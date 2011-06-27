Used 1990 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews
Reliability
My car has 206000 miles and it just keeps running. I've had mo major mechanical expenses. The body is built poorly, but for reliability this is a great car.
Proud of the Subaru I once had.
I bought my Subaru Legacy LS in the beginning of 09. I am the third owner. When purchased it had a rebuilt engine at about 80k miles. Though the car had 189k miles. Purchased for 1000$. I put about 3k into it in the last two years. It was in pretty bad shape. But after all that it was a wonderful car. Though last weekend a big suburban crunched the rear end on it. Now the insurance wants to give me 900 for it. Not happening! I intend to get at least two k. About what replacement would cost. I put a good 50k miles on the vehicle and she still purrs like a kitten. May even keep her and see if I can find another to move into and have a parts car! Other than this she has been a joy!
Pretty Dependable Car
I've owned my Subaru for almost 6 months so far. The only major issue I had with it was the alternator needed replacing. Cost me $300 to fix, but I purchased a 6 mo./7,500 mile extended warranty with the car, so I was reimbursed by the company. This car drives very smooth, but gas mileage is not that great for a 4 cylinder. My Chevy Corsica ('91) gets much better gas mileage and it has the exact same size 2.2 motor! Handles pretty well. This car has no rust on it whatsoever! The paint holds up really well and it's had no accidents. I plan on trading it in or selling it outright come tax time. I recommend these cars to anyone looking for reliability and comfort.
This car is a dog
This is the worst car I have ever owned. Sure, we bought it 10 years old, but it took the dealer three months to deliver before he could sort the tranny problems. The electric door locks winked out first. Then the air suspension bottomed out -- a $1500 bill to replace with less comfortable struts. Now it has developed another personality problem in its electrical system ... won't start, unless it's sitting in the mechanic's lot. Finally died altogether yesterday, the day I traded it for a Dodge (!) Intrepid -- for the reliability! This thing is a shame to the legend of Japanese automotive excellence -- avoid it. It'll cost me another $400 just to get rid of it. Buy a Toyota - wish I had.
A Pleasure To Own
I purchased my Suzy 3/1/2007 with only 129,000 miles and for a 17 year- old car back then, only 3 needed repairs, I consider excellent! An alternator, driver side cv joint and a front (passenger side) wheel bearing! Almost a year and a 1/2 later and the one repair needed is a wheel bearing in the rear on passenger side! These engines are indestructible! Bulletproof motor and a very reputable and durable car. I highly recommend these cars for anyone in need of cheap, dependable transportation. One thing: these cars for some unknown reason are pretty bad with gas mileage. I also own a '91 Chevy Corsica with the same size motor (2.2 4 cylinder)and the Chevy holds gas a bit better.
