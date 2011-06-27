Used 1993 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

Overall amazing car! brooke01 , 02/07/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Mine has about 300k and it's still going! This car actually has more room then the 95-99 legacy wagons. Couldn't ask for a better vehicle. Report Abuse

amazing rlgerow , 04/15/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful bought the car in 2009 my first car.i have put 70,000 miles on it,it now has over 350,000 miles on it.i get 28/36 mpg i have done alot to it like struts brake disc all 4 corners new wheel bearings and hubs waterpump timing belt....but it is by far the best car ive owned so far i like it even more than my 2001 outback.i would love to have many more to play with Report Abuse

Dependable Andrew Lipschutz , 07/28/2015 LSi 4dr Wagon AWD 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I really love this car. I bought it with 193,000 miles on it and drove it to 219,000 when the timing belt snapped. This was the only time it broke down on me. Luckily I Wasnt driving when it happened so it didnt ruin the motor. Getting it fixed now, will update later to say how many more miles i get until the next break down :p . Its a beast in the snow. UPDATE - 1/28/2017 Car is still going strong ever since timing belt was replaced. it currently has 245000 miles on it. lets see how many i can get. Update July 29 2017 Still running strong at 255000 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Made me a believer Azariel , 05/25/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought My Legacy with 142,000 miles on it. I now have 179,000 and have changed nothing except for the C.V axels. This car keeps on surprising me with its performance and gas mileage. I get about 28 miles to the gallon and I drive hard. I am constantly beating Honda accords and Toyota camrys from the same year. I think I am gonna throw a party for my car when it reaches 200,000 miles Report Abuse