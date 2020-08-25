Used 2016 Subaru WRX for Sale Near Me

880 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
WRX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 880 listings
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Premium

    90,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $5,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX

    86,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $3,920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Premium

    50,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,895

    $7,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Premium in Red
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Premium

    59,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,502

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX in White
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX

    75,911 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,797

    $4,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited

    49,697 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,998

    $2,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited

    36,219 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    $1,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Premium

    53,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,303

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Premium in White
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Premium

    50,149 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,787

    $2,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX

    34,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,895

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX in Silver
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX

    27,562 miles
    Fair Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Limited

    64,560 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX STI in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX STI

    18,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,900

    $2,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX

    66,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX

    42,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,100

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Limited

    25,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,895

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Limited

    39,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,000

    $3,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru WRX Premium in White
    used

    2016 Subaru WRX Premium

    25,886 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,450

    $710 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru WRX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 880 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru WRX
  4. Used 2016 Subaru WRX

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru WRX

Read recent reviews for the Subaru WRX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.544 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (7%)
The perfect daily driver
Xavier Rodriguez,08/20/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've owned this car for a few weeks now and Now onto the pros. The first thing would be the engine, it's amazing! You have plenty of power down low in the rev band so getting the car up to speed is very easy. Also, there is plenty of torque so if you want to pass someone on the highway in 6th gear you can easily once boost kicks in. 0-60 times very close to the STi because you can get the 60 mph in 2nd gear. If you're into modifying your car, the FA20DIT engine takes mods on very well. If you look online you can see people with Stage 2 WRX's making very similar power to Stage 2 STi's. ETS has over a 400 whp WRX with a stock block, fuel pump, and injectors (try that with the EJ257). The next pro is the AWD system which is amazing for all four seasons. You get the excellent traction you would expect out of a Subaru during the winter months but also get the excellent traction on the dry pavement as well. Once you know how to launch an AWD car properly, this thing takes off like a rocket ship with barely any wheel spin like a FWD/RWD car would have. The MPG is very good if you stay out of the turbo, you can easily get 30mpg+ just cruising on the highway. Subaru also definitely stepped up their game in terms of interior material quality. The interior has much more soft touch points than in previous iterations of the WRX. The Premium model comes with nice features such as fog lights, cold weather package (heated seats, side mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), and sunroof. Now onto the cons. I am not a huge fan of the stock 6-speed transmission. I didn't get the STi short throw shifter so I can't speak on that but the stock shifter has pretty long throws and it's very notchy. I've also sometimes had difficulty going from 2nd to 3rd gear when driving the car quickly. I've grinded the gear before as well as sometimes accidentally go into 5th gear. Subaru has never been known for having great transmissions, but I wished they made this one a bit better. Another con is the stock sound system which is absolute garbage! I didn't get the H/K upgrade or the Kicker upgrade so I can't speak on those, but the stock speakers are just horrible. Very quiet with no bass. Definitely something I plan on upgrading as soon as possible. Another thing I don't like is that stock center armrest, I wish it was a bit higher. There is an extension you can get as well as a JDM center armest option you can buy online, but I wish they made it a bit taller from the factory. If you can deal with these cons which aren't a huge deal, then this is the perfect daily driver for someone who likes to have a bit of fun on their commute to work and back. The car is quick, practical, safe and reliable which will be tough to beat. If you want to leave it stock, you'll have fun. If you want to modify it, you'll have even more fun! I look forward going to work each day because I know I get to drive this car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
WRX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru WRX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings