Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 70,111 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$2,276 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus61,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,225$2,570 Below Market
- 29,584 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,595$1,929 Below Market
- 23,093 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,895$1,801 Below Market
- 64,500 miles
$19,692$1,549 Below Market
- 57,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,764$2,337 Below Market
- 57,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,412$2,060 Below Market
- 26,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,798$247 Below Market
- 59,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,823$572 Below Market
- 16,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
- 41,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995$665 Below Market
- 22,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,687
- 80,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,990$1,110 Below Market
- 65,223 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,761$1,203 Below Market
- 41,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,850$970 Below Market
- 69,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,450$1,426 Below Market
- 27,227 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,000
- 53,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,988
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.819 Reviews
Report abuse
RK,04/01/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I just bought the 2016 Avalon HYBRID Limited after trading in my aging 2006 BMW 750Li. So, I know what a great ride quality feels like and the Avalon HYBRID didn't disappoint :) Now, I have owned TOYOTA cars and SUVs all my life and in fact had couple of early model Avalon (late 1990s) and drove them for several years before trading them for upgrading to BMWs and LEXUSs. I found the 2016 version is top quality in engineering and e-suite options. Of course, I chose the LIMITED edition because of all the safety features such as the dynamic cruise control (which is amazing to watch at work) and Collision Prevention. My recommendation is to get the LIMITED version with the Toyota Safety Sense package. I have seen these options in much more expensive automobiles like BMW and LEXUS. I just got this car this week (2 days ago) but already can tell I am going to keep it for a long time and drive up and down the coast. Never did a cross-country run (to the west coast) and with the high mpg expected on this car (40 combined with some people reporting up to 46mpg at "saner" speeds), I might try that. Oh, I also want to mention the Fred Anderson Dealership in Raleigh where I bought the car. They are a class act! Love their cars and their Starbucks coffee!!
