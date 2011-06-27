Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,261
|$10,435
|$12,160
|Clean
|$6,749
|$9,686
|$11,279
|Average
|$5,725
|$8,190
|$9,518
|Rough
|$4,701
|$6,693
|$7,756
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,982
|$11,329
|$13,147
|Clean
|$7,419
|$10,516
|$12,195
|Average
|$6,293
|$8,892
|$10,291
|Rough
|$5,167
|$7,267
|$8,386
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,911
|$11,129
|$12,879
|Clean
|$7,353
|$10,331
|$11,946
|Average
|$6,237
|$8,735
|$10,081
|Rough
|$5,121
|$7,139
|$8,215
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,875
|$11,259
|$13,098
|Clean
|$7,320
|$10,451
|$12,150
|Average
|$6,209
|$8,836
|$10,252
|Rough
|$5,098
|$7,222
|$8,355
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,374
|$9,096
|$10,576
|Clean
|$5,924
|$8,444
|$9,810
|Average
|$5,025
|$7,139
|$8,278
|Rough
|$4,126
|$5,834
|$6,746
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,819
|$9,849
|$11,495
|Clean
|$6,339
|$9,142
|$10,662
|Average
|$5,377
|$7,730
|$8,997
|Rough
|$4,415
|$6,317
|$7,332
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,424
|$9,147
|$10,627
|Clean
|$5,971
|$8,491
|$9,858
|Average
|$5,065
|$7,179
|$8,318
|Rough
|$4,159
|$5,867
|$6,779
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,697
|$9,129
|$10,451
|Clean
|$6,225
|$8,474
|$9,694
|Average
|$5,280
|$7,165
|$8,180
|Rough
|$4,336
|$5,856
|$6,666
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,714
|$9,469
|$10,966
|Clean
|$6,241
|$8,790
|$10,172
|Average
|$5,294
|$7,432
|$8,583
|Rough
|$4,347
|$6,074
|$6,995
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,246
|$9,080
|$10,621
|Clean
|$5,805
|$8,429
|$9,851
|Average
|$4,924
|$7,127
|$8,313
|Rough
|$4,043
|$5,824
|$6,775
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,461
|$10,667
|$12,410
|Clean
|$6,934
|$9,902
|$11,511
|Average
|$5,882
|$8,372
|$9,714
|Rough
|$4,830
|$6,842
|$7,916
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,754
|$7,792
|$8,901
|Clean
|$5,348
|$7,233
|$8,257
|Average
|$4,536
|$6,116
|$6,967
|Rough
|$3,725
|$4,998
|$5,678