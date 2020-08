Used 2017 Subaru WRX for Sale Near Me

EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey

This 2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited is proudly offered by EMG Auto Sales This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Subaru WRX STI Limited, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. A Subaru with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This WRX STI Limited was gently driven and it shows. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI Limited with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1VA2Y62H9838194

Stock: 9698

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020