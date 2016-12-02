Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Recently test drove a used 2013 Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring, New 2015 Avalon Hybrid Limited & New 2016 Avalon Hybrid Limited. We purchased the 2015 Avalon Hybrid Limited with 0% financing for 60mos. & traded a 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited. I really noticed very little difference in the 2016 model in comfort & ride and the pricing on the 2015 we purchased was phenomenal - $34k before tax. Being a bit OCD & a heavy researcher/review reader before taking the plunge on a new vehicle it should be know that there are definitely some trade-offs with the Avalon. First off, the driver seat is much reviewed for being uncomfortable...especially on longer rides. On the Limited model, there is 10 way adjustability...I initially experienced this weird "I love the seat but can't fully get comfortable" feeling when first driving. But, after taking some time to really tweak the settings on the driver seat - I found my happy spot. The 2015 Avalon Hybrid drivers seat reminds me of some of my old BMW Sport Package seats. The seats aren't Cadillac plush, they're definitely more BMW "luxury/sport" seats. The ride isn't as soft as the old Cadillacs were but it's close. I can say it's a more sporty ride (you feel more road) but with a quiet cabin & Hybrid gas conservation. When you're on nice interstate or highway pavement - they can floats like a dream. On harsh roads, you will definitely get some feedback in the driving experience. Gas Mileage: Window sticker states 40/39. I am still trying to play with my driving & using the ECO setting to get these numbers. I love the fact a vehicle this big has better than average pickup, has 600+ mile range on a tank of gas and averages in the mid to high 30's in mpg's. Being that I am driving in the current winter cold of Chicago, I wonder how the Spring/Summer warmer weather will affect the gas mileage. Overall, I am still pleased with what I am seeing in gas mileage. Pricing: These cars definitely can be found for bargain basement pricing. Essentially a Lexus, minus a wood grained, heated steering wheel, etc. But for about $10k less coupled with Toyota reliability - this is the part for me that sold me. I can live with some minor annoyances for the fact most Toyota's will see 200k if maintained. The initial depreciation is steep on these cars if you pay sticker (but most can be picked up for under invoice if you shop a bit). Used 13-15 Avalon Hybrids tend to be priced in the $23-30k range used depending on mileage. Electronics/Entune/Navigation: THE BAD: Being that I own a 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited & 2013 Toyota Prius - I already knew the Toyota navigation system was garbage. Directions are just bad/wrong. The fact you can't do anything on the touch screen while moving is a huge annoyance. Directions themselves are garbage & what takes me 3 minutes to input a location (again, while completely stopped) on the Avalon Nav system I can simply open my Google Maps on my iPhone, speak my destination & have guidance up in 20 seconds. I don't understand how these car manufacturers are so far behind the curve on this. The Entune app is also awful! The functionality works 10% of the time. Lastly, I am experiencing issues with Bluetooth music skipping when streamed from my iPhone...I haven't fully investigated this yet but never had this issue in my Prius? THE GOOD: Lots of bells & whistles to play with and customize. The Audio is very crisp & clear on the 11 speaker JBL speakers on the Limited model. The Auto heat is perfect. Front & Rear Heated seats are great. Rear Sunshade is very nice for kids in the backseat. I love the blind spot detection, rain sensing wipers & HID headlights. Great night visibility. Small annoyances: Engine can be a bit sluggish/hesitant when driving between ECO/Power...like the engine can't quite make up it's mind. It's subtle but admittedly annoying. Radio setup/presets are confusing. Why give a driver the option to choose FM/AM/XM if presets for each don't change/come up? MPG: Hoping there's a little driving learning curve as Toyota numbers have always, in my experience, been as advertised. I'd like to see at least 37/38 going forward. But, again, this is a big sedan that moves well that I'm complaining about getting 36.5 currently...kind of an oxymoron as cars this size normally didn't ever approach these MPG numbers prior to the advent of the hybrid engine. Last, but not least, what I LOVE about the Avalon: The drive. Some hate it, but I think its sporty & refined. The gas mileage. The roominess, trunk space, all the little bells & whistles. Number 1 Love: The bang for the buck! I think this is a car that flies under the radar with most buyers. You don't see a ton on the road as the senior market who owned the Avalon's prior to the 2013 redesign apparently were put off by the new firmer ride. This amounts to a great buying opportunity for most who don't care about Audi, Mercedes, Lexus or Cadillac badging.

Read more