Estimated values
1990 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,415
|$1,845
|Clean
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,627
|Average
|$397
|$913
|$1,191
|Rough
|$247
|$578
|$755
