Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

I just bought the 2016 Avalon HYBRID Limited after trading in my aging 2006 BMW 750Li. So, I know what a great ride quality feels like and the Avalon HYBRID didn't disappoint :) Now, I have owned TOYOTA cars and SUVs all my life and in fact had couple of early model Avalon (late 1990s) and drove them for several years before trading them for upgrading to BMWs and LEXUSs. I found the 2016 version is top quality in engineering and e-suite options. Of course, I chose the LIMITED edition because of all the safety features such as the dynamic cruise control (which is amazing to watch at work) and Collision Prevention. My recommendation is to get the LIMITED version with the Toyota Safety Sense package. I have seen these options in much more expensive automobiles like BMW and LEXUS. I just got this car this week (2 days ago) but already can tell I am going to keep it for a long time and drive up and down the coast. Never did a cross-country run (to the west coast) and with the high mpg expected on this car (40 combined with some people reporting up to 46mpg at "saner" speeds), I might try that. Oh, I also want to mention the Fred Anderson Dealership in Raleigh where I bought the car. They are a class act! Love their cars and their Starbucks coffee!!

