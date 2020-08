Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Global Auto Outlet we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. With only 66,640 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Global Auto Outlet, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Global Auto Outlet will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine is more than up to the task. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited. You will not find another Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Call us today at (301) 702-7214 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this car below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Takoma Park!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1EB1FU045670

Stock: 045670

Certified Pre-Owned: No