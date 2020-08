Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Mungenast Alton Toyota - Alton / Illinois

Clean CARFAX. Certified. TOYOTA CERTIFIED***7 YR/100K WARRANTY***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, SUNROOF, 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Radio: Entune Audio Plus AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Playback. Creme Brulee Mica 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus FWD E-CVT Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle DOHC 16V Recent Arrival! 40/39 City/Highway MPG Toyota Certified Used Hybrids Details: * 174 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Warranty Deductible: $50 Your pre-owned purchase includes a coupon booklet valued at over $2000 that includes discounts on service, detailing and more on ALL New and Used vehicles. Award winning Toyota Dealership!!! Ask about the Mungenast Difference...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1EB0GU053096

Stock: XD8992P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes