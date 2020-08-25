Used 2016 Subaru WRX for Sale Near Me
880 listings
- 90,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$5,436 Below Market
- 86,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,991$3,920 Below Market
- 50,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,895$7,132 Below Market
- 59,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,502$2,071 Below Market
- 75,911 miles
$17,797$4,341 Below Market
- 49,697 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,998$2,730 Below Market
- 36,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,995$1,633 Below Market
- 53,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,303$1,889 Below Market
- 50,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,787$2,207 Below Market
- 34,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,895
- 27,562 miles
$20,991
- 64,560 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998
- 18,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900$2,937 Below Market
- 66,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,900
- 42,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,100
- 25,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,895
- 39,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,000$3,304 Below Market
- 25,886 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,450$710 Below Market
I've owned this car for a few weeks now and Now onto the pros. The first thing would be the engine, it's amazing! You have plenty of power down low in the rev band so getting the car up to speed is very easy. Also, there is plenty of torque so if you want to pass someone on the highway in 6th gear you can easily once boost kicks in. 0-60 times very close to the STi because you can get the 60 mph in 2nd gear. If you're into modifying your car, the FA20DIT engine takes mods on very well. If you look online you can see people with Stage 2 WRX's making very similar power to Stage 2 STi's. ETS has over a 400 whp WRX with a stock block, fuel pump, and injectors (try that with the EJ257). The next pro is the AWD system which is amazing for all four seasons. You get the excellent traction you would expect out of a Subaru during the winter months but also get the excellent traction on the dry pavement as well. Once you know how to launch an AWD car properly, this thing takes off like a rocket ship with barely any wheel spin like a FWD/RWD car would have. The MPG is very good if you stay out of the turbo, you can easily get 30mpg+ just cruising on the highway. Subaru also definitely stepped up their game in terms of interior material quality. The interior has much more soft touch points than in previous iterations of the WRX. The Premium model comes with nice features such as fog lights, cold weather package (heated seats, side mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), and sunroof. Now onto the cons. I am not a huge fan of the stock 6-speed transmission. I didn't get the STi short throw shifter so I can't speak on that but the stock shifter has pretty long throws and it's very notchy. I've also sometimes had difficulty going from 2nd to 3rd gear when driving the car quickly. I've grinded the gear before as well as sometimes accidentally go into 5th gear. Subaru has never been known for having great transmissions, but I wished they made this one a bit better. Another con is the stock sound system which is absolute garbage! I didn't get the H/K upgrade or the Kicker upgrade so I can't speak on those, but the stock speakers are just horrible. Very quiet with no bass. Definitely something I plan on upgrading as soon as possible. Another thing I don't like is that stock center armrest, I wish it was a bit higher. There is an extension you can get as well as a JDM center armest option you can buy online, but I wish they made it a bit taller from the factory. If you can deal with these cons which aren't a huge deal, then this is the perfect daily driver for someone who likes to have a bit of fun on their commute to work and back. The car is quick, practical, safe and reliable which will be tough to beat. If you want to leave it stock, you'll have fun. If you want to modify it, you'll have even more fun! I look forward going to work each day because I know I get to drive this car.
