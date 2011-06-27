  1. Home
2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

MSRP range: $37,250 - $43,550
Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited Sedan Exterior
MSRP$38,275
Edmunds suggests you pay$37,872
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 8 Colors
  • 3 Trims
2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Lots of standard advanced safety features
  • Efficient hybrid powertrain with little sacrifice
  • Upscale cabin is quiet and roomy
  • Comfortable ride
  • Limited front and rear headroom
  • No significant changes
  • Final year of Avalon production
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$37,250
MPG & Fuel
43 City / 44 Hwy / 44 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Torque: N/A
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 195.9 in. / Height: 56.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.8 in.
Curb Weight: 3610 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.1 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.5%

FAQ

Is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Avalon Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Avalon Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Avalon Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg to 44 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Avalon Hybrid has 16.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Avalon Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid:

  • No significant changes
  • Final year of Avalon production
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Avalon Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Avalon Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Avalon Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Avalon Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,250.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $43,550
  • XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $40,600
  • XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $37,250
What are the different models of Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Toyota Avalon Hybrid, the next question is, which Avalon Hybrid model is right for you? Avalon Hybrid variants include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Avalon Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Toyota Avalon Hybrid models are available with a 2.5 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 215 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 2 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Avalon Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Avalon Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,275. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $403 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $403 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,872.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1.1% below the MSRP.

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,625. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $403 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $403 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,222.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,575. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $335 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $335 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,240.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.8% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Can't find a new 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,648.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
43 compined MPG,
43 city MPG/43 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
44 compined MPG,
43 city MPG/44 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
43 compined MPG,
43 city MPG/43 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG43
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger Volume118.3 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.0 in.
Length195.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.5 in.
Curb Weight3685 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

