  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional fuel economy for a large sedan
  • upscale and quiet interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk.
  • Brakes can feel grabby during light braking efforts
  • cumbersome setup process for Entune.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$12,995 - $18,672
Used Avalon Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its upscale styling, welcoming cabin and impressive full economy, the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid earns our respect as a top choice for a fuel-sipping full-size sedan.

Vehicle overview

As the established leader of the hybrid car movement, Toyota saw fit to expand this gas-saving technology to its popular full-size sedan, the Avalon. As such, the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid offers excellent fuel economy for a large sedan combined with all the amenities and style of the standard Avalon, which was redesigned just last year.

Accordingly, the Avalon Hybrid has the same sharp, sweeping look that might have you mistaking it for a European luxury sedan. Inside, the handsome, roomy cabin boasts high-quality materials and all the latest luxury and convenience features. Underneath it all is a well-sorted suspension that provides surefooted handling along with a comfy ride.

The heart of the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is the same powertrain found in the Camry Hybrid: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. It pumps out a respectable 200 horsepower combined. More importantly, it allows this big sedan to earn an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 40 mpg. Factor in the 17-gallon gas tank and you're looking at a theoretical range of nearly 700 miles between fill-ups.

The Avalon Hybrid also happens to be pretty much in a class by itself, as no non-premium brand automakers currently offer full hybrid systems in their large sedans. A mild-hybrid version of the 2014 Buick LaCrosse is available, but its fuel economy and overall driving demeanor can't match the Avalon's. If you don't need quite as much room, you might consider a midsize alternative, such as the Ford Fusion Hybrid (or its cousin, the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid), the Honda Accord Hybrid or Toyota's Camry Hybrid.

All the midsizers are a little smaller inside than the Avalon, though they do boast even higher fuel economy (except the Camry). And don't discount 2014 Volkswagen's Passat TDI (diesel) as another, less costly alternative with lower mechanical complexity. It earns 34 mpg combined and up to 40 mpg on the highway. Overall, though, the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid's excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling and accommodating cabin make for a pretty impressive package.

2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models

The 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a five-passenger sedan offered in XLE Premium, XLE Touring and Limited trim levels.

The XLE Premium comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, a four-way power front passenger seat and heated front seats. Electronic features include keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The XLE Touring adds foglights, driver seat and side mirror memory functions, a navigation system and Toyota's Entune smartphone app integration system.

The Limited includes the above and adds xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, upgraded leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rear power sunshade, hard-drive based navigation, a 7-inch touchscreen display and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Some of the upper trims' features are available as options for the lower trims, while the Limited also offers the available Technology package which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control and a forward collision warning system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Avalon is essentially unchanged other than minor adjustments to standard feature content.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a trunk-mounted battery pack. Combined, the two power units are good for 200 hp. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers power to the front wheels.

According to EPA estimates, the Avalon Hybrid returns 40 mpg combined (40 mpg city/39 mpg highway). In Edmunds performance testing, an Avalon Hybrid Limited accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. This is about a second slower than the regular Avalon or most other conventional large sedans, but average for a hybrid sedan.

Safety

Standard safety features include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side-curtain airbags and front knee-airbags. The Limited comes with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts (optional on the Touring). Also standard on the Limited is Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes roadside assistance, stolen-vehicle location and automatic collision-notification. The Limited's optional Technology package includes a frontal pre-collision warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Avalon Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 132 feet -- about 5 feet longer than average for the segment.

In government crash tests, the Avalon Hybrid received a rating of five stars out of five for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the otherwise similar non-hybrid Avalon scored a rating of "Good" -- the highest possible -- in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Avalon's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Your first thought when driving the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid might be one of mild surprise, as the big sedan feels more responsive and surefooted than previous Toyota Avalons. The steering is somewhat slow, but still feels reassuringly precise during typical driving maneuvers. Overall, the Avalon Hybrid just feels easy to drive. The one significant gripe we have is that the brakes can feel grabby under light braking until you acclimate to them.

The hybrid model's 200-horsepower rating isn't a whole lot for a big car like this, but for the most part, acceleration is perfectly adequate. The Avalon Hybrid is also exceptionally quiet, equaling the hushed demeanor of a large luxury sedan while cruising at highway speeds.

Interior

The Avalon Hybrid's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The front seats are very comfortable and highly adjustable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. As you'd expect for this class of car, the Avalon's rear seats are quite roomy.

The Touring and Limited come standard with Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services and apps that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic and sports and stock information. Getting started with Entune is a hassle, since you have to install an app on your phone, register for an account, and you always need an active data connection to use it. In addition, the car has to be parked to access many of Entune's apps (many of which you probably already have installed on your smartphone). Finally, the touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch.

Storage compartments provide ample room for drinks and personal effects. The lower section of the center console provides a convenient "eBin" with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cell phones and auxiliary and USB connections. A large center armrest provides more storage space and additional connectivity and charging for cell phones. The trunk offers 14 cubic feet of space, which is less than the regular Avalon but still more than what's available from the typical midsize hybrid sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

5(53%)
4(25%)
3(18%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
rob260,03/09/2014
I've had the 2014 Avalon XLE Touring Hybrid for about three weeks now. I'm really enjoying the vehicle so far. The fuel efficiency has been as advertised for the first 1000 miles. I've done a mixture of highway and city driving and have been averaging just below 39 mpg according to infotainment system. This vehicle fit my needs perfectly. I needed a daily driver that was really fuel efficient but had the space I needed to haul kids and sports equipment on the weekends. Check and check for this Avalon. It's pretty impressive to have a large sedan get this fuel efficiency and provide a large trunk and rear passenger space. The hybrid option was a no brainer for me.
Nice step-up
skipjack47,04/24/2014
After driving a Camry Hybrid for almost 4 years, I find the move to the Avalon Hybrid a nice step-up. The Camry was a very good, very reliable car for me and I got good value on the trade-in. The Avalon is more luxurious, and has a smoother ride, and slightly better fuel economy. I am finding that with the car not quite broken in yet, my Avalon is getting very close to the EPA mileage estimates. I do not understand the comment about "grabby" brakes. Contrary to the test review, I have found Toyota has done a good job of integrating regenerative braking with normal braking. The new Avalon has improved on this aspect of performance.
Incredible value
Scott Campbell,08/03/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I'm too obsessed with value to buy new when there are so many great-quality used cars out there traded in by the perfectionists who have to have new, or perfect, or both. I gave a test drive to a barely-used 2014 loaded ES 300h and a similarly almost-new 2014 Avalon Limited Hybrid, loaded with the technology package, the Qi wireless charger, and a few other goodies. While I love the look and the ride of both sedans, I almost went for the Lexus but in the end chose the Avalon. Why? Two basic reasons: 1) The cars I drove were virtually identical, but $5,000 more for the Japanese-built version (with identical basic engineering) just didn't make add up to $5,000 more in value, 2) I preferred the ease of use in the Avalon's touchscreen interface to the point and click operation of the Lexus. While I might acclimate to the joystick, my shotgun passengers might not. I don't love the stock tires on the Avalon (Bridgestone Turanza; they grip fine but seem to transmit excessive road noise) but a new set of tires can easily remedy that. After 2,000 miles of use, including an 800 mile road trip, I am completely in love with the car's ability to provide a quiet, very comfortable, composed ride with sure handling and minimal sound intrusion into the cabin, and it has delivered an astounding 41.4 mpg according to the car's computer (yes, yes, I know from previous experience that Toyota tunes them about 2 mpg high . . . nevertheless, even 39 mpg is unreal for a car with this curb weight). The Toyota Entune interaction with my iPhone, Bluetooth and such apps as Pandora are all relatively easy to learn . . . and I am my fifties, not my twenties. I also find the capacitive controls for the climate control and other systems easy to use and not a nuisance as others have noted. It isn't perfect: 1) despite the paint protection film, the car only has 14,000 miles and the paint has a few small but deep road wounds down to the bare metal that I need to have addressed; 2) you can't input a new address to the nav system while the car is in gear --maybe with voice command i could do so?), and 3) road noise is minimal, but not coffin-quiet. But hey, come one . . . I didn't pay 60 grand for an LS 460, I bought a used Toyota. For my money, I think I got one hell of a value--very satisfied customer here.
Deficiencies - annoying
tedtnj,04/05/2014
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Update: NAV system is a misnomer in my opinion. There have been no software updates since the software was launched in 2013. Roads change, but Toyota has no updates, thus accuracy is absent. Basically, I have a map that shows others generally where we are. My new TOMTOM GO600 is my "real" NAV system. Gas mileage is good -- north of 34 mpg overall. Adaptive speed control is super. My Parkway Toyota service center (really the staff) is a delight. = = = = = = NAV system is primitive compared to my five year old TomTom. Theres no 3D, there are no traffic light cameras and there is no display of current speed limits. Programming the NAV is tedious. In seven years the NAV system has moved ahead one year in its development [see below]. Further, the NAV system voice even at the lowest level #1 is much too loud; and there is no way to lower the volume, save disabling all sound. It is far louder than my 2007 Toyota Avalon Limited at sound level #1. There is a plastic chrome bezel around the instrument cluster. When sun hits the bezel, it is most distracting. Dealer team says thats the way it isUgly situation.
See all 28 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is priced between $14,495 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 118615 and118615 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 113757 and113757 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring is priced between $18,672 and$18,672 with odometer readings between 49836 and49836 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 Avalon Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,995 and mileage as low as 49836 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,627.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,268.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,238.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,138.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles