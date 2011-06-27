  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Toyota 4Runner Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,261$10,435$12,160
Clean$6,749$9,686$11,279
Average$5,725$8,190$9,518
Rough$4,701$6,693$7,756
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,982$11,329$13,147
Clean$7,419$10,516$12,195
Average$6,293$8,892$10,291
Rough$5,167$7,267$8,386
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,911$11,129$12,879
Clean$7,353$10,331$11,946
Average$6,237$8,735$10,081
Rough$5,121$7,139$8,215
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,875$11,259$13,098
Clean$7,320$10,451$12,150
Average$6,209$8,836$10,252
Rough$5,098$7,222$8,355
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,374$9,096$10,576
Clean$5,924$8,444$9,810
Average$5,025$7,139$8,278
Rough$4,126$5,834$6,746
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,819$9,849$11,495
Clean$6,339$9,142$10,662
Average$5,377$7,730$8,997
Rough$4,415$6,317$7,332
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,424$9,147$10,627
Clean$5,971$8,491$9,858
Average$5,065$7,179$8,318
Rough$4,159$5,867$6,779
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,697$9,129$10,451
Clean$6,225$8,474$9,694
Average$5,280$7,165$8,180
Rough$4,336$5,856$6,666
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,714$9,469$10,966
Clean$6,241$8,790$10,172
Average$5,294$7,432$8,583
Rough$4,347$6,074$6,995
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,246$9,080$10,621
Clean$5,805$8,429$9,851
Average$4,924$7,127$8,313
Rough$4,043$5,824$6,775
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,461$10,667$12,410
Clean$6,934$9,902$11,511
Average$5,882$8,372$9,714
Rough$4,830$6,842$7,916
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2007 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,754$7,792$8,901
Clean$5,348$7,233$8,257
Average$4,536$6,116$6,967
Rough$3,725$4,998$5,678
Sell my 2007 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,805 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,429 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,805 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,429 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,805 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,429 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $4,043 to $10,621, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.