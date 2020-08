Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California

2017 Toyota Avalon. Hybrid XLE Premium* ONE OWNER, NAVIGATION, MOON ROOF, DUAL POWER SEATS, LEATHER This Toyota includes: PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Floor Mats 50 STATE EMISSIONS SPECIAL COLOR XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE Seat Memory Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2017 Toyota Avalon. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium. More information about the 2017 Toyota Avalon: With the current Avalon, Toyota worked to modernize its personality, remaking it from a model that was comfort-oriented and conservative to one that feels like other modern luxury sedans, with a more sophisticated, well-detailed look and feel. These updates included much-improved handling, some noteworthy in-cabin technology and a fuel-efficient Avalon Hybrid model. The resulting Avalon is a standout, and when compared against comfort-oriented mainstream large sedans or even against luxury-brand models, the Avalon has a competitive look, feel and feature set. Plus, the Avalon Hybrid's smooth hybrid powertrain and its 40-mpg city rating make it a package that's hard to beat. Interesting features of this model are active-safety features, quiet, spacious interior, Smooth powertrains, 40-mpg hybrid model, excellent ride and handling, and stunning touchscreen-style dash controls At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1EB4HU058657

Stock: HU058657

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-23-2020