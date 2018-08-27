2019 Subaru WRX
What’s new
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- The WRX STI sees small revisions to its drivetrain, including a 5-hp bump
- Updated infotainment system
- Greater availability of advanced safety and driver aids
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- In both the WRX and WRX STI, acceleration is swift and among best-in-class
- Delivers superb handling and steering response on twisting roads
- Full-time all-wheel drive enhances traction and performance
- Offers several premium safety equipment options
- Excessive wind and road noise
- Interior quality lags behind competitors
- STI's high-performance suspension makes for a rough ride
Which WRX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Come rain or shine — or even snow — the 2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI deliver speedy acceleration and engaging handling. These compact sport sedans aren't as quiet or refined as their competitors, but you won't find sport sedans with more power and all-wheel drive for less money.
The distinctive configuration of the WRX comes from its rally racing origins, a motorsport that involves driving as quickly as possible down largely unknown country roads. All-wheel drive is a necessity for varying surfaces, from dirt and gravel to asphalt, and a small, yet powerful turbocharged engine ensures quick acceleration away from corners.
Today's WRX is a fast and legitimate family car with a large interior, good outward visibility and comfortable seats. The 268-horsepower WRX is a little more comfortable and therefore commuter-friendly — it's even available with a continuously variable automatic transmission and a suite of advanced driver safety aids. The 310-hp WRX STI is still streetable, but its stiff suspension and lack of an automatic mean it's for purists only.
We do recommend checking out some rivals. Competitors such as the Honda Civic Si and Type R, as well as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, have superior fuel economy and interiors that are quieter and better-looking. Hyundai's out with a new Veloster, too. For an affordable all-weather sport sedan, though, the 2019 WRX is hard to beat.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru WRX as one of Edmunds' Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans for this year.
2019 Subaru WRX models
The 2019 Subaru WRX is a five-passenger sedan offered in five standard trim levels (base, Premium, Limited, STI and STI Limited) and two limited-edition variants (Series.Gray and Series.Gray STI). The base model comes reasonably well-equipped, while the Premium and the Limited add more convenience and luxury-oriented features. The STI variants have more standard features plus a more powerful engine and upgraded brakes and suspension.
Base WRX models start with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 hp, 258 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, performance tires, hill start assist, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Technology features consist of a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Bluetooth, and satellite and HD radio.
Stepping up to the WRX Premium adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icers, and a 7-inch touchscreen. Stand-alone options for the Premium include a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. When equipped with the CVT automatic, Premium WRXs come with Subaru's EyeSight system, which bundles adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. EyeSight cannot be paired with the manual.
Optional with the manual only, however, is the Performance package that adds Recaro front seats (the driver's seat is eight-way power-adjustable), more durable brake pads, and red brake calipers. This package removes the sunroof in the interest of weight savings.
The limited-edition WRX Series.Gray, named after its special exterior paint, features the Performance package as standard and rides on black 18-inch wheels. It includes keyless ignition and entry, LED foglights, and automatic bi-LED headlights that also automatically adjust for height and turn in conjunction with the steering wheel.
The Limited comes equipped similarly to the Series.Gray, but instead of the Performance package and black wheels, it adds the eight-way power driver's seat with power lumbar adjustment, leather upholstery and a navigation system. Opting for the CVT automatic on the Limited also adds EyeSight.
STI models come equipped like the WRX Premium, but with performance upgrades such as a turbo 2.5-liter engine (310 horsepower, 290 pound-feet of torque), 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a driver-adjustable center differential, front and rear limited-slip differentials, and more aggressive suspension tuning. The bi-LED headlights and seat upholstery consisting of suede-like centers and leather bolsters are also included, while the sunroof is deleted. Options are Recaro sport seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and keyless ignition and entry.
Those features are standard on the limited-edition Series.Gray STI, which rides on black 19-inch wheels and an even stiffer suspension with Bilstein dampers.
The STI Limited is equipped with the same seats and keyless features as the Series.Gray. It also has a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The lone option is a low-profile trunk lip spoiler.
Several dealer-installed options are available for the WRX and STI, including a performance exhaust (base WRX), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, short-throw shifter, carbon-fiber trim, unique shift knobs and interior lighting accents.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru WRX (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current WRX has received some revisions, including an updated entertainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's WRX, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling9.5
Drivability6.0
Off-road
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration5.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru WRX.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- engine
- appearance
- handling & steering
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- driving experience
- seats
- ride quality
- spaciousness
- brakes
- oil
- transmission
- value
- sound system
- acceleration
- infotainment system
- technology
- dashboard
- wheels & tires
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- steering wheel
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- road noise
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
The STI is a car with a high fun-to-drive quotient that has a pleasant rumble on acceleration and amazing handing while still having 4 doors and comfortable back seats. I transitioned from many years driving SUVs to this car because driving had almost become automatic to me and I missed the action of a manual transmission. Now I seek alternative routes to work off the highway just to enjoying the feel of this car going around turns, bringing back childhood memories of building go-carts from scrap metal and lawn mower engines and tooling around the neighborhood. Of course, the excellent Brembo brakes, sport suspension and 310hp turbocharged engine are a big step up! I landed on this car after test driving the Camaro and Mustang, which had awesome power but I decided, for safety and weather aspects, I liked something with all-wheel drive, great visibility and actual backseats. We will probably still take our SUV on long highway trips since you do feel the road more with the sporty suspension, but the fact that I actually look forward to starting my car up now makes all the difference in my daily fun factor.
I've owned betw 8 - 10 cars in my life so far and I'm approaching retirement age, so that's a reference point for this review. I keep my cars for as long as possible, and keep them well maintained. Also, I'm not a racer, but I love cars that perform well. This is my favorite car so far. I use it as a daily driver to and from work, approximately 50 miles each way, often in heavy traffic. I also live in the country so when I'm not commuting, I can enjoy the country roads. The WRX is very quick, handles like a dream (as good as my 2 seater mid engine roadster) and with winter tires this season climbs steep hills and driveways in significant, unplowed snow. The CVT is great in traffic - shifting is no fun in heavy traffic. Mileage is consistently above 26mph and I check that manually based on fill-to-fill calculations (I don't use the dashboard mpg indicator). I usually drive in intellegent mode, but I've found that I get the same mileage when I'm 50% sport and 50% intelligent mode - mixed highway and around town, so it has always exceeded published EPA mpg estimates. No issues with the infotainment (make sure you get the upgraded system with Apple Carplay, the older system, in place until 2018, is problematic). The engine has a low rumble, but it's tolerable and the pluses more than outweigh that negative. As a daily driver I can't think of anything else that compares. I supposed the Audi A3 with quatro, but Audi repairs are more expensive so I stuck with Subaru (we also have an Outback). It's easy to drive, great visibility, great safety features, a handles like a racecar and has just enough of an edgy appearance, without being completely over the top (I don't have the STS and thus no wing - too old for that). Anyway, I think it's great and look for excuses to drive it. Very pleasantly surprised with actual mpg.
Bought a 2019 Subaru WRX STI Series.Gray on 10/2/18. Driving this STI compared to the 2016 standard STI I test drove before getting my previous car, a 2016 WRX Limited, was a night and day difference. I literally didn't buy the 2016 STI because of the gearing that had me always running the engine hard/high rpms even to putt around the city. This new 2019 with revised gearing is as close to perfect as any 6 speed I've driven. The Series.Gray limited edition shocks/suspension, tuning, steering wheel, etc. make for a smooth yet razor sharp handling package far superior than any previous WRX I've driven, as well as car's I've driven that are $10-20k more. Can't recommend any 2019 STI enough!!
I’ve been obsessed with the STI since the PlayStation 1 days in elementary school. Never thought I’d be able to have one until recently. Back in March, I drove a 2018 STI when car shopping. Months before that, I test drove a new WRX for comparison. I asked myself...is the STI worth the extra cash? My answer was a resounding YES. A thousand times YES. Honestly, I wasn’t terribly thrilled by the WRX, which is why I wanted to test the STI. Plus, it has always been a childhood dream car. My wife noticed I was nearly shaking with excitement during and even days after the test drive. I had to have it! 9 months later, I did. A pearl white 2019 STI Limited. I’ve had really nice and pretty fast cars in the past, but this car speaks to me. It has s unique character that I feel many modern cars are lacking in. It’s nowhere near the fastest car I’ve driven, but it’s still so much fun. It just feels like an old school Japanese turbo car under the skin, but has all this tech and fairly modern yet simple interior. Drive one, the ride is not bad at all. There is some wind and road noise, which I personally can live with. Just sold my loaded 2013 BMW 328i xDrive to a friend, and while the interior is perhaps not quite as nice as that car’s, it more than satisfies me. The first time I left the dealer in the car by myself, I had to wipe a few small tears of happiness away from my eyes so I could see the road clearly. I’ve never had any other car do that to me. I’ve only owned it maybe two weeks or so, so perhaps I’m still in shock. Only averaging about 20 mpg thus far because of break in and me playing a little, but I personally don’t care. I’ll take smiles per gallon over mpg any day. Regardless, so far I love my car. I’ll update if that changes. I doubt it!
2019 Subaru WRX video2019 Subaru WRX STI First Look | NY Auto Show
2019 Subaru WRX STI First Look | NY Auto Show
WILL KAUFMAN: Subaru fans rejoice. Subaru is finally bringing one of their limited run special edition STI models to the United States. And this one is a United States-only model. In recent years, it seems like the STI hasn't quite been getting the love it deserves. It's running an older engine on an older platform. In order to keep the car fresh, Subaru Technica International, Subaru's skunkworks, has gone over the car from nose to tail, making a bunch of changes to make it faster, more aggressive, better handling, and more desirable. From the outside, some of the changes are pretty obvious. Fender flares have been added, widening the car's track by about 1.7 inches. That means that this STI wears the widest tires on any Subaru yet. You'll also notice the carbon fiber roof to reduce weight, and the carbon fiber wing to increase downforce. Under the hood, you'll still find an EJ motor, but in S209, Subaru has added a larger HKS turbo charger. They've upgraded the intercooler. They've upgraded the pistons. They've done a lot of work to bring the power in this motor up to 341 horsepower. STI has also done a lot of work on this STI's suspension. They've overhauled a lot of the components under there. They've added bigger brakes for better stopping power as well. The only transmission you're going to find on an S209 is the six speed manual, which is the way things should be. Inside the, cabin along with some minor visual updates, you'll also find a little paddle on the steering wheel that lets you spray water onto the turbo intercooler, a nod to older STIs. Subaru is only going to be making 200 of the 2019 WRX STI S209. So if you want one, you should get in line now. For more information about the 2019 Subaru WRS STI S209, sure to check out our full first look on edmunds.com/roadnoise. And for more videos like this, stay tuned right here to YouTube. Make sure to like and subscribe.
Subaru has finally brought one of its limited-edition, super-hot S cars to the U.S.: the 2019 WRX STI S209. Subaru says this is the fastest STI it has ever made. But with only 200 being produced, you may never get the chance to find out. Edmunds News Editor Will Kaufman gets up close with the super Subaru at the Detroit Auto Show.
Sponsored cars related to the WRX
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$27,195
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|STI 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$36,595
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$29,495
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$33,695
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite WRX safety features:
- EyeSight Assist Monitor
- Projects alerts and warnings (about pedestrians, potential collisions) into a head-up display in the windshield.
- Reverse Automatic Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes if the driver fails to respond to alerts and obstacles.
- EyeSight Lane Keep
- Recognizes lane markings on both sides of the car and will guide you back to the middle if you drift too far from the center.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru WRX vs. the competition
Subaru WRX vs. Subaru BRZ
The BRZ is smaller and less experience, but beyond that, its two-door, rear-wheel-drive layout presents an entirely different driving experience than the turbocharged and all-wheel-drive WRX. Think of the WRX as a fast, family-friendly sedan and the BRZ as an entry-level sports car. Alas, "sports car" applies to the BRZ's handling since its less powerful engine means it's slower than the WRX.
Subaru WRX vs. Ford Focus ST
The less powerful Focus ST only comes with a manual transmission, limiting its appeal, and its front-wheel-drive configuration means it's somewhat less capable in the snow compared to the WRX. On the upside, the Focus ST's hatchback layout provides more storage space, while its lower starting price and higher fuel economy mean it's a less expensive commuter car. On the extreme downside, though, you'll have to get one soon because it's been discontinued for 2019.
Subaru WRX vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Si's enjoyable to drive, but its greatest attribute compared to the Subaru WRX is value. The Honda starts at a lower price, and though it has no options, it comes with more standard features. While the Civic Si is not available with an automatic transmission, it's rated by the EPA at 32 mpg combined versus the stick-shift WRX's 23 mpg.
FAQ
Is the Subaru WRX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Subaru WRX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru WRX:
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- The WRX STI sees small revisions to its drivetrain, including a 5-hp bump
- Updated infotainment system
- Greater availability of advanced safety and driver aids
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Subaru WRX reliable?
Is the 2019 Subaru WRX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru WRX?
The least-expensive 2019 Subaru WRX is the 2019 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,195.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,195
- STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $36,595
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,495
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $33,695
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,795
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $31,395
- STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $41,395
- STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $41,395
What are the different models of Subaru WRX?
More about the 2019 Subaru WRX
Sixteen years ago, the Subaru WRX introduced many Americans to the notion of all-wheel-drive sport compact performance. The 2019 Subaru WRX powers forward with a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, just like the original, while the maximum-performance WRX STI variant gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with even more verve.
Either way, there's certainly no shortage of speed. The base WRX checks in at 268 horsepower, while the STI boasts 310 hp, up slightly from last year. That's a lot of ponies for a sedan the size of a Corolla. Sure-footed all-wheel drive makes the most of that impressive output whether the road is wet or dry, joining with accurate steering and crisp handling to provide a true sport-sedan driving experience.
A purist-pleasing six-speed manual transmission is standard equipment, while a commuter-friendly continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. Because gearless CVT automatics can be unsettling for drivers accustomed to moving through the gears one step at a time, Subaru has programmed this one to "shift" through a series of simulated gear ratios. Consequently, it feels much like a regular automatic to the driver, even though there's no actual shifting going on.
Glancing at the sticker price of the WRX or especially the STI, some shoppers might expect luxurious appointments and a refined ride. These aspects are notably absent. The WRX is available in three different trim levels (plus a special Series.Gray version for 2019) that include a number of appealing amenities. But the overall experience remains relatively austere and intense, particularly with the STI's firmer suspension. There's also a fair amount of hard, cheap-looking interior plastic, which is disappointing for a car in this price range. The WRX family isn't for everyone. It's aimed at enthusiastic drivers who are willing to forgo some comfort and polish in return for performance that inspires.
On the safety front, Subaru's EyeSight bundle — including lane departure prevention and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking — is available, but comes only with the optional CVT automatic. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the WRX a Top Safety Pick+ for its best-possible crashworthiness, crash prevention and headlight scores.
Fuel economy ranges from 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway) for the manual-transmission WRX to 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for the manual-only STI, with the self-shifting WRX splitting the difference. You can certainly find more fuel-efficient performance cars in this day and age, though the endearingly quirky character of Subaru's engines will add value for some shoppers.
The 2019 Subaru WRX is an all-season athlete meant for those who want every trip to be a thrill ride. Just like the original all those years ago, the standard 2019 WRX is a no-brainer if you're looking for AWD performance on a budget, though again, pricier versions bring cosseting luxury-brand alternatives into play. If you're a fan, Edmunds' peerless reviews and pricing data can help you find the WRX that's right for you.
2019 Subaru WRX Overview
The 2019 Subaru WRX is offered in the following submodels: WRX Sedan, WRX STI, WRX STI Limited w/Wing, WRX STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru WRX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru WRX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 WRX 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 WRX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru WRX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 WRX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru WRX?
Which 2019 Subaru WRXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Subaru WRX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru WRX.
Can't find a new 2019 Subaru WRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru WRX for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,450.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,691.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru WRX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
Related 2019 Subaru WRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Outback
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2019 Ascent
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Subaru Forester
Research Similar Vehicles
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX
- 2020 Ghibli