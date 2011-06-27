2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior is quiet and upscale, with roomy seating front and rear
- Returns exceptional fuel economy for a large sedan
- Trunk is among the largest among full-size hybrid sedans
- Infotainment system lacks operational smoothness
Which Avalon Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Most of today's big family sedans offer roomy interiors, plenty of standard features and large trunks. But none offer the fuel efficiency of the 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid. That's because the Avalon Hybrid uses a four-cylinder engine and electric motor combination to achieve 40 mpg in combined driving, according to EPA estimates. That's not quite as much compared to what you can get from Toyota's Prius or Honda Accord Hybrid, but it's nonetheless impressive given the Avalon Hybrid's size and its substantial offering of useful features. No other large sedan or hybrid crossover today can match it.
But beyond its fuel efficiency, the Avalon Hybrid is simply an excellent large sedan. Its cushioned ride and hushed cabin make it equally suited to commutes and road trips, and its roomy interior offers plenty of room for five passengers to spread out. And with standard features that include a sunroof, leather upholstery and heated seats, even the base trim level Avalon Hybrid comes well stocked. Opting up to the Limited trim brings near Lexus-like appointments and luxury. As a five-passenger, full-size sedan that achieves exceptional fuel economy, the Avalon Hybrid stands alone.
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models
The 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is available in three trim levels: XLE Plus, XLE Premium and Limited. All Avalons have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor fed by a trunk-mounted battery pack. Combined, the engine and electric motor generate 200 horsepower, sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, a power rear window sunshade, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, voice controls, and an eight-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio and a USB input.
The base Avalon also comes with driver aids that include automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection), automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane departure warning and intervention.
The XLE Premium offers upgrades that include foglights, driver-seat memory settings, a wireless smartphone charging tray, and the Entune Premium Audio system, which bundles navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, smartphone app integration, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The Limited includes the features listed above along with xenon headlights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Safety Connect emergency notification and roadside assistance services, and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid (2.5L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD) as well as a 2017 Toyota Avalon Limited (3.5-liter V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Avalon Hybrid has received some revisions, including a redesigned front end, the latest generation of the Entune infotainment system, and the inclusion of standard driver assistance features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Avalon Hybrid.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Avalon Hybrid models:
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Standard on the Avalon, Safety Sense includes a forward collision warning system, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
- Toyota Safety Connect
- Available only on Limited trims, Safety Connect adds roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Paired with rear cross-traffic alert and standard on XLE Premium and above, this feature warns you of hidden objects in your blind spot.
