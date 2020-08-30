Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2014 Fiat 500 Pop Blue 15' x 6.0' Aluminum Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22A, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat. FWD 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Odometer is 5029 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 FIAT 500 Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFAR9ET209702

Stock: J204630B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020