Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick LaCrosse Leather. This Buick has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground, in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet cost thousands less. Also featuring AM/FM/CD and advanced Bluetooth, 3.6L E85 V6 engine, and Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive. This Buick includes a back-up camera, front/rear parking sensors, push-button to start, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our LaCrosse is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GB5G35GF173991

Stock: 173991

Certified Pre-Owned: No

