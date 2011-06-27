  1. Home
2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional fuel economy for a large sedan
  • upscale and quiet interior with roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk.
  • Ride quality might be too firm for traditional Avalon buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its upscale styling, welcoming cabin and impressive fuel economy, the 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid earns our respect as a top choice for buyers looking for a fuel-sipping full-size sedan.

Vehicle overview

The leader in the hybrid car segment, Toyota has a total of seven hybrids, ranging from the subcompact Prius C to the full-size Avalon. The Avalon Hybrid debuted in 2013 as part of the Avalon's redesign. It happens to be a leader in the large-sedan segment, too, as nothing else comes close to combining comfort, space and high fuel economy as well as the 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

The mechanical soul of the Avalon Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain. The same system used in the Camry, it features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine teamed with an electric motor to create a total of 200 horsepower. That power is plenty for everyday needs, but the fuel economy is more impressive. Its EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating is 40 mpg, which is thriftier than the compact Corolla's, and the 17-gallon fuel tank gives it a theoretical range of nearly 700 miles.

Like the standard Avalon, the Avalon Hybrid boasts an attractive look that you might mistake for a European luxury sedan. The interior continues the upscale theme with high-quality materials, plenty of space for passengers and plenty of features. Even a base Avalon comes with keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery and a power driver seat as standard. Moving up to the more expensive versions will get you tech-oriented features like adaptive cruise control and smartphone app integration through Toyota's latest version of its Entune system.

The Avalon Hybrid is pretty much a class of one, too. The only other large sedan to offer a hybrid system is the 2015 Buick LaCrosse. We like the LaCrosse in general, but its hybrid system is nowhere near as efficient as the Avalon's. Beyond that, you might check out midsize hybrids like the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid, 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid and Toyota's own Camry Hybrid if you want to save a bit of money (or look at the Avalon-based Lexus ES 300h if you want to spend more). But overall we find the Edmunds "B"rated 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid to be one impressive package.

2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid models

The 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in XLE Premium, XLE Touring and Limited trim levels.

The XLE Premium comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a power sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support) and a four-way power front passenger seat. Electronic features include keyless ignition and entry, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and Toyota's Entune Audio Plus setup that includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, voice controls and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The XLE Touring adds foglights, driver memory settings, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and Entune Premium Audio with Navigation and App Suite, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, nine speakers, a navigation system and smartphone app integration.

The Limited includes all the above plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rear power sunshade, ambient lighting, Toyota's Safety Connect system and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system. The Limited also offers an optional Technology package with adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, Qi wireless charging and a forward collision warning system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Toyota Avalon Hybrid gets minor upgrades. All models have the next generation of the brand's Entune infotainment system, while the XLE Touring model adds blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor that's fed by a trunk-mounted battery pack. Combined, the two power units are good for 200 hp. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers power to the front wheels.

According to EPA estimates, the Avalon Hybrid returns 40 mpg combined (40 city/39 highway). In Edmunds performance testing, an Avalon Hybrid Limited accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. This is about a second slower than the regular, V6-powered Avalon or most other conventional large sedans, but quite peppy for a hybrid sedan.

Safety

Standard safety features include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The XLE Touring and Limited come with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Also standard on the Limited is Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification. The Limited's optional Technology package includes a frontal pre-collision warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Avalon Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 132 feet -- about 5 feet longer than average for the segment.

In government crash tests, the Avalon Hybrid received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the otherwise similar non-hybrid Avalon scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Avalon's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid's 200 hp isn't a whole lot for a big car like this, but for the most part, acceleration is perfectly adequate. The Avalon Hybrid is also exceptionally quiet, though the CVT can cause the engine to drone during acceleration. Otherwise, the Avalon Hybrid is the equal of other hushed large luxury sedans.

This big sedan also feels respectably secure and sure-footed around turns. The brakes can feel grabby under light braking, but that's pretty common for hybrids, and most owners should acclimate to them fairly quickly. In general, the Avalon Hybrid is just plain easy to drive. The ride quality is firmer than Avalons of old, though, so if you're coming out of an older model, make sure you give this new car a thorough test-drive.

Interior

The Avalon Hybrid's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The front seats are very comfortable and highly adjustable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. As you'd expect for this class of car, the Avalon's rear seats are quite roomy.

All Avalons come standard with Toyota's Entune infotainment system, and the XLE Touring and Limited come standard with additional smartphone app integration and a larger screen. Toyota has also updated Entune for 2015, adding swipe capability, a customizable home screen, voice recognition training and cache radio that can rewind up to 20 minutes.

Storage cubbies provide ample room for drinks and personal effects, and the center console is large. The front section of the center console acts as a convenient "eBin" with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cell phones and auxiliary and USB connections. This area is also home to the available Qi wireless charging system. Toyota is among the first automakers to offer wireless charging for cell phones. We like its convenience, but it doesn't charge very quickly.

The Hybrid's trunk offers 14 cubic feet of space, which is less than the regular Avalon but still more than what's available from the typical midsize hybrid sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

5(47%)
4(33%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.1
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car for the Money despite some shortcomings.
Tom H,02/12/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Recently test drove a used 2013 Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring, New 2015 Avalon Hybrid Limited & New 2016 Avalon Hybrid Limited. We purchased the 2015 Avalon Hybrid Limited with 0% financing for 60mos. & traded a 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited. I really noticed very little difference in the 2016 model in comfort & ride and the pricing on the 2015 we purchased was phenomenal - $34k before tax. Being a bit OCD & a heavy researcher/review reader before taking the plunge on a new vehicle it should be know that there are definitely some trade-offs with the Avalon. First off, the driver seat is much reviewed for being uncomfortable...especially on longer rides. On the Limited model, there is 10 way adjustability...I initially experienced this weird "I love the seat but can't fully get comfortable" feeling when first driving. But, after taking some time to really tweak the settings on the driver seat - I found my happy spot. The 2015 Avalon Hybrid drivers seat reminds me of some of my old BMW Sport Package seats. The seats aren't Cadillac plush, they're definitely more BMW "luxury/sport" seats. The ride isn't as soft as the old Cadillacs were but it's close. I can say it's a more sporty ride (you feel more road) but with a quiet cabin & Hybrid gas conservation. When you're on nice interstate or highway pavement - they can floats like a dream. On harsh roads, you will definitely get some feedback in the driving experience. Gas Mileage: Window sticker states 40/39. I am still trying to play with my driving & using the ECO setting to get these numbers. I love the fact a vehicle this big has better than average pickup, has 600+ mile range on a tank of gas and averages in the mid to high 30's in mpg's. Being that I am driving in the current winter cold of Chicago, I wonder how the Spring/Summer warmer weather will affect the gas mileage. Overall, I am still pleased with what I am seeing in gas mileage. Pricing: These cars definitely can be found for bargain basement pricing. Essentially a Lexus, minus a wood grained, heated steering wheel, etc. But for about $10k less coupled with Toyota reliability - this is the part for me that sold me. I can live with some minor annoyances for the fact most Toyota's will see 200k if maintained. The initial depreciation is steep on these cars if you pay sticker (but most can be picked up for under invoice if you shop a bit). Used 13-15 Avalon Hybrids tend to be priced in the $23-30k range used depending on mileage. Electronics/Entune/Navigation: THE BAD: Being that I own a 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited & 2013 Toyota Prius - I already knew the Toyota navigation system was garbage. Directions are just bad/wrong. The fact you can't do anything on the touch screen while moving is a huge annoyance. Directions themselves are garbage & what takes me 3 minutes to input a location (again, while completely stopped) on the Avalon Nav system I can simply open my Google Maps on my iPhone, speak my destination & have guidance up in 20 seconds. I don't understand how these car manufacturers are so far behind the curve on this. The Entune app is also awful! The functionality works 10% of the time. Lastly, I am experiencing issues with Bluetooth music skipping when streamed from my iPhone...I haven't fully investigated this yet but never had this issue in my Prius? THE GOOD: Lots of bells & whistles to play with and customize. The Audio is very crisp & clear on the 11 speaker JBL speakers on the Limited model. The Auto heat is perfect. Front & Rear Heated seats are great. Rear Sunshade is very nice for kids in the backseat. I love the blind spot detection, rain sensing wipers & HID headlights. Great night visibility. Small annoyances: Engine can be a bit sluggish/hesitant when driving between ECO/Power...like the engine can't quite make up it's mind. It's subtle but admittedly annoying. Radio setup/presets are confusing. Why give a driver the option to choose FM/AM/XM if presets for each don't change/come up? MPG: Hoping there's a little driving learning curve as Toyota numbers have always, in my experience, been as advertised. I'd like to see at least 37/38 going forward. But, again, this is a big sedan that moves well that I'm complaining about getting 36.5 currently...kind of an oxymoron as cars this size normally didn't ever approach these MPG numbers prior to the advent of the hybrid engine. Last, but not least, what I LOVE about the Avalon: The drive. Some hate it, but I think its sporty & refined. The gas mileage. The roominess, trunk space, all the little bells & whistles. Number 1 Love: The bang for the buck! I think this is a car that flies under the radar with most buyers. You don't see a ton on the road as the senior market who owned the Avalon's prior to the 2013 redesign apparently were put off by the new firmer ride. This amounts to a great buying opportunity for most who don't care about Audi, Mercedes, Lexus or Cadillac badging.
Quiet and Upscale
Marvin Henberg,10/22/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2015 Avalon Hybid Limited has terrific styling and a quit comfortable ride. Got nearly 600 miles on the first tank of gas, yet the acceleration and power are impressive. Fit and finish are as fine as any car we tried. Only two months ownership, but we love the car so far. April 2017: We still love the car, but have had a problem with the locks and trunk opener--they have sometimes failed to engage and so we have had to leave the car unlocked and have had to open the trunk without the fob. By the time we get the car to the dealer, however, the difficulty has gone away (twice), and the dealer tells us they can't diagnose the problem unless it is an active issue. We also left the car in the garage for three weeks and came home to a dead starter battery. Fortunately, the starter battery is in the trunk, and I was able to jump start the car. When I told the dealer representative about the run-down battery, he shrugged and said, "Happens frequently with a hybrid. Get a trickle charger." After a little research, I found out that a trickle charger was the wrong suggestion. It can overcharge the battery and shorten its lifespan. A big deal, because replacement cost for the hybrid starter battery is $600! On advice of a friend who owed a car repair shop for many years, we purchased instead a Battery Minder, which has a sensor that cuts off charging when the battery is fully charged. It won't run down the battery. But for peace of mind we still have regularly to connect and unconnect the Battery Minder I'm disappointed that the dealership didn't 1) counsel us on the tendency for hybrid starter batteries to run down when not started for a period, and 2) gave us bad advice on how to cope. I'm also unhappy about the inability to diagnose the intermittent problem with locking the vehicle.
Impressed Overall, with some caveats
M. J.,02/11/2016
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Overall, I am very happy with my Avalon Hybrid Touring. It has an attractive exterior styling that I have not tired of. As a previous Avalon owner, I do not find the ride to be a problem. When I test-drove the vehicle, it did seem more firm, but now I don't even notice it. The interior styling and materials are top notch. People getting into the car often comment on how nice it is and ask whether it is actually a Toyota. Trunk space is certainly adequate. A feature which is new to me are the cross traffic alerts and blind spot monitoring. Both have already prevented accidents. Pulling out of a grocery store parking space with a large SUV on either side, the system alerted me to a truck which was moving too fast and not paying attention to cars pulling out of spots. Another time as I made a left turn, the system alerted me of a car to my right also turning, having not realized there were two left turn lanes. I will never buy another car without these features. Some of the descriptions about how it runs in all electric mode are misleading. "EV Mode" setting is worthless for two reasons. One, it rarely works. With the least bit of acceleration or speed, it will kick out of EV mode. Equally relevant, "Eco Mode" will use all electric when the speed, acceleration, and battery level are sufficient. The all electric mode can pull you up a decent hill if going slow enough, or travel at a speed of up to about 40 mph if on a flat road with steady speed. But in any event, there is only enough charge for about a mile before the battery depletes. The mileage figures are also a bit off. Since I living in a very hilly area and my trips are short, my city mileage is always worse than my highway. During the summer, my average mileage combined was around 40, with closer to 44 for highway driving. In the winter, my city driving is getting around 35-37 mpg. If the outside temperature warms up or I have been driving longer, I can see the mileage improve. The only thing I hate is the navigation system. It is confusing to operate, and the voice command system might as well be in another language. There is a function which allows you to "teach" the system to recognize your voice, but it didn't help. If you say "Find Florist," you can get anything from Fast Food to something bizarre like Hospitals.
Wolf in sheep's clothing
Jess Perlman,01/20/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I'm an auto broker, so I am always driving, seeing, studying new cars. I leased the Avalon Hybrid Ltd because it was the best lease value available in June 2015. I've had mostly BMW's over the past 15 years, but the past years I have leased a Prius, Camry Hybrid and now this Avalon Hybrid Ltd. All three cars were well-equipped, but my car has such luxuries as Blind-spot mirrors, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Power Rear Window Shade, Active Back-up Camera, Navigation and Toyota Entune. These last two are quite disappointing to say the least. If I drive in "economy" mode and carefully, I can get over 40 mpg, but typically average about 37 mpg. If I drive a little bit more aggressively, I still get 34-37 mpg. I would prefer a BMW, but to get one with the comfort and luxuries afforded by my car, I'd have to pay about a 75-100% lease payment. Also, I have not had one single person get into my car without asking if it was a Lexus or telling me how luxurious it is. Nice for the price.
See all 15 reviews of the 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Overview

The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring is priced between $15,909 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 53134 and82111 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is priced between $16,900 and$20,183 with odometer readings between 64480 and64480 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium is priced between $19,590 and$19,590 with odometer readings between 41379 and41379 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2015 Avalon Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,909 and mileage as low as 41379 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,526.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,856.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

