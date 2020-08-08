Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 41,987 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,798$3,067 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick LaCrosse Leather. This Buick has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground, in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet cost thousands less. Also featuring AM/FM/CD and advanced Bluetooth, 3.6L E85 V6 engine, and Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive. This Buick includes a back-up camera, front/rear parking sensors, push-button to start, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. Our LaCrosse is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G35GF173991
Stock: 173991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900$3,974 Below Market
Plaza Motor Company - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Buick LaCrosse 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive *Navigation, *Rear View Camera, *Heated Front Seats, *Leather, *Head Up Display, *Blind Spot Assist, *Lane Tracking, Bose Centerpoint Premium 11-Speaker Surround Sound. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 25041 miles below market average!To drive this star Call 888-593-1883 or stop by Plaza Motor Company | Mercedes Serving St Louis Creve Coeur MO | Mercedes Dealership Near Me | #1 Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Missouri For the Past 20 Years!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G34GF187736
Stock: GF187736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 94,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500$3,582 Below Market
Norseman Motors - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
This used 2016 Buick LaCrosse in Detroit Lakes, MN is luxury for less. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. It's a 6 cylinder Deep Garnet Metallic car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G39GF140251
Stock: 6424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 38,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,338$3,624 Below Market
Reichert Chevrolet Buick - Woodstock / Illinois
**GM CERTIFIED**, *NO ACCIDENTS, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Articulating Headlamps, Automatic temperature control, Bose Centerpoint Premium 11-Speaker Surround Sound, CD player, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Confidence Package # 1, Experience Buick Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Leather 1SL, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Oversized Power Moonroof, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18 10-Spoke Machine-Faced Aluminum, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Projector Headlamps.Certified. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside AssistanceCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 20405 miles below market average!Don't forget, Reichert Chevrolet Buick of Woodstock is the Home of Market Based Pricing! We shop the market, so you don't have to!You can feel confident in your decision to buy a Certified Pre-Owned
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G33GF186738
Stock: P2890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,124$4,255 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Articulating Headlamps, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Premium 11-Speaker Surround Sound, Brake assist, Buick Interior Protection Package (LPO), Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Mat, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Confidence Package # 1, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Experience Buick Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Lower Active Grille Shutters, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather 1SL, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Oversized Power Moonroof, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 10-Spoke Machine-Faced Aluminum, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Projector Headlamps.2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather GroupGraphite Gray Metallic3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G37GF252319
Stock: PRC36704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 61,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,690$2,211 Below Market
Colandrea Buick GMC - Newburgh / New York
Buick Certified, Extra Clean. WAS $16,990, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,800 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Chrome Wheels, MOONROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. OPTION PACKAGES: MOONROOF, POWER, OVERSIZED, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18" 10-spoke machine-faced aluminum wheels. (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes 2 USB ports and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone. (STD). New tires EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $16,990. Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, CarFax Vehicle History Report, 3-month trial of the OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package, $0 Deductible VISIT US TODAY: We are Family owned and operated. We have been in business for 42 years. Our location is convenient. We have a large New and Pre Owned inventory. Our staff can speak Spanish. Most importantly, we provide top notch customer service! Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G32GF209457
Stock: A3018
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 30,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,444$3,216 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G39GF205874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,790$1,039 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** NEW ARRIVAL ** , ** BUICK ** LACROSS **, ** PREMIUM **, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** NAVIGATION **, ** LEATHER **, **, ** LIMITED WARRANTY INCLUDED **, ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GF5G37GF203819
Stock: 55678A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 82,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900$2,380 Below Market
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2016 Buick LaCrosse 4dr 4dr Sedan Leather FWD features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G33GF108878
Stock: 3GF108878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 21,860 miles
$15,495
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2016 Buick LaCrosse 4dr 4dr Sedan FWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Quicksilver Metallic with a Ebony Partial Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Partial Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5G39GF157909
Stock: 157909FA71520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- 15,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,496$2,197 Below Market
Dixie Buick GMC - Fort Myers / Florida
NO DEALER FEE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX/ NO ACCIDENTS, BLUETOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 172 POINT FACTORY CERTIFIED INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive White Frost Tricoat Recent Arrival! Odometer is 24808 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG We have been serving the community since 1934! We have a well trained award winning sales and service team ready to make your experience a great one! Well stocked inventory of both New and quality Preowned Cars, Trucks and SUV's Certified Technicians in an up to date service facility We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.Ere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G35GF100507
Stock: U15759A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 59,070 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,881
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G34GF215602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995$289 Below Market
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
Base trim. ONLY 16,589 Miles! WAS $17,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Chrome Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio. Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18" 10-spoke machine-faced aluminum wheels. (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INTELLILINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO AND CD PLAYER includes 2 USB ports and Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone. (STD). Buick Base with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and LIGHT NEUTRAL/COCOA ACCENTS interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 304 HP at 6800 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $17,995. This LaCrosse is priced $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book. AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5G38GF270816
Stock: GF270816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 32,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,998$1,106 Below Market
CarMax Albany - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Albany / New York
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NY, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G30GF141692
Stock: 18731390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,460
Sunnyside Chevrolet - Elyria / Ohio
Reward yourself with the style, security, and sophistication of our Clean CarFax 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium I AWD Sedan in Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 306hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing commands. This All Wheel Drive has a flowing aerodynamic design has tight suspension and sure-footed confidence in any environment all while scoring near 27mpg. A sculptural masterpiece in motion, our LaCross Premium I is content-rich, featuring amenities such as a 110-volt power outlet, a sunroof, an auto-dimming mirror, and split-folding rear seatbacks. You'll enjoy world-class comfort with heated and ventilated 8-way power front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel while the 8-inch-diagonal full-color screen with drag-and-swipe gestures makes it easy to use the car's technology. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone integration, navigation, an 11 speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB interface and OnStar system with 4G LTE connectivity and available WiFi capability keep you connected and content. Safety is also paramount, emphasized by ABS, OnStar, and numerous airbags. Travel is first-class each time you enter LaCrosse! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The most trusted Chevy dealer in the Cleveland area 'Sunny will save you money' Call 440-328-8485
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GE5G3XGF182614
Stock: C3554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 52,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,920$1,579 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2016 Buick LaCrosse, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER SEAT. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GA5G33GF201838
Stock: F201838T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 36,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,982
Kendall Subaru - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Subaru is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather with 36,268mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Buick LaCrosse makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2016 Buick LaCrosse: The 2016 Buick LaCrosse has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground, in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet costs thousands less. Base models start at just about $31,000. Interesting features of this model are good value, powerful V6 engine available, Attractive styling, attractive, well-designed interior, and upscale ride and refinement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G34GF155286
Stock: S23543A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 62,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999$1,893 Below Market
Johnson Motor Sales - New Richmond / Wisconsin
Other features include: Backup Camera, BOSE Audio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, V6... ___This is a Johnson Motors Original! That means it was originally purchased, serviced and traded-in all at Johnson Motors. ___ Buick Certified Pre-Owned means that you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Bumper-to-Bumper limited warranty and a 2 year/24,000 mile Standard CPO Maintenance Plan, but also up to a 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 172-point inspection and reconditioning process, 24hr roadside assistance, and a complete vehicle history report. This vehicle comes with a powertrain limited factory warranty that ends 6/25/22 or 70,006. Price does not include sales tax, title, registration, or service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5G37GF158618
Stock: 706627
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick LaCrosse searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick LaCrosse
- 5(54%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(8%)
Related Buick LaCrosse info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Enclave Spartanburg SC
- Used Buick Cascada Murfreesboro TN
- Used Buick Cascada Kansas City MO
- Used Buick Envision Charleston SC
- Used Buick Verano Tyler TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Sioux Falls SD
- Used Buick Enclave Durham NC
- Used Buick Rendezvous Athens GA
- Used Buick Verano Bakersfield CA
- Used Buick Enclave Rockville MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2011 San Jose CA
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015 Bronx NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser