2021 Subaru WRX
Price Range
- $28,000-$45,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- A fully redesigned WRX riding on the Subaru Global Platform
- Significant bump in horsepower from a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
- Part of the fourth WRX generation to be introduced in 2021
What is the WRX?
The WRX is Subaru's high-performance compact sedan. It offers the practicality of a four-door sedan along with the utility of all-wheel drive and way more power than your average four-door Subie. Typically, the WRX is available in two performance levels: the standard WRX and the pumped-up STI.
While other Subaru models such as the Crosstrek, Forester and Impreza already ride on the Subaru Global Platform, the 2020 WRX didn't make the jump yet — we expect that will change for 2021. With the move to the new platform, the WRX will probably get an updated infotainment system, added driver aids and new interior touches. The platform is also slightly larger, meaning the WRX will get a longer wheelbase and a wider stance. And a bigger footprint will bring bigger power — likely in the form of Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (also known as the FA24).
Subaru's 2.4-liter engine already provides power for the Ascent and versions of the Legacy and Outback. In those applications, the 2.4-liter engine produces 260 horsepower, but in the WRX and WRX STI, it will likely make much more. With the current WRX putting out 268 hp and the STI producing 310 hp, we expect the next-generation models to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 to 350 hp. When you consider modern rivals like the Honda Civic Type R, the Hyundai Veloster and the Volkswagen Golf R, a 400-horsepower WRX would certainly have a leg up on the competition.
Edmunds says
The WRX is a fast, fun, practical option, especially if you need all-wheel-drive for winter weather — and the redesign coming for 2021 is likely to make it even faster and more capable. With such a big change in the offing, we'd certainly understand the temptation to hold off on buying a current-gen WRX. We don't expect full details on the next-gen WRX to be announced until late 2020.
Check back soon for more information on the WRX including photos, specs, and a complete look.
