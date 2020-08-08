Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
LaCrosse Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Black
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    41,987 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,798

    $3,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    35,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    $3,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    94,290 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $3,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    38,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,338

    $3,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    60,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,124

    $4,255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    certified

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    61,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,690

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    30,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,444

    $3,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group

    37,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,790

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in White
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    82,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    $2,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse

    21,860 miles

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    15,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,496

    $2,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Black
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    59,070 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,881

    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse in White
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse

    16,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,995

    $289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in White
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    32,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,998

    $1,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group

    28,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,460

    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse in Silver
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse

    52,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,920

    $1,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    36,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,982

    Details
  • 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Silver
    certified

    2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group

    62,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    $1,893 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LaCrosse

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2
A bold and beautiful car
carlos,07/11/2016
Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I rented this car for a week and I do not want to return it. The comfort is superb, and the ride is better than sex. It handles so easily and without any effort. The noise from outside is zero. I have discovered the joy of driving again. I could drive this car straight to Alaska because it beckons me to do it. I wish if my wife was so easy. Life is just too short not to drive a Lacrosse. You will forever be in love. Thanks for making America Great Again!!!!!
