honda Clarity in three different flavors: full electric, hydrogen fuel cell (if you're in California) and plug-in hybrid. The EV-only model has a very limiting 89-mile range, which makes the plug-in hybrid the best Clarity to take on the Avalon Hybrid. Unlike the Avalon, the Clarity can travel up to 48 miles under electric-only propulsion, which could make fuel stops a rarity if your commute allows.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Lexus ES 300h
The Lexus ES 300h is comparable in price to the Avalon Hybrid, but it's estimated by the EPA to return 3 mpg less in combined driving. You will get more luxury features, but the Lexus infotainment system is even worse than the Avalon's, and Apple CarPlay is not available either.
Is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid:
Is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,650.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,650
- XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,150
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,950
What are the different models of Toyota Avalon Hybrid?
The fully redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but it competes on level ground with other full-size sedans. It is available in XLE, Limited and XSE trims. Unlike the conventionally powered Avalon, this Hybrid is not offered in the top Touring trim. Powering it is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is supported by two electric motors. The combined output of 215 horsepower is channeled through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to drive the front wheels.
Standard feature highlights for the base XLE include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota's Safety Connect emergency telematics, a rearview camera, Toyota's Entune infotainment system, a smartphone-based navigation system and Apple CarPlay. You also get Toyota's Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features — forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control — as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Limited trim adds 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior lighting, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wood interior trim, a wireless charging pad, a built-in navigation system and a premium JBL audio system. A surround-view monitor and rear parking sensors with automatic braking are optional.
The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with 18-inch wheels, piano black exterior treatments, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, paddle shifters, aluminum pedal covers, aluminum interior trim, and synthetic leather upholstery with faux suede inserts.
In terms of price, the Avalon Hybrid is a bit more expensive than the Buick LaCrosse Hybrid, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and the Lexus ES 300h. The new Avalon is more luxurious than previous versions, and it returns excellent fuel economy figures for the class. If you're looking for a roomy hybrid sedan, the 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid deserves your attention. Check out all of the tools and resources on Edmunds to see how it will fit into your life.
The 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,102.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,836.
