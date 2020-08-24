Used 1990 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

Reedman Toll Subaru of Exton - Exton / Pennsylvania

No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Crystal White Pearl AWD Subaru Legacy Premium handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Subaru Legacy Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S3BNAF62K3007545

Stock: 200275A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-07-2020