Used 1993 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi
    used

    1993 Subaru Legacy LSi

    38,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    used

    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    214,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    used

    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    153,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary

    55,948 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    159,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    152,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy

    150,302 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    used

    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    50,396 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy L
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy L

    42,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    75,230 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    used

    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    176,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    110,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Legacy L in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Subaru Legacy L

    145,004 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    10,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,988

    $4,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Gray
    used

    2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    23,943 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $3,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium

    111,616 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,582

    $3,584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport in Silver
    certified

    2020 Subaru Legacy Sport

    3,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,590

    $3,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Subaru Legacy Sport in Silver
    certified

    2020 Subaru Legacy Sport

    2,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,990

    $3,235 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Read recent reviews for the Subaru Legacy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.530 Reviews
See all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Overall amazing car!
brooke01,02/07/2013
Mine has about 300k and it's still going! This car actually has more room then the 95-99 legacy wagons. Couldn't ask for a better vehicle.

