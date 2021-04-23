What is the WRX?

One of the last remaining cars from the halcyon days of the sport compact car scene, Subaru's WRX still follows its original recipe of a punchy, turbocharged flat-four engine powering all four wheels. While fans of the aging WRX call it charming, old-school and full of personality, the rest of us call it a bit crude and in need of an update. Thankfully, Subaru's been working on a replacement for its iconic rally-bred sedan, and though we don't have a lot of specifics, we do have a decent idea of what to expect when it debuts later this year.

Subaru got our hopes up with its racy Performance STI concept from a few years ago, but, as the saying goes, reality is often disappointing. Spy shots reveal a WRX that looks pretty similar to the outgoing model, although we're sure everything below the relatively tame sheetmetal has been redesigned. What will be powering the WRX is still a bit of mystery. The prevailing opinion is a retuned version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine currently used in the Subaru Ascent SUV. But another school of thought looks to the Japanese market and its 1.8-liter turbocharged flat-four. Either way, the new engine will have to make more than the current model's 268 horsepower to make most people happy. Inside, the WRX is likely to benefit from the Legacy's recent redesign, inheriting its large tablet-like touchscreen and other interior refinements.