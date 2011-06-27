  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is quiet and upscale, with roomy seating front and rear
  • Returns exceptional fuel economy for a large sedan
  • Trunk is among the largest among full-size hybrid sedans
  • Infotainment system lacks operational smoothness
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$25,480 - $26,988
Used Avalon Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Avalon Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

With a sunroof, heated seats, leather upholstery, and a comprehensive list of other convenience and safety features, the 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus offers exceptional bang for the buck. For a base model, it's very nicely equipped. You can get features such as wireless smartphone charging, driver-seat memory settings and a nicer sound system by moving up to the XLE Premium, but we think the XLE Plus offers plenty to satisfy most buyers seeking excellent fuel economy from a comfortable large sedan.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Most of today's big family sedans offer roomy interiors, plenty of standard features and large trunks. But none offer the fuel efficiency of the 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. That's because the Avalon Hybrid uses a four-cylinder engine and electric motor combination to achieve 40 mpg in combined driving, according to EPA estimates. That's not quite as much compared to what you can get from Toyota's Prius or Honda Accord Hybrid, but it's nonetheless impressive given the Avalon Hybrid's size and its substantial offering of useful features. No other large sedan or hybrid crossover today can match it.

But beyond its fuel efficiency, the Avalon Hybrid is simply an excellent large sedan. Its cushioned ride and hushed cabin make it equally suited to commutes and road trips, and its roomy interior offers plenty of room for five passengers to spread out. And with standard features that include a sunroof, leather upholstery and heated seats, even the base trim level Avalon Hybrid comes well stocked. Opting up to the Limited trim brings near Lexus-like appointments and luxury. As a five-passenger, full-size sedan that achieves exceptional fuel economy, the Avalon Hybrid stands alone.

2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models

The 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is available in three trim levels: XLE Plus, XLE Premium and Limited. All Avalons have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor fed by a trunk-mounted battery pack. Combined, the engine and electric motor generate 200 horsepower, sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, a power rear window sunshade, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, voice controls, and an eight-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio and a USB input.

The base Avalon also comes with driver aids that include automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection), automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane departure warning and intervention.

The XLE Premium offers upgrades that include foglights, driver-seat memory settings, a wireless smartphone charging tray, and the Entune Premium Audio system, which bundles navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, smartphone app integration, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Limited includes the features listed above along with xenon headlights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Safety Connect emergency notification and roadside assistance services, and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid (2.5L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD) as well as a 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited (3.5-liter V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Avalon Hybrid has received some revisions, including a redesigned front end, the latest generation of the Entune infotainment system, and the inclusion of standard driver assistance features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Avalon Hybrid.

Driving

It's adequately powerful and secure around turns. The Avalon Hybrid will meet the needs of its owners.

Acceleration

3.0
The Avalon Hybrid needs 7.7 seconds to hit 60 mph. A regular Avalon with a V6 is quicker, but the hybrid is suitably powerful for everyday driving.

Braking

As is usually the case with hybrids, the Avalon's brake pedal requires some getting used to. Most drivers will adjust to its unusual response. Stopping distances are adequate.

Steering

Steering weight in the Avalon is light in nearly every situation, but it isn't lacking accuracy. Very easy to drive.

Handling

The Avalon can feel a bit floaty when you drive over a few bumps in a road, and a tight on-ramp or winding mountain road can expose a nose-heavy feel. Given the expectations of a big hybrid sedan, however, the Avalon is certainly satisfactory.

Drivability

4.0
With the exception of its brake response, the Avalon is exceptionally easy to drive. It's as user-friendly as it should be, so much so you'll forget you're driving a hybrid.

Comfort

If spending long stints in the driver's seat is your style, you'll enjoy the Avalon Hybrid. It delivers a comfortable highway ride as long as the road surface is in reasonable shape. The lush front seats, a quiet cabin and strong air-conditioning also make traveling long distances a breeze.

Seat comfort

Toyota does this well. The Avalon's driver seat is both amply adjustable and long-haul pleasant. But the rear seats are flatter and have less give. They're not as comfortable as the fronts on long drives.

Ride comfort

This is the plush, cloudlike ride that interstate drivers long for. It's softly sprung. Bumpy roads can overwhelm the suspension, though, and the Avalon can get a bit too floaty.

Noise & vibration

One of the quietest cars we've tested in recent memory. Road, wind and tire noise is virtually nonexistent.

Interior

The Avalon Hybrid's interior is clean, uncluttered and attractive in its design and use of materials. Its roomy interior gives passengers ample space to stretch and move around, and it's generally easy to get in and out of. But we wish the mirrors were bigger and the steering wheel telescoped more.

Ease of use

Most primary controls and secondary switches are well-marked. But the steering wheel blocks the view of the volume knob and some crucial buttons to the left of the touchscreen. These buttons are touch-sensitive, but they offer no tactile feedback so you must look to see where your fingers are going.

Getting in/getting out

The wide door openings, ample space and comfortable seat height make for easy ingress and egress for front and rear passengers.

Driving position

The seats have a good deal of adjustment and can accommodate both sit-up and more reclined drivers. But some taller drivers may have a hard time finding the ideal driving position, not because of the seats but because the telescopic steering mechanism has a limited range of extension.

Roominess

This car provides ample space for a long road trip, front and rear. Everyone enjoys great leg- and headroom and elbow room. The only potential drawback we can see is slightly limited toe room in the rear seat if the corresponding front seat is set to its lowest height.

Visibility

We observed no significant visibility shortcomings while driving the Avalon. Rear-quarter visibility is adequate. Parking sensors are optional.

Quality

Toyota's efforts to move the Avalon upscale are obvious. Panel gaps and interior assembly were good on our test car.

Utility

A large car deserves a large trunk, and the Avalon Hybrid has one. Even with a battery pack consuming some trunk space, the cargo area is still a useful 14 cubic feet. The fixed (non-folding) rear seat limits utility, but it does offer a pass-through for long, narrow items.

Small-item storage

3.0
The front door pockets are small and can't hold bottles. The center console has a moderately large cargo box with a removable second-level tray. A retractable Qi charging platform sits in front of the shifter. The rear seats have even smaller door pockets, with cupholders in the fold-down armrest.

Cargo space

At 14 cubic feet, trunk space is very good, especially for a car with batteries consuming some of its cargo volume.

Child safety seat accommodation

LATCH anchors are easy to grasp but difficult to engage due to the seat material that surrounds it. Upper LATCH points are easy to access. Generous rear kneeroom means you don't have to scoot the front seats up much when installing a bulky rear-facing seat.

Technology

It comes standard with advanced driver aids, has built-in navigation, and the Bluetooth interface works quite well. But the Avalon may not be on your list if you're smartphone-savvy. The Entune interface is clumsy, it lacks CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, and there's no LTE tethering.

Audio & navigation

The JBL audio system is effective at pop vocals, but with a mildly muted midbass area you may find yourself raising the volume on rock, jazz and classical. Navigation maps are built in and don't require a paired phone. The lack of direct access to maps is a minus; you have to hit "Home" first.

Smartphone integration

Phone connectivity is excellent and quick. The Bluetooth system works great, and if you have a modern phone, you can even search individual albums and playlists. There's also a USB and auxiliary-in jack up front underneath the Qi induction charger.

Driver aids

It comes standard with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, but the latter does not function below about 30 mph. Passive equipment includes lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a relatively low-resolution, rear-facing camera.

Voice control

Toyota's voice control is adequate so long as you understand its syntax and follow it accordingly. Voice control works for using navigation and the radio and passing voice commands to your smartphone. You can also call up certain apps and weather information.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

5(46%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Dave M,04/12/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Fuel economy is superb for a car with this size and comfort at 40 mpg.
Almost worth the price!
Tom,05/27/2018
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If your looking for a very comfortable riding and handling car this is the one for you! Not happy with the navigation system in this model, also not impressed with the collison avoidence system when not in cruise contrl.
A great luxurious large car
Hello,06/22/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car has met above my expectation. I don't even know where to begin with this review because the car offers so much that I don't think I can even listed them all here. I knew this car has a lot to offer such as a heated/ventilation for the both front and back seats, user friendly navigation system, 11 JBL premium speakers (I love them). This car is very safe on the road too, just check out consumer's report crash rating tests. You will pay a super low insurance premium too, just ask your insurance agent. The bottom line is, if you are looking for a large near luxury and a very safe car for your family that cost just around $40,000 this is the winner.
The best car that never stopped
vahideinifar@comcast.net,04/09/2018
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased a 2018 Hybrid one and got a lot of incentives. Low and behold in a rainy morning on a steep hill in the NW a rookie driver in front of me slammed on her brakes, and though I saw everything, I could not stop the car. Auto sensor did not work, nor did the brakes. To make the matters worse, all Air Bags deployed at 15 miles per hour resulting in totaling the car.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Avalon Hybrid models:

Toyota Safety Sense
Standard on the Avalon, Safety Sense includes a forward collision warning system, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Toyota Safety Connect
Available only on Limited trims, Safety Connect adds roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Paired with rear cross-traffic alert and standard on XLE Premium and above, this feature warns you of hidden objects in your blind spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is priced between $25,480 and$26,988 with odometer readings between 41307 and42009 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Avalon Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,480 and mileage as low as 41307 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,677.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,590.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,001.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,328.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Avalon Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles