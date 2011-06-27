Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy Touring Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy Sport Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717
Estimated values
1993 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,344
|$1,752
|Clean
|$520
|$1,185
|$1,545
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$235
|$549
|$717