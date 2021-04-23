  1. Home
2022 Subaru WRX

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $30,000 (estimated)
2022 Subaru WRX
  • Fully redesigned
  • Large tablet-style infotainment screen
  • New turbocharged engine
  • Kicks off the fifth WRX generation
2022 Subaru WRX Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/23/2021
What is the WRX?

One of the last remaining cars from the halcyon days of the sport compact car scene, Subaru's WRX still follows its original recipe of a punchy, turbocharged flat-four engine powering all four wheels. While fans of the aging WRX call it charming, old-school and full of personality, the rest of us call it a bit crude and in need of an update. Thankfully, Subaru's been working on a replacement for its iconic rally-bred sedan, and though we don't have a lot of specifics, we do have a decent idea of what to expect when it debuts later this year.

Subaru got our hopes up with its racy Performance STI concept from a few years ago, but, as the saying goes, reality is often disappointing. Spy shots reveal a WRX that looks pretty similar to the outgoing model, although we're sure everything below the relatively tame sheetmetal has been redesigned. What will be powering the WRX is still a bit of mystery. The prevailing opinion is a retuned version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine currently used in the Subaru Ascent SUV. But another school of thought looks to the Japanese market and its 1.8-liter turbocharged flat-four. Either way, the new engine will have to make more than the current model's 268 horsepower to make most people happy. Inside, the WRX is likely to benefit from the Legacy's recent redesign, inheriting its large tablet-like touchscreen and other interior refinements.

EdmundsEdmunds says

It's been a long time coming, but Subaru's WRX is set to receive a thorough redesign to bring it up to speed with its sport compact rivals. The sheetmetal might not be as dramatic as we'd hoped, but a new interior and a more refined powertrain should be enough to keep the WRX in the game. If you're in the market for a WRX, you might want to consider waiting until the new model launches before making your move. Stick with Edmunds for all the upcoming news on the redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX.

