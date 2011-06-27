Used 2007 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

4Runner 4Ever...this vehicle is bullet proof XombieGrip , 10/03/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Update: I now have 75k on my vehicle. So far no major issues. Only had to replace the battery beyond regular maintenance. I bought this vehicle in early 2015. It was 8 years old but you would never know it from the looks and handling. The shifting of gears is very smooth. The ride is little more harsh then standard SUV but it is still very comfortable. The vehicle is very reliable. I have added 8000 miles since purchase and have had no issues except the replacement of tires and one tire (TPMS) sensor which is normal for any vehicle of that age. On long drives the vehicle handles very well. For the summer, the family trip consisted of a 2 week sightseeing tour through 5 states...no problem whatsoever. We were able to load all our luggage and gear (including an inflatable paddle board) in the cargo area. The seats are comfortable and the layout of controls are easy to handle. On steep upgrades, the 4runner performed flawlessly and mine is only a V6. I averaged about 19 mpg as a daily driver but during the long trips it would hit to about 22 mpg. If you have kids, there is a cigarette lighter in the cargo area. I purchased a long cable adapter and my child could play his electronics, while I still had my front charger for my electronics. In addition, I am not a mechanic but this vehicle is very easy to work with. The vehicle is high enough off the ground that I was able to add a hitch without a jack. There is a reason you see so many old 4Runners on the streets. They are extremely reliable and there are so many forums and youtube videos on how to DIY fix any problems. Cons: The cupholders plain suck. BMW cupholders seem better then the 4runner. Also, the stock radio (non JBL) was horrendous. I had to replace it with a Pioneer HU. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This is my car. I've had it for more than 200,000mi. My 4runner has been a commuter, an off-roader (with my jeep friends) and a mobile home (on a 2 month road trip). I have only had three things go wrong. A lightbulb in the dash ($3), the passenger window switch ($10 to replace) and a drunk driver in a Cadillac ploughed into me ($17K). I just bought an additional car, and I honestly couldn't convince myself to buy anything other than a Toyota made in Japan. I researched this truck for over a year before finally landing mine. This generation of 4runner was only produced at two factories (Hino Motors and Tahara). Both of these are on the list of the best automobile factories of the world. This is important. Very important. This is a huge component of the trucks absolutely flawless reliability. I personally felt the truck needed aesthetic adjustment from the factory configuration. If you hadn't noticed, the nose looks lower than the tail. I think this design performs better in crash tests, but I installed a 3/2 level lift to make it look level and give it some presence. After that I gave it some Nitto TerraGrapplers and headed into the hills. This thing was incredible! I was able to climb icy roads, and I even pulled a few trucks out of ditches. I drove the truck up an icy mound and when I got out to look around, I ended up flat on my back. The truck hand climbed sloped terrain that was too slick for me to even stand on. The Sport Edition with the tube rails is by far the best looking version of the truck and I love the classy interior. I have friends that instantly purchased another one after totaling their first, and I will probably do the same should anything happen to mine. This part of the review is an update, because every few years, Edmunds sends out an e-mail asking me to update this review. I was driving today and it occurred to me. This truck has over 200,000 miles and zero rattles or squeaks. I've had cars that sound like you are going to lose a body panel after 60k miles, but not the 4runner. And my list of maintenance items that I wrote about above is still about the same. I replaced the rear window weather stripping ($40). I recently went through the maintain or purchase paradox... Put in the regular maintenance of tires, brakes and an oil change, or sell this and buy a newer 4runner. I couldn't let this go. It is more mechanically solid and reliable that I could hope for.

Really happy with my 2007, excellent handling, very smooth and quiet. Gas is not bad at all for a 4.0 truck.

Just purchased the Toyota 4Runner in place of a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and love it. Smooth ride like a sedan but has the room of a SUV. Gas mileage is good and love the style. Love the height of the vehicle, easy to get in and out with children.